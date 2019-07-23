High-Growth Cargojet May Be Flying Too High

[Please note that all currency references are to Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Cargojet Inc. (OTC:CGJTF) (Air Freight; Shares outstanding: 13.5 million; Market cap: $1.2 billion; www.cargojet.com) is a Canadian provider of overnight air cargo services. The company was founded in 2001 by Mr. Ajay Virmani, who still acts as President and CEO. He also remains a major shareholder.

Cargojet started trading on the Toronto stock exchange in 2005. The company has grown its business consistently since then, although there have been considerable fluctuations along the way. A major contract with Canada Post in 2014 set the company on a higher growth path, but a high valuation, considerable debt, and poor cash flow lower the stock’s appeal.

An experienced entrepreneur at the helm

Cargojet was founded in 2001 by Ajay Virmani, an immigrant from India who arrived in Canada in 1975. His first job was washing windows at TD Tower in Toronto; he later landed a job at Cottrell Transport, one of Canada's oldest shipping companies. In 1990, he set up his own cargo company, Commercial Transport International, and acquired Fastair Cargo Systems in 1992, Cottrell in 1995 and the air cargo division of TNT Worldwide in 1996. He then sold the business to Eagle Global Logistics in 2000. Cargojet was formed in 2002 after Mr. Virmani bought the budget airline Canada 3000 Airlines from bankruptcy and rebranded it Cargojet.

Mr. Virmani currently holds 11.3% of the total voting shares in the company. The chairman of the board, Mr. James Crane, holds another 0.8% of the shares.

Mr. Virmani earned $9.4 million in 2018, and $6.9 million and $12.5 million in the preceding 2 years. By way of comparison, Calin Rovinescu, CEO of Air Canada, earned an average of $9.8 million per year between 2016-2018.

During 2018, the Board of Cargojet also reviewed the market competitiveness of the compensation of the CEO and made some adjustments to align it with the market median, effective January 1, 2019. Mr. Virmani’s basic salary remained unchanged, although the incentive target was increased. We also note that in 2017, the company entered into a 15-year lease agreement with Mr. Virmani for a property that is now used as the corporate head office. The annual payment is $1 million per year. These matters are fully disclosed by the company, but it does raise some questions over corporate governance.

The business saw revenue steadily increase at a compounded rate of 11% per year, since its listing in 2005 until the end of 2018. Net income increased by 14.4% per year and earnings per share by 10.6% per year, although there were considerable fluctuations from year to year. Shareholders have done extremely well with a price gain of 800% since the listing.

The global business of cargo transport

The global air cargo business is dominated by large carriers such as Federal Express (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS), Emirates, Cathy Pacific Airways, Cargolux and Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) (OTCQX:DLAKY). The value of goods carried by air exceeded $6.2 trillion in 2018, covering over 52 million metric tons of goods.

Global total freight tonne kilometers (that is the weight of the cargo multiplied by distance carried) increased by 3.5% in 2018, compared to 9.7% growth in 2017. Growth in North America and Latin America in 2018 was particularly strong at 6.8% and 5.8%, respectively. However, capacity increased faster than demand with the consequence that the 2018 global freight load factor decreased by 0.9% compared to 2017.

IATA expects global air cargo volumes to increase by 3.7% in 2019, but the first few months of the year delivered disappointing results: global air cargo volumes declined by 3.3% through the end of May 2019; Asia was particularly weak with a 7.8% decline, while North America remained unchanged compared to the previous year.

Cargojet: A small but growing operation

Cargojet plans to have 26 aircraft in operation by the end of 2019, an increase of three compared to 2018. Of the 23 planes currently in operation, the company owns 14 and leases the remaining nine. The largest complement of aircraft (12) is B767-300 planes with an average age of 26 years. The company also has eight B757-200 planes in operation with an average age of 29 years. The expected useful life of these planes is between 30-45 years while engines are expected to last between 4-15 years. Three of the aircraft are used to ferry passenger under charter agreements with third parties.

The bulk of the company’s revenues are derived from the overnight cargo service for 14 Canadian cities. In 2018, this amounted to 75% of total revenues. Cargojet pre-sells space and weight allocations to long-term customers, which provides stability to the revenue stream. In 2018, three customers provided 60.3% of revenues. They include Canada Post, which signed a 7-year contract in February 2014 and renewed it in 2017. The current term runs through March 2025, and has provided a substantial boost to Cargojet from 2015 onwards. That agreement has also required the expansion of the company’s fleet and ground support facilities.

Additional revenues are derived from ad hoc plane charters to individual customers as well as a growing number of international routes to the U.S., South America, and Europe.

Major expenses are fixed costs related to aircraft and facilities leasing and insurance. Fuel, landing fees, and maintenance are major variable expenses. Increases in fuel costs are mostly recovered from customers.

Key performance indicators for the company include the cargo revenues per operating day and gross margins. Generally, the company has performed well and made substantial progress over the past few years (see table).

Performance Indicator Growth, 2015-2018 2018 2017 2016 2015 Block Hours* 40.5% 32,231 30,490 25,618 22,940 Aircraft in Operation 4.5% 23 21 22 22 Av Revenue per Operating Day** 51.4% $1.68 million $1.47 million $1.27 million $1.11 million Gross Margin 85.7% 24.7% 27.8% 25.9% 13.3%

Source: Author calculations based on company data

*”Block Hours” represents the total duration of flying time **”Operating Days” refers to the number of days that the company operates its aircraft while “Average Revenues” excludes fuel surcharges.

The growth strategy

The company simply states that it will continue to grow revenues from expanding business relationships with current customers as well as new customers. More international routes are also on the agenda while tight cost management will help to improve the profit margins.

Mr. Virmani made several acquisitions during his tenure at his previous company. Although very few acquisitions have been made at Cargojet so far, they may form part of future growth plans.

Variable levels of profitability

On the $466 million of revenues over the past 12 months until March 2019, the company generated a normalized EBITDA of $131 million and net income after tax of $15.7 million.

EBITDA margins averaged 21.1% over the past 5 years and have been on an increasing trend since 2014 when they bottomed at 2.4%. Return on equity has consistently been low or negative, not exceeding the cost of equity capital. This is seemingly an industry phenomenon where capital requirements are high, competition severe and returns low.

The profit margins of Cargojet over the recent past were higher than major cargo and passenger carriers, such as Air Canada, Cathy Pacific, and Lufthansa, and more aligned with the operators that provide transport support services such as Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) (see table).

We also included a major railway operator, Canadian National (NYSE:CNI), in the table to show the superior profitability achieved by a business that operates in a less competitive environment and has a better ability to maintain margins.

Weak balance sheet and negative cash flow

The company had shareholders' equity of $156 million by the end of March 2019 and total debt and lease liabilities of $640 million. Debt increased by more than 50% over the past 12 months as the company acquired fixed assets, including aircraft, spare parts, engines and ground services equipment. Finance cost over the past year was $34.2 million, which implies an EBITDA/interest cover of only 3.8 times.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $123 million over the past 12 months until the end of March 2019; capital expenditure was $195 million, leaving a negative free cash flow balance of $72 million. We note that free cash flow has been consistently negative since 2014. The company also pays a regular dividend, which amounted to $11.8 million over the past 12 months.

Cargojet: A takeover target?

Mr. Virmani has previously successfully built and eventually sold a business. We would not be surprised if Cargojet would eventually become a target of a larger cargo operator. However, there will be substantial obstacles to deal with. First, Canadian government legislation prohibits foreign shareholding of more than 49% of the company, limited to 25% per single foreign entity.

Second, Mr. Virmani will also be entitled to a $23.3 million payout in the case of a change of control of the company or if he is removed without “cause.” Including other senior executive payouts, such a change of control would cost the acquirer, $32.3 million, or the equivalent of 2 years of the current net profit rate.

Recent results below par

In the seasonally less busy first quarter of 2019, the company managed to increase revenues by 11.3% to $111.4 million while adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.5% to $32.3 million. However, gross margins were down as costs increased by more than revenues. Net profit was zero, down from $4.5 million a year ago.

The company adopted a new accounting standard (IFRS 16) in January 1, 2019, which effectively requires the capitalization of operating leases. That had the effect of substantially increasing depreciation. Finance costs also increased substantially as the company’s debt ballooned (see above).

Other key performance indicators moved in the right direction with average cargo revenue per operating day up by 14.2% while block hours jumped by 19.5%.

Expensive valuation

Cargojet provides very limited guidance for future profits. With its latest announcement of results, management simply states that it expect revenues to continue to grow. Consensus forecasts call for 8.8% growth in revenues for the 2019 fiscal year from a year ago. EBITDA should increase by 11.1%. However, higher depreciation charges and finance costs will drag net income down by 49%. Net profit is expected to recover in 2020 and 2021, with earnings per share amounting to $0.78, $1.48 and $2.39 over the next three years.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.2 times, and an EV/EBITDA ratio 11.6 times. By 2021, the P/E ratio should unwind to 36.7 times if consensus estimates prove to be accurate.

The valuation of Cargojet is considerably higher than the average of comparable operations (see table). One possible reason could be the much-smaller size of the company, which leaves it with the potential to grow faster than its larger peers.

Bottom line… entrepreneurial and growing business but an unattractive valuation

Cargojet has done well over the past few years and managed to expand its operations with the increased demand for rapid freight deliveries and lucrative contracts from major customers. However, it is subject to the same competitive industry dynamics as other airlines. A weak balance sheet is also a major impediment to future growth.

CEO Virmani brings considerable entrepreneurial flair to the position. Despite this, we find the proposition unattractive based on the company’s lack of competitive advantages, a poor balance sheet and cash flow, high valuation and question marks over corporate governance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Network