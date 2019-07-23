Netflix: Trend Has Reversed

Netflix tried to raise prices and ended up losing subscribers. The company will soon have to contend with the emergence of strong competitors with very deep pockets.

A bearish formation had been gradually forming since the start of the year, and Netflix's post-earnings sell-off should lead to a bear market for the stock.

If you think Netflix's (NFLX) post-earnings sell-off was bad, you are going to see much stranger things in the next 3-6 months for the stock.

The company actually posted revenue numbers that came in close to expectations, but it was the new subscriber numbers that were a shocker. Analysts were estimating the number of subscribers to actually grow, but Netflix ended up announcing that it had lost subscribers. To be exact, 126k subscribers were lost against a projected gain of 352k.

With this announcement, Netflix plunged below a crucial technical support level that I have been watching for a long while - $340.

A very bearish formation had been gradually forming for Netflix since the start of the year, and with the share price plunging below $340, I strongly believe that the uptrend for Netflix has jolted to a sudden halt, and we may be staring at a potential sell-off by a further ~20% in the next 3-6 months.

Weekly Chart: Netflix (1 candlestick = 1 week)

There are two reasons why Netflix's earnings shocker was so important for the markets.

First, Netflix was experimenting with price hikes for new and existing subscribers. Whether that is a wise strategic move in light of growing competition from the likes of Disney (NYSE:DIS), Apple (AAPL), and HBO is another matter. Regardless, the fact that the company actually lost subscribers is a pretty firm verdict on what the end-user feels towards the price hikes.

The video streaming market appears to be quickly becoming a very price-inelastic one, with the end-users having a host of affordable entertainment options to choose from. Netflix itself admitted it was facing competition from the most unlikely of sources - Fortnite - an online video game. This breaks new ground in understanding the psyche of the Millennial market, where entertainment providers are finding it increasingly difficult to battle for screen time from a generation used to a buffet of entertainment options that can provide instant gratification.

With Netflix looking somewhat powerless in raising prices while keeping its subscribers at the same time, this limits its ammunition that it can spend in developing new videos and content, which would inadvertently translate to slower subscriber growth too - an unenviable chicken and egg situation.

The second reason why the earnings result caused investors to feel the jitters was due to the recent emergence in competitors in the video streaming market - namely Disney, Apple, and HBO, all three which are bent on following Netflix's model in burning cash to create original content to capture subscriber numbers.

Already, the video streaming market is starting to closely resemble the ride-hailing market, where Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have to burn cash reserves in order to defend market share. This eventually leads to a price competition, where end-users are the main beneficiaries and are treated to affordable rides. Disney's streaming service is likely to start at $6.99 a month, which is about $2 cheaper than Netflix's most basic plan. I will not be surprised if Netflix is forced to reverse its price hikes and, in fact, lower its subscription price. After all, both Disney and Apple have very deep pockets and will unlikely be fazed by a price war.

To sum up, I will borrow Peter Thiel's view in his book "Zero to One", where he stated that the best business model is a monopoly, where there is no competition present. Competition is harmful to all businesses which engage in it, and on a long enough time frame, will lead to loss of profits. Netflix used to be a monopoly in the video streaming market, but suddenly finds itself caged in with a number of heavyweights.

The market has ascribed a very high valuation on Netflix. Comparing it with other heavyweight growth stocks in the Tech sector below, Netflix has the highest EV/EBITDA of 74x and negative cash flow. Even cash-burning Tesla (TSLA) that is in a high-Capex business of building electric cars and related infrastructure is trading at 32x EV/EBITDA.

At the end of the day, I turn to technical charts first, as I believe that price action tells you everything you need to know about a security, and technical charts are able to cut through the sometimes contradictory mishmash of research and information to reveal the true health of the security. Netflix's technicals paint a very bleak picture, and I am expecting a bear market for the stock.

