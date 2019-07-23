Amarin: Hitting A New Inflection Point

The American Diabetes Association recently recommended Vascepa as the new standard of care for patients afflicted by diabetes. These patients are currently on a statin and have comorbid hypertriglyceridemia.

In bioscience investing, simplicity in drug design confers beauty that is ingenious. A company with a simple molecule that is catered to a huge market can position a company for years of gargantuan growth. Amarin Corporation (AMRN) - a cardiovascular disease-focused innovator - captured the essence of the aforesaid phenomenon. Due to the stellar quality of its lipid-lowering medicine (Vascepa), Amarin can overcome the hurdles to a successful launch. As such, Vascepa sales are ramping up drastically while two crucial growth catalysts are poised to boost sales to an unprecedented high.

With improving sales prospects, Amarin has appreciated roughly 30% since I recommended it to IBI members. Nonetheless, there are significant upsides ahead due to strong fundamental developments. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Amarin while focusing on the aforesaid seeds of growth.

Figure 1: Amarin chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Bedminster New Jersey and Dublin Ireland, Amarin is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the strong unmet needs in cardiovascular health. Leveraging its expertise in polyunsaturated fatty acid and lipid science, Amarin successfully developed and launched icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) in the U.S. with its own sales force. For the first few years hitting U.S. soil, Vascepa's rollout was slow. Nevertheless, sales are ramping up drastically due to new study results.

Figure 2: Amarin pipeline (Source: Amarin)

In answering the strong demand, Amarin is making Vascepa available to patients worldwide through various partnerships. In addition to the U.S., patients can get Vascepa in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. Moreover, the commercial partners are pushing for approval in Canada, China, and the Middle East.

Figure 3: Vascepa commercial partners (Source: Amarin)

Mid-Year Update

Shifting gears, let's analyze the latest developments. On July 2, 2019, Amarin reported mid-year guidance that provides more proof in the pudding on the company prospect. As follows, Amarin is anticipated to garner between $97M and $107M for 1Q2019 as well as $170M and $174M for 1H2019. Based on those figures, the projected revenue for Fiscal 2019 sits around $380M to $420M. Since it's nearly halfway to the promised land of blockbusters, the anticipated revenue blew the $350M prior estimate out of the water. That's a remarkable feat for a small company going at it alone in commercialization. I'm not surprised by the sales growth because a stellar drug like Vascepa is bound to gain traction. In my view, Vascepa's increasing growth trajectory is a matter of inevitability rather than a possibility.

If you've been following my coverage on Amarin, you would notice that I usually speak highly of Vascepa. My affinity toward this drug is due to its therapeutics merits that are backed by strong clinical outcomes. As we're now centuries ahead of the Dark Age, evidence-based medicine dictates the clinical setting. Any discussion of a drug's merits should be supported by clinical data in its pure form like the purity of Vascepa. In the high-quality Phase 3 (REDUCE-IT) trial, Amarin assessed 8,179 patients who are on moderate-to-high intensity lipid-lowering therapy with a median baseline LDL-cholesterol levels of 75.0 mg/dL. Compared to patients on the placebo (i.e. sugar pill), the risk associated with cardiovascular deaths was significantly reduced for those who took Vascepa.

Figure 4: Primary composite endpoint for REDUCE-IT (Source: Amarin)

Remarkably, Vascepa substantially lowered the primary composite endpoint (i.e. the 5-point major adverse coronary event or MACE). This includes the time to the first occurrence of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction (i.e. heart attack), stroke, hospitalization for unstable angina (i.e. chest pain), or coronary revascularization. As the p-value is less than 0.001, there is strong statistical significance on top of the clinical relevance. In other words, the risk reduction (integral to cardiovascular health) is attributed to Vascepa rather than random occurrences. A breakdown of the study results is depicted in the figure below.

Figure 5: REDUCE-IT outcomes (Source: Amarin)

In addition to REDUCE-IT, a flurry of research from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons backed the claim that pure Omega-3 (i.e. Vascepa) has other therapeutic properties. For instance, Vascepa is conferred with anti-inflammatory properties that enabled it to manage chronic inflammatory diseases. With neuroprotective capability, I believe that Vascepa can slow and halt the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Due to its cellular protective property, I wouldn't be surprised if Vascepa can prevent cancers. In a nutshell, Vascepa deters inflammatory/neurodegenerative diseases. Moreover, it enhances memory and reduces the risk of stroke/heart attack.

Asides from its therapeutic prowess, Vascepa is extremely safe. The tolerability profile of Vascepa indicates that it is as harmless as eating Salmon. Though I'm not claiming that Salmon is Vascepa, Salmon has Omega-3 among other high-quality proteins. The caveat is that you won't get an adequate amount of Omega-3 from Salmon as if you're tapping into the proverbial Fountain of Youth, Vascepa. In my view, a good strategy is to consume both Salmon and Vascepa. I wouldn't say no to a simmering Salmon steak with pepper and garlic that enshrouds the air with a delicious aroma. Squeeze some lemon juice on top and you have it made right in your garden. By taking Vascepa and eating Salmon, you can enjoy a therapeutic dose of Omega 3 while getting high-grade protein from fish that retains your lean muscle mass. Additionally, your muscles will be more defined because of the fat burning property of Omega-3.

You heard me right, burning fat! To alleviate heart disease and burn fat, Omega-3 goes into the blood vessels to suck out other lipids (i.e. the bad fats that form cholesterol plague). You might believe that this is too good to be true. Nevertheless, an analysis of the molecule explicates the aforesaid finding. Specifically, Vascepa accomplishes this astronomical feat via the simple double-bond kinked in the Omega-3 position of the fatty acid. A molecule with many kinks (i.e. bends) deters solid or plaque formation.

It's like you can neatly stack bricks to form a wall because there is no kink. But if you fit some rocks (i.e. double bonds) among the bricks, it'll be nearly impossible to line them up without cement. That being said, Vascepa will break up plaque when you insert Omega-3 into the mix of saturated fats and other low-quality lipids. In the process, the liver burns fat-byproducts that are dislodged by Omega-3. Consequently, they'll be metabolized and thereby eliminated through the gastrointestinal tract. Essentially, prolonged Vascepa use can burn excess fat to make the patient leaner. In addition to Alzheimer's disease, I believe that weight reduction is a good avenue for Amarin to pursue label expansion. After all, both are multi-blockbuster markets.

Regarding label expansion, Amarin has the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) set on Sep. 28, 2019, for Vascepa's supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA"). If approved, Vascepa will be the first prescription medicine to reduce heart risks despite maximal statin therapy. As such, the sNDA is monumental to Vascepa's sales growth and Amarin's prospect. If approved, I strongly believe that Vascepa's sales will be catapulted into the land of mega-blockbusters.

Figure 6: Strong demand for Vascepa (Source: Amarin)

Without expanding into other conditions, the fact that over 30% of deaths in the U.S. are related to heart diseases bode well for the aforesaid sNDA: the strong demand for better treatment lowers the regulatory hurdles. As shown below, the relative risk reduction ("RRR") of Vascepa trumped all competing drugs. At the 25% mark, Vascepa's RRR is quite similar to Lipitor.

Figure 7: Vascepa cardiovascular risks reductions (Source: Amarin)

Based on the robust outcome, I'm not surprised by the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) new regulatory decision. To reduce cardiovascular risks, the ADA recommended Vascepa to be added to diabetics with cardiovascular disease. These patients are on a statin with a controlled LDL-cholesterol but having an elevated triglyceride level (i.e. 135-499 mg/dL). With the said recommendation, you can bet that sales will continue to ramp up drastically because physicians follow guidelines.

When mass awareness kicks in, I strongly believe that Vascepa sales will reach 1/4th of the $13B Lipitor peak revenue. When projecting revenue, it's important to check the company's sales force. Accordingly, Amarin is gearing up for the upcoming sales growth by having doubled its U.S. sales professionals. Over time, I anticipate that this marketing force will grow into an empire like Star Wars. After all, an oak tree commenced as a seed.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. As follows, Amarin procured $72.7M in product revenues thus, representing a 66% increase from $43.8M for the same period a year prior. Of note, Vascepa's average selling price declined for this period due to lower Medicare coverage. Nonetheless, the higher sales traction outweighs the lower price for overall strong revenue. With the 76% gross profit margin, Vascepa is a highly profitable drug.

As Vascepa sales ramped up, the selling, general, and administrative ("SGA") expenses came in higher at $71.6M. The 65% SGA increase is related to product promotion and increasing commercial expansion. That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the aforesaid periods registered at $7.2M and $11.8M, respectively. The lower R&D is due to REDUCE-IT completion. After REDUCE-IT, most R&D spendings are associated with the sNDA submission. Moreover, Amarin posted $24.4M ($0.07 per share) net loss compared to $24.0M ($0.08 per share) decline for the prior year. On a per share basis, the bottom line improved by 14% year over year. Though the SGA increased, the improved earnings signify that Amarin is operating leaner.

Figure 8: Key financial metrics (Source: Amarin)

On the balance sheet, there was $211.1M in cash and equivalents in Q1 yet the cash is increased to $221M during the H1 update. Furthermore, Amarin raised $400M on July 17 and thus increased its cash to $621M. Based on the $78.8M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations until 1Q2021 before the need for additional offerings. Of note, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11.

Though I do not mind an offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 285.2M to 328.7M for Amarin, my rough math yield the 15.0% dilution. At this rate, Amarin easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. Hence, this company is most definitely not a serial diluter.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Amarin is whether Vascepa sNDA will be approved. Given my "strongly favorable" forecast, I believe there are 30% odds of regulatory failure.

As the sNDA is crucial to Vascepa's prospect, a negative decision can cause the stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa. The other concern is if Amarin can continue to cut SGA expenses to operate at a net profit. There is also the risk that over-the-counter (OTC) Omega-3 products might compete with Vascepa. Nonetheless, the stellar purity of Vascepa puts it ahead in the race. Additionally, Amarin might not expand Vascepa's indication into other conditions like neurology. Moreover, the high "short interest" can keep the lid on a robust rally.

Final Remarks

In all, I recommend Amarin with a buy with the five out of five stars rating. You might argue that Amarin is overpriced but a growth stock usually trades at higher multiples compared to blue-chip equities. For a more detailed valuation discussion, you can check out this commentary. Harnessing the power of pure Omega-3, Amarin successfully developed a molecule (Vascepa) that reduces blood triglyceride. Pending on the sNDA outcome, Vascepa can cement its place in history as the first prescription medicine of its kind with cardiovascular risk reduction. Sales growth has been highly impressive but it doesn't end there.

Several crucial catalysts are working in favor of Vascepa. The recent ADA recommendation will certainly catalyze growth ahead. More importantly, the upcoming PDUFA for Vascepa's label expansion positioned the drug to rival the mega-blockbuster (Lipitor). Last but not least, I'm not surprised if other larger pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer (PFE) are eyeing on Amarin. After all, Lipitor is now fading out and a replacement is needed.

