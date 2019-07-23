Recent Purchase: Domino's Pizza

DPZ is an up and coming dividend growth name and while it's speculatively valued at this point, I was happy to make an entry level purchase.

Over the last decade or so, you’d be hard-pressed to find any stock that has performed better than Domino's Pizza (DPZ). The stock has risen from ~$4.00/share in 2009 to ~$256 (as I write this) in 2019. That’s pretty crazy to consider, right? I mean, when I think of the best growth stocks in the market, I think of technology names or biotech companies. I think of companies that have totally changed the world with their revolutionary products and/or services…not a quick service restaurant (QSR) known for cheap pizza.

But, I suppose you could say that Domino's did revolutionize itself when it started its restructuring project drastic changes to its menu and recipes in 2009. Regardless, Domino's performance has been fantastic and because of this, the stock has been on my radar for a while now. However, the massive growth that DPZ has produced has led to a very high quality premium. For years, I thought the stock was too expensive and ended up sitting on the sidelines, watching it roar higher. Well, realizing that a name with this sort of growth potential will likely never trade for the multiples that I’d really like to see, I decided to use the double digit sell-off that DPZ shares experienced recently to buy an entry level sized position at $250.35.

A week ago, DPZ shares were priced at over $282/share, so when the recent earnings report drove the price down to the $250 area, I decided to dip my toes into the stock. To me, this ~$30 sell-off was irrational and I was happy to take advantage of it. I say “dip my toes” because while I was happy to see this weakness, the stock is still fairly expensive at these levels and I didn’t want to buy a massive stake in this company, no matter its growth prospects, at the current P/E levels. The position I bought was weighted at ~0.45% of my portfolio (for reference, a full position is ~2%). DPZ remains a bit of speculative growth bet at these valuations, but as discussed in an article earlier in the week, changes in my household income outlook recently afford me the newfound freedom to increase my risk exposure a bit. Because of the high valuation, I wanted to give myself the flexibility to average down should the current sell-off continue. My next price target is ~$235/share.

At ~$250/share, DPZ was trading with a ttm P/E ratio of 28x. This is a high premium, yet it’s also the cheapest ttm multiple that the stock had seen since 2014 (other than a very brief moment during the recent Christmas Eve crash we saw in 2018). As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, for years, DPZ shares have traded for more than 30x. Most recently, the stock hit valuation highs of nearly 40x earnings in August of 2018. 28x certainly isn’t a cheap premium, yet it does represent a fairly significant discount to the 31x average P/E ratio that DPZ has traded with over the last 5 years.

It’s rare that I’d be willing to pay such a high premium for a company facing such strong competition because of the likelihood of disruption. There aren’t really any switching costs when it comes to choosing a pizza (or another type of meal, for that matter). However, even in the face of this strong competition, I believe that DPZ has a wide and defensible moat.

DPZ has strong global brand recognition. The company has essentially doubled its market share in the pizza QSR space since its 2009 restructuring. And, as we’ll discuss in more detail below, the company’s franchise unit profitability metrics are best in class and I think this helps to set the company apart from its peers in terms of future expansion plans.

Even so, the QSR space remains a competitive one. Paying a premium for any name operating in this space is risky, in my opinion. Yet, the market doesn’t appear to believe so with names like McDonald's (MCD) trading at all-time highs and carrying an extraordinarily high P/E ratio of 27x (MCD’s long-term average P/E is less than 20x). MCD is a high quality company for sure and I feel bad for missing out of its recent run-up as well. But, I think it’s important to note that MCD’s growth prospects are significantly less than DPZ’s and now both names are trading with somewhat similar multiples.

With regard to the QSR battles going on in the U.S., here’s data that I collected on Domino's from the QSR Magazine’s QSR 50, a report that's published on the top 50 QSR brands in the United States. If you download the data yourself using this link, you’ll see that MCD had been number one on this list for some time now. But, over the last decade DPZ has slowly climbed the list and I don’t think that trend is going to change anytime soon.

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 QSR sales rank 12 13 14 12 12 13 12 12 11 10 9 U.S. Sales (millions) $3,206.90 $3,054.60 $3,030.80 $3,305.60 $3,437.90 $3,500.00 $3,800.00 $4,100.00 $4,800.00 $5,335.20 $5,900.00 U.S. Averages Sales/Unit (thousands) N/A $595.00 $598.00 $657.00 $679.00 $710.20 $762.10 $809.20 $900.00 $993.30 $1,000.00 Franchise Units 4,584 4,558 4,456 4,479 4,513 4,540 4,596 4,690 4,816 4,979 5,195 Company Units 571 489 481 450 394 388 390 377 384 392 392 Total U.S. Units 5,155 5,047 4,937 4,929 4,907 4,928 4,986 5,067 5,200 5,371 5,587

Probably the most impressive thing about this data is DPZ’s stark rise in U.S. store unit profitability. This company’s management team obviously has a proven blueprint for success and this is exciting to me with such strong store expansion opportunity left in international markets.

We’ve seen pressures on this space from many fronts including fierce competition amongst fellow QSR’s, in-home meal kit services, and the rise of food delivery services. The food delivery services are especially concerning to me because before their entry into the market, the QSR pizza companies were essentially the only option for quick food delivery. Domino's is fighting back against this trend with attractive take-out deals for consumers (take out orders will have the highest margins) and by investing in delivery technology, including ovens that increase operational efficiency and autonomous vehicles. And, while there are a lot of potential hurdles for the company to overcome, DPZ appears to be doing just fine in the face of this competition, essentially doubling its average sales/unit over the last decade, domestically.

But, more than anything, DPZ has been an international growth story. The QSR data is only focused on domestic figures. To show the strength of DPZ’s international growth I looked back at 10 year’s worth of annual reports to put together this chart.

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 U.S. Same Store Sales -4.90% 0.50% 9.90% 3.50% 3.10% 5.40% 6.20% 12.00% 10.50% 7.70% 6.60% International Same Store Sales 6.20% 4.30% 6.90% 6.80% 5.20% 6.20% 6.90% 7.80% 6.30% 3.40% 3.50% International Sales (millions) 2,451.00 2,531.20 2,952.00 3,518.50 3,861.10 4,251.70 4,799.60 5,090.80 5,538.40 6,327.00 6,953.60 Global Retail Sales (millions) $5,505.60 $5,626.40 $6,268.70 $6,956.40 $7,411.90 $8,021.80 $8,915.40 $9,901.20 $10,873.60 $12,252.10 $13,545.20 International Unites 3,726.00 4,072 4,422 4,835 5,327 5,900 6,562 7,330 8,440 9,269 10,038 Total Units 8,773 8,999 9,351 9,742 10,255 10,886 11,629 12,530 13,811 14,856 15,914

As you can see, DPZ has roughly doubled its total units during the last 10 years and nearly tripled its international store count. Same store sales growth has been higher at U.S. locations in recent years, yet the international market remains under penetrated and I suspect that we’ll continue to see a much higher rate of growth (in terms of store counts) outside of the United States.

The potential for further global market penetration makes this an attractive investment to me. Right now, Domino's has roughly 16,000 locations worldwide. Looking at the company’s current growth trajectory and combining this with analyst estimates, I think it’s possible that the company will more than double that footprint over the next decade or so. Morningstar predicts that DPZ will have ~25,000 locations by 2025. M* believes that this physical expansion will allow DPZ to essentially double its global retail sales over the next 5 years.

What’s probably even more attractive to me than the potential for broad based retail expansion is the fact that DPZ operates such an asset light business. DPZ franchises ~98% of its locations. We’ve seen other QSR competitors start to head down this road in recent years as well, but Domino's appears to have been ahead of the game when it came to understanding the importance of this model when it comes to corporate profits.

The focus on franchises creates annuity like cash flows for DPZ via the royalty system associated with these contracts. But, it’s not a one-sided deal. DPZ’s focus on the franchise model and unit-level productivity has allowed it to create systems that provide best-in-class returns for new restaurants (~40% for DPZ franchisees versus the ~15-20% industry average). With this in mind, it’s no wonder that DPZ has such strong expansion prospects. Their focus on efficiency and the franchise model has created a virtuous cycle of success for the company and its franchise owners.

Probably, the biggest critique that I see conservative investors making of DPZ is that the company has made a habit adding unnecessary debt to the balance sheet to do things like buying back shares. DPZ has bought back ~$3b worth of shares since 2008. And while I rarely like to see companies use debt to buy back shares, history has proven DPZ’s management team correct with regard to their belief that this was a good use of capital. Without a doubt, DPZ’s debt levels are high. Yet, interest rates are also very low and while I admit that increasing debt to these levels can be like playing with fire, I’m willing to give this management team the benefit of the doubt due to the strong returns that they’ve generates for investors and franchisee owners, alike.

Buybacks have slowed recently as sales growth metrics have slowed. This seems prudent, because at a certain point it will no longer make sense to increase leverage to buy back shares that are producing less growth. I’ll also say that DPZ’s aggressive capital structure makes a bit more sense because of the capital light model that the company’s management has pursued. This structure allows the company to produce strong operating margins and awhile the company has a relatively low investment rating of BBB+, I’m not overly concerned about the state of the balance sheet relative to the company’s continued growth prospects.

But, while buybacks may be slowing, it doesn’t appear that DPZ’s management is being any less generous with its dividend growth. DPZ began paying a dividend in 2013, offering $0.20/share on a quarterly basis. Since then, the company’s quarterly payment has risen to $0.65/share. DPZ’s most recent increase came it at 18% back in February. This is down a bit from the 20%+ trend that we’d seen every prior year, but I’m not going to complain about 18% dividend growth.

It’s worth noting that DPZ’s dividend yield remains very low, even after such strong dividend growth, because of the even stronger share price appreciation. I know that many dividend growth investors will look at DPZ’s current ~1% yield and decide to avoid the stock. Yet, when a company is providing such strong dividend growth it doesn’t take long for the compounding process to take hold.

Investors who bought DPZ back in 2013 when the dividend was initiated already have a 5%+ yield on cost. To me, I group DPZ into a similar category as names like Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and even Microsoft (MSFT) after its massive run up. These companies all offer very low dividend yields, but their growth more than makes up for it. I can’t fault a company for having a low yield when it’s because the capital appreciation of the stock has produced so much alpha. Investors who hold these types of names long-term are generally rewarded handsomely for their patience.

It’s true that DPZ’s same store sales, both domestically and internationally, have slowed significantly in recent years. As you can see on the charts above, they both peaked in 2015 and have fallen to roughly half of those levels today. Some believe that market saturation and sales cannibalization have led to this slowdown. Others believe that it’s the uptick in competition in the space. Regardless, it’s a problem. But, I also admit that it’s a fairly nice problem to have (there are much worse things to be worried about than 2%+ same store sales growth).

To me, I’d rather take a longer term outlook and focus on the continued expansion potential and what that will likely do to overall sales and earnings than focus on same store sales metrics in the short-term. It makes sense to me that more stores could cannibalize sales, yet if DPZ continues to take global market share in the QSR space and grows its top and bottom-lines, I’ll be content as a new shareholder. I don’t think that DPZ will reproduce the massive growth that is has given shareholders during the prior decade in the upcoming one. However, I do think that high single digit top-line growth, low double digit EPS growth, and continued double digit dividend growth trends are sustainable over the long-term for this name. Because of this, DPZ remains an attractive long-term investment opportunity to me.

