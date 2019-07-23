Medallia: Compelling Buy Even After 76% IPO Pop

Still, trading at ~11x forward revenues, Medallia still has room to rise, especially considering the ~16.5x acquisition multiple that rival Qualtrics was purchased for.

In selling 15.5 million shares in its IPO, Medallia raised gross proceeds of $325.5 million, though a small slice of that went to existing selling shareholders.

Despite roaring performance in the markets year-to-date, investors aren't sick of IPOs just yet. The latest technology company to go public, Medallia (MDLA), did so with much fanfare, pricing well above its initial ranges and raising north of $300 million in its public debut. The demand wasn't limited to just the institutional side, either - once Medallia opened for trading, it soared out of the gate, closing up 76% in its first day:

Data by YCharts

It's likely that Medallia benefited from the lack of high-profile IPOs in the past month. It's been approximately one month since the public debut of Slack (WORK) (a stock that has lost about 20%, by the way, since its IPO - despite the smattering of praise it's received from Wall Street analysts), and investors are already clamoring for the next new issuance.

Yet, in my view, the enthusiasm for Medallia's offering is likely to be sustained beyond the initial pop. I believe the company has a strong "story" - a compelling subscription product with a heavy AI/data analysis angle, sold primarily to blue-chip titans like Hilton Worldwide (HLT) and Delta Air Lines (DAL). Financially, the company is also sound - with growth clocking in north of 30% y/y while also producing positive free cash flow. This is the kind of balanced, growth-plus-margin enterprise SaaS stock that investors should be willing to pay high multiples for. (You can read my initial take on Medallia here).

In short, I believe Medallia to be a compelling long position, should investors find an opportunity to buy (especially if the stock dips in the coming days). In this article, I'll provide an updated look at Medallia's valuation and how that stacks up against peers; but first, a quick glance at how the IPO panned out.

Final IPO details

Here's how the chips fell in the Medallia IPO:

Shares ultimately priced at $21 per share, above the initial expected range of $16-$18. With 123.2 million shares outstanding post-IPO, this gave Medallia a simple market cap of $2.59 billion at launch.

Medallia sold 15.5 million shares in the offering (raising $325.5 million in gross proceeds), of which 1.175 million were sold by existing shareholders and the remainder were new issuances

Medallia expects net proceeds to the company (that is, after fees and excluding the portion accruing to existing shareholders) to be $272.8 million. Uses of proceeds for these funds are rather vague, with Medallia's finalized prospectus indicating an enlarged capital buffer as well as general corporate purposes.

In addition to the IPO, Medallia also executed a private placement of 620k shares to the SCGE Fund at the same IPO price of $21 per share, netting an additional $13 million in net proceeds.

Medallia stuck with a single-class stock structure, so that new IPO investors as well as insiders are allotted the same voting power.

As with most other IPOs, Medallia's underwriters are still holding a 15% "green shoe" option, leaving open the possibility of selling an additional 2.325 million shares and raising another $48.8 million.

Also, as with other IPOs, Medallia insiders are subject to a 180-day lockup period preventing them from selling shares, which will expire in January

Here's a look as well at Medallia's updated post-IPO cap table:

Figure 1. Medallia cap table

Source: Medallia finalized prospectus

Co-founders Borge Hald and Amy Pressman (who are married) are the sole selling shareholders in the IPO, netting just under $25 million in gross proceeds from the sale. Despite the sale, they will still control ~13% of the company post-IPO. Leslie Stretch, Medallia's current CEO, owns just over 1% of the company, while Sequoia Capital still remains the largest shareholder with 36% ownership.

IPO valuation update, comps, and dilution potential

Post-IPO, and after giving credit to the concurrent private placement, Medallia has 123.2 million shares outstanding, as shown in the table below:

Figure 2. Medallia share count

Source: Medallia finalized prospectus

With a Day 1 closing price of $37.05, this gives Medallia a simple market cap of $4.57 billion. After netting out the $64.5 million of cash on Medallia's current Q1 balance sheet, plus the $285.8 million of cash to be netted from both the IPO and the private placement, we arrive at an enterprise value of $4.28 billion.

As a refresher, here's how that stacks up against Medallia's financials:

Figure 3. Medallia financials

Source: Medallia finalized prospectus

If we assume 25% y/y growth for FY20 (which is a fairly conservative assumption, given that Q1 revenues already grew at 32% y/y), we arrive at a FY20 revenue forecast of $392.1 million. This implies that Medallia is currently trading at a 10.9x EV/FY20 revenue multiple.

For a recent issuance, this is a fairly modest valuation multiple. For comparison against extremes, recall that Slack closed out its first day of trading at a 33x forward revenue multiple (though Slack's ~50% y/y revenue growth rate affords it some level of premium valuation, this gap is too wide). Here's another benchmark: Qualtrics (XM), one of Medallia's most well-known competitors in the customer experience space, was acquired by SAP (SAP) for $8 billion in cash right before its IPO last November. Assuming a ~30% y/y growth pace for the year, Qualtrics was slated to generate $484 million in revenues in 2019. This indicates that SAP purchased Qualtrics at a 16.5x forward revenue multiple.

We can also compare Medallia against other enterprise SaaS companies that are growing revenues in the mid-30% range:

Data by YCharts

Across the board, it seems that a mid-teens valuation multiple is more appropriate for Medallia, given where SaaS comps are currently trading and especially given the 16.5x forward revenue multiple at which Medallia's direct competitor was acquired for.

A quick caution here, however. Like most recent IPOs, Medallia's public debut triggers plenty of options that would dilute the company's current market cap. Here's a full list of shares not currently included in Medallia's market cap:

Figure 4. Medallia dilution potential

Source: Medallia finalized prospectus

The most pressing items are the 51.0 million of options outstanding at a $5.36 weighted average exercise price, plus 75k of common-stock warrants at a $0.84 exercise price and 56k of convertible-stock warrants at a $5.38 share price (As the RSUs have not yet met the time-based service conditions, we can exclude them from the market cap calculations for now).

If all of these options trigger, Medallia would pocket $273.5 million in cash and have its share pool enlarged to 174.3 million shares, indicating a fully diluted market cap of $6.46 billion and an enterprise value of $5.83 billion. This would imply that Medallia's fully diluted valuation currently stands at 14.8x EV/FY20 revenues. Despite this dilution potential, however, I believe there is a sufficient margin of safety between Medallia and other comps such as Qualtrics and Anaplan (PLAN) to warrant going long at current share prices.

Key takeaways

Medallia executed an incredibly successful IPO, as measured by the 76% Day 1 pop. Despite this immediate meteoric rise, the company still retains some upside potential, as the stock is trading below most comps at an ~11x forward revenue multiple (~14.8x if using the company's fully-diluted market cap), as well as several turns below the multiple at which direct competitor Qualtrics was purchased for. Medallia's strong recurring SaaS revenue base, plus its balanced profile of growth plus cash flow, should make it a strong investment for long-term gains. Keep on the lookout for a buying opportunity in this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.