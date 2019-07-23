Equinor: Continuing To Build Out The Renewables Business, Positive For Growth

On Thursday, July 18, investors in Norway's Equinor (EQNR) left their offices with the news that the company's renewable power operation had yet another positive development. This was the fact that the state of New York awarded contracts to build two offshore wind farms as part of the state's effort to promote green energy. One of these contracts was awarded to Equinor and calls for the company to construct an enormous wind farm to power New York City. When we consider the size of this farm, we can clearly see how this should prove to be a very positive development for the company's renewable energy operation and will likely have a positive impact on the company as a whole.

About The Project

In a previous article on Equinor, I predicted that there may be an opportunity for the company to construct an offshore wind farm off of the coast of New York City in order to provide renewable electricity to the city. We saw that prediction come true on Thursday when Governor Andrew Cuomo awarded contracts for the largest-ever offshore wind projects in American history. These two projects together are planned to produce a total of 1,700 megawatts, which is enough energy to power about a million homes. For our purposes here though, we are only interested in the Empire Wind project, which is the farm that will be constructed by Equinor. This farm by itself will have a nameplate capacity of 816 megawatts, which makes it one of the largest offshore wind projects that Equinor has ever developed.

The spot that has been chosen for this wind farm covers about 80,000 acres of Federal waters and is located at an average of twenty miles south of Long Island:

Source: Equinor ASA

While the official contract for the construction of the wind farm was awarded on Thursday, Equinor actually entered into a commercial lease for this location back in March 2017 with the terms of the lease coming from the result of an auction held by the Bureau of Ocean Management in December 2016. Thus, Equinor was paying for a property for about two years without a contract to do anything with the property, although it did have hopes of constructing an offshore wind farm at the site. That is not really something that we like to see but it is nice to know that the company will finally be able to proceed with the development of this project.

Here we can see the offshore wind farms that Equinor has a stake in. Please note that this list only includes those projects that are either in operation or under development:

In addition, Equinor just recently entered into a consortium that intends to construct the largest offshore floating wind farm in the world. I discussed this project in a recent article. However, at only 200 megawatts, this project would be considerably smaller than the Empire Wind Farm. In fact, the Empire Wind Farm is larger than any of the offshore wind projects in Equinor's portfolio with the exception of Dogger Bank in the United Kingdom. Thus, we can see the potential impact that this project in New York will likely have on the company's offshore wind portfolio.

Why Offshore Wind?

Generally, much of the media's and market's focus when it comes to renewables has been on solar and wind power. While Equinor does have some interest in solar, thus far, the company has focused much of its efforts on developing offshore wind assets. This is an area that we do not really hear that much about as much of the coverage of wind power is directed towards onshore wind projects. However, offshore wind has a number of advantages compared to onshore wind projects. These advantages include the following:

Winds offshore are generally stronger and more steady than winds over land. This causes these farms to be more reliable generators of energy than onshore ones. It also results in offshore wind farms generating more energy than onshore ones as even a small increase in wind speed results in exponentially greater power output. A wind turbine in a 15 mph wind produces twice as much electricity as the same turbine in a 12 mph wind for example.

Offshore wind farms can be located in places where they cannot easily be seen from land. This can be appealing to those people that want renewable power but do not want to have wind turbines littering the landscapes. As such, offshore wind farms can sometimes be more politically palatable than onshore ones.

As the majority of the world's population lives near coastal areas, an offshore farm can be more easily placed close to its end users than an onshore one. This reduces the amount of power lost from transporting electricity over long distances and thus improves efficiency.

As is always the case, there are a few disadvantages to offshore wind farms. The biggest of these is that an offshore wind farm is more expensive to construct than an onshore one. This does make a lot of sense since we have the added complications of constructing structures in water and then transporting the electricity to the end users on shore. The advantages of offshore wind farms appear to outweigh the disadvantages though. Therefore, it does appear that Equinor's focus in this area is a smart move.

Prospects For Renewables Growth

As I have discussed a few times in the past, especially over at Energy Profits in Dividends, the consumption of renewable energy is likely to increase considerably in the coming years. According to the Energy Information Administration, only natural gas and renewables will see their consumption increase in the United States between now and 2050:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Of the two, we can clearly see that natural gas will likely deliver greater growth in absolute terms but renewables should see greater growth in percentage terms. Generally, we are more concerned with percentages as investors since this is how we measure returns and the performance of our portfolios.

The story is much the same around the rest of the world. This is due to a growing desire among both policymakers and the general citizenry to reduce the carbon emissions of their nations' energy-generation activities. In addition, nations like China have a major problem with air pollution due at least partly to a heavy reliance on coal for the production of electricity. As renewable energy sources do not produce any particulate emissions, these nations can replace coal with solar and wind power to reduce the smog in their air. This is one reason why we see a major government push in favor of renewables, which will help drive the growth story here forward.

Valuation

As we continue to see, Equinor's renewable energy investments are likely to be a source of growth for the company. However, it is always critical to ensure that we do not overpay for this growth. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of Equinor, one metric that we can use to value its growth is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company's earnings growth into account. As a general rule, if the price-to-earnings growth ratio is above 1.0 then it may be a sign that the stock is overvalued relative to the company's forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor is expected to see its earnings decline over the next three to five years. As such, the price-to-earnings growth ratio is negative and therefore does not give us any particularly useful information about valuation. However, Equinor is not particularly expensive based on more conventional metrics. The company only has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, for example. Thus, it may still make some sense to hold the stock.

