Why We Upgrade European Assets

We have closed our underweight in European equities and credit, and upgraded government bonds to overweight. The impetus? We see the European Central Bank (ECB) delivering fresh stimulus over coming months, against a backdrop of a stabilizing growth outlook and persistent inflation undershoots.

Chart of the week

BlackRock financial conditions indicator for eurozone, 2010-2019

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute and Bloomberg, July 2019. Notes: The line shows the rate of gross domestic product growth implied by our financial conditions indicator (FCI) for the eurozone, based on its historical relationship with our Growth GPS. The BlackRock Growth GPS shows where the 12-month forward consensus GDP forecast may stand in three months’ time. The FCI inputs include policy rates, bond yields, corporate bond spreads, equity market valuations and exchange rates. Forward-looking estimates may not come to pass.

Eurozone financial conditions, as measured by our financial conditions indicator (FCI) in the chart above, have already improved. Importantly, the ECB is likely to announce new stimulus in coming months in an effort to lift stubbornly low inflation. The package we expect is not yet fully reflected in markets, in our view, and should help further ease financial conditions and support European assets. The ECB may outline its thinking at this week’s policy meeting and take action later in the year. Measures could include further cuts to its already negative 0.4% deposit rate and a new round of purchases of financial assets including corporate bonds.

A benign environment for now

We have recently downgraded our global growth outlook as trade and geopolitical tensions are stoking macro uncertainty. The growth outlook has weakened primarily in the U.S. and China recently, but steadied in the eurozone albeit at below-trend levels. The decisively dovish shift by central banks should make for a relatively benign environment for risk assets in the near term. China’s growth looks to stabilize as policymakers stand ready with additional fiscal stimulus, easing concerns about a potential drag on the European economy.

The easing we expect the ECB to deliver is not yet fully reflected in markets, we believe. This has prompted us to upgrade European government bonds to overweight and close our underweight in equities and credit. In government debt, we expect peripherals, or government bonds of mostly southern-tier countries, to benefit most from the fresh stimulus. A “lower for longer” environment should support credit as a source of income in a region where many government bond yields of core countries are negative. We favor high yield corporates for their muted issuance, strong inflows and spread premium to U.S. counterparts.

Our ECB view supports closing the underweight in European equities. European equity funds have seen the longest stretch of outflows in 10 years, according to EPFR data, meaning many investors are under-invested in the region. Earnings expectations have largely priced in risks of slower growth, and we see potential for an earnings rebound next year. Equity risk premia (the expected return advantage of holding equities over government bonds) in Europe are now similar to those of riskier emerging markets. We prefer the quality factor and defensive sectors that feature high profitability, stable earnings and low indebtedness, such as pharmaceuticals. We like companies with sustainable and relatively high dividend yields. These stocks, as well as European high yield credit and peripherals, are particularly attractive for hedged U.S. dollar-based investors because of the hefty U.S.-euro interest rate differential. We generally dislike the consumer discretionary sector due to its vulnerability to trade conflicts, and avoid banks given negative rates.

Week In Review

Global equities edged lower, led by energy stocks that were dragged down by a slump in oil prices. The U.S. second-quarter corporate earnings reporting season kicked off with mixed results.

The British pound touched a 27-month low versus the U.S. dollar and a 2019 low against the euro as Brexit returned to the fore. Brexiteer Boris Johnson is widely expected to win the Conservative Party leadership contest this week and become the next prime minister. We see many twists and turns leading up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

China’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.2% on the year, in line with our view that growth is stabilizing. Industrial production, retail sales and investment beat expectations. U.S. data were mixed, with June retail sales surprising to the upside and industrial production in line with expectations.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week (%) YTD(%) 12 Months (%) Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -1.2% 20.1% 8.3% 1.9% U.S. Small Caps -1.4% 15.6% -7.7% 1.7% Non-U.S.World 0.1% 14.1% 1.5% 3.2% Non-U.S.Developed -0.1% 14.3% 0.8% 3.4% Japan -0.4% 8.8% -2.6% 2.5% Emerging 0.8% 11.5% 2.6% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan 1.0% 11.4% 1.4% 2.5%

Bonds Week (%) YTD (%) 12 Months (%) Yield (%) U.S. Treasuries 0.4% 4.9% 6.9% 2.0% U.S. TIPS 0.3% 6.5% 5.2% 2.1% U.S. Investment Grade 0.5% 9.9% 9.8% 3.2% U.S. High Yield -0.2% 10.0% 6.9% 6.0% U.S. Municipals 0.2% 5.6% 6.8% 1.9% Non-U.S. Developed 0.5% 4.6% 4.5% 0.6% EM $ Bonds 0.5% 12.1% 11.0% 5.5%

Commodities Week YTD (%) 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -6.4% 16.1% -13.9% $62.47 Gold 0.7% 11.1% 16.6% $1,425 Copper 2.2% 1.7% 0.0% $6,065

Currencies Week YTD (%) 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.4% -2.2% -3.6% 1.12 USD/Yen -0.2% -1.7% -4.2% 107.72 Pound/USD -0.6% -2.0% -3.9% 1.25 Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Source: Refinitiv Datastream. As of July 19, 2019.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound.

Week Ahead

Date: Event July 23 The UK announces its new prime minister July 24 Japan, France, Germany, eurozone, U.S. composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) July 25 ECB monetary policy meeting July 26 U.S. advance second-quarter GDP

The ECB will likely use Thursday’s policy meeting to lay the groundwork for the fresh monetary stimulus in coming months. Forward guidance issued at the meeting could help lock in market pricing of lower rates. Our base case is a 10-basis point cut in September. We see the ECB then reviving its purchases of government and corporate bonds, with the emphasis on the latter, and expand its asset purchases to bank debt. We believe the market is underestimating how much stimulus the central bank is prepared to provide.

Asset class views Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon