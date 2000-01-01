A few months ago, I wrote on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and discussed that the stock was best avoided as it remained in a bear market with decelerating revenue growth rates. The other point discussed in the article, "National Beverage: Stops Are Non-Negotiable," was that stops are the most effective way of divorcing one's self from a losing position in a period where the market is being irrational. While I personally don't think the market was irrational by valuing the stock at $54.00 earlier this year, this share price did seem absurd to many value investors. The fact that the fundamentals continue to deteriorate for National Beverage with two consecutive quarters of deceleration in both revenue growth rates and earnings per share [EPS] suggests that the stock is still an unattractive opportunity from a reward to risk standpoint. It is entirely possible that the stock could put in a reasonable bounce to remove semi-oversold conditions, but I feel the best course of action is selling the stock into sharp rallies, if they occur.

National Beverage has been a tricky stock the past couple of years for investors, as it's an example of a great company not making for a great stock. There were zero fundamental bases to sell the stock near its highs in 2017, as the growth rates looked exceptional and it was firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately for fundamental investors that chose to ignore technicals, the sell signals were in plain view from a technical standpoint and warned to ring the register in late 2017 and early 2018. While the stock did briefly re-test its highs in mid-2018, the re-test was very short-lived and was only of help to those who immediately sold into those highs.

The reason I believe technical analysis to be an essential part of any strategy is that the fundamental reason often takes months to become obvious finally. However, the technicals are typically the canary in the coal mine telling you something may be up while fundamental investors are busy scratching their heads over the funky price action. Only after the Q4 2018 quarter did the deceleration in National Beverage's growth become glaringly obvious, but by this time, investors would be exiting the stock near the $70.00 level. For the traditional value investor, this would not be an easy task as the majority like to buy low but aren't elated with selling low. Since my note to avoid the stock as there were better opportunities elsewhere in mid-April, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 3%, while National Beverage has shed another 20%.

(Source: TC2000.com, Seeking Alpha Essential)

So has this further 20% drop in the stock made it worth finally sticking one's neck out on? I do not think so. I continue to see the stock as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, and I don't see any real turnaround in the fundamentals at this juncture. My investment strategy looks to uncover low-risk and high-reward opportunities, and there are several out there, so being a hero and trying to catch the bottom on National Beverage makes little sense. Let's take a closer look at the fundamentals below and take a look at the issues still present:

Taking a look at the chart I've built of National Beverage's annual earnings per share below, we can see that the stock saw a material change in its earnings trends in FY-2019, and this is not expected to improve anytime soon. FY-2020 estimates are forecasting a nearly 15% further drop in annual earnings per share to $2.58, with FY-2021 estimates expected to sit near the same levels. While it is likely that a good chunk of this has been priced into the stock, the risk is that the company misses on these forecasts now that the stock has gone from high-growth to no-growth. The period when I wanted to own National Beverage was when earnings growth was accelerating, and we saw triple-digit EPS growth on a quarterly basis. This growth trajectory has fallen flat on its face, and the investment thesis has completely eroded based on this. There is no denying that the company makes a great product, but as mentioned earlier, a great product does not always translate into a great stock. Netflix (NFLX) has an incredible product, but their stock has not rewarded investors in the slightest in the past 12 months, underperforming the Nasdaq (QQQ) by 35%.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the fact that National Beverage's earnings trend has rolled over after a multi-year uptrend, there is no fundamental tailwind behind the stock currently like there was in FY-2015 through FY-2018 when earnings were accelerating. Value investors will say that there's no possible way that the stock will trade down to an 11 P/E ratio where Jefferies' analyst Kevin Grundy's price target of $33.00 lies, but anything is possible in the market. Stocks often overshoot proper valuations on the upside and downside, but this is even more pronounced on the downside as fear is a stronger emotion than greed.

While a deceleration in a company's earnings trend is certainly not ideal, it's an even worse development when it comes on the back of a material deceleration in revenue growth. When it comes to National Beverage, this is the case unfortunately. The below chart I've built shows National Beverage's quarterly revenue growth rates from FY-2018 through FY-2019, and the trend is not pretty. Not only has revenue growth decelerated for five of the past six quarters, but this deceleration has translated into negative year-over-year sales growth in both Q3 and Q4 of fiscal 2019. Worse, this trend is expected to continue with current revenue estimates of $272.8 million for Q1 2020. If the company meets these current estimates, this will translate to a 7% year-over-year drop in revenues. Estimates are not written in stone, but even a decent beat of 3% and a report that comes in at $280 million will still translate to negative year-over-year growth.

The most sustainable turnaround stories have significant spikes in sales growth coupled with a turnaround in earnings, and this is not what we see from National Beverage. Instead, we see a company that's gone from high double-digit quarterly growth in EPS and revenues to a company seeing year-over-year declines. The National Beverage perma-bulls will say that the product line-up is simply too good for this trend not to reverse, but the fact that the company is cutting prices in an attempt to help sales suggests otherwise. The best brands should have pricing power, and this recent discounting by the company is now coming after profit margins. The fact that National Beverage's margins are now slipping with a 350 basis point drop earlier this year is just another negative development. This is not an ideal situation to be in for the company as competition picks up with behemoths in market cap entering the space. Costco (COST) is coming out with its own Kirkland sparkling beverage, and Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are also turning up the heat in the space, with Bubly from Pepsi and sparking SmartWater from Coke.

(Source: Yahoo Finance, YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The only reason I see to buy stocks is when they have a positive earnings trend and earnings per share are growing. There are thousands of companies out there in the US market, and an investor has the option to be picky as we can buy whatever stock we want. The fact that National Beverage has nothing going for it in the earnings growth arena, and is seeing margins slip, suggests that there is no fundamental reason to favor the stock over others. The only thing I see going for the company here is that it's now down so much that at least a reasonable portion of this fundamental negative backdrop is priced in. That does not mean it's all priced in, and things often get worse before they improve. In my opinion, I don't believe most value investors have completely capitulated yet based on a good sample of the comments section in most articles across different platforms. There still seems to be an overall denial from value investors that are blinded by a great product, and are unable to admit that the fundamentals are weakening considerably.

If we examine the technical picture below, there's nothing to like here either. The stock has been pummeled since its base breakdown from $87.00, and the stock is now trying to build a base at a minor support level near $44.00. If the stock can climb back above $44.00 and see a push higher on substantial volume, it is possible that the stock could see an oversold rally. The issue, however, is that this would likely just be a bear market rally as many investors would love to sell out at narrower losses after this precipitous decline.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The one silver lining, which interestingly lines up with Kevin Grundy's $33.00 price target, is that there looks to be pretty strong support if the stock does continue to fall. A 25-year trendline for the stock comes in at the $32.35 level, and I would expect the stock to find support here initially if this decline does continue.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, zooming into the daily chart, we can see that the stock is stuck beneath a declining 150-day moving average (yellow line) and has short-term support near $44.00, with solid support at $32.35. While the stock could quickly rally, I believe that any rallies of 25% or more that head towards the lower resistance level at $58.00 are wise spots to take profits in the stock. While a rally of this magnitude might embolden the perma-bulls and convince them the lows are in, I am not inclined to believe that until the stock puts in a weekly close above $58.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

National Beverage is a broken stock with a difficult fundamental backdrop, and forward earnings and revenue estimates suggest that there's no immediate turnaround in sight. Fierce competition from more prominent players with deeper pockets as well as the company's strategy to slash prices are not ideal developments for investors. While I would not dare be short the stock at these levels as an oversold rally could certainly occur, I also don't see any reason to be long the stock. There is a roughly 25% downside to strong support at $33.25, and a little over 35% upside towards resistance near $58.00, and that is not the type of reward to risk scenario I care to stick my neck out on. There's no question National Beverage is cheap, but it's cheap for a reason here. I believe the stock to be a sell into strength, and I would only consider buying the stock if it headed towards the $33.25 level as this would provide an asymmetric reward to risk proposition. However, I would be using stops to mitigate any risk. For now, I don't see any reason to try and bottom-fish.