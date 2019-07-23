Assessing AT&T's Debt And Dividend Safety By End Of Q1 2019

Comparing how AT&T's debt profile has changed from its record debt levels provides us with insight as to how AT&T is managing its debt.

An in-depth analysis of AT&T's debt helps us to truly understand what matters and what level of risk that high level of debt poses.

While AT&T is one of the largest issuers of bonds in corporate America and generating loads of cash flow, investors are punishing the stock on looming debt concerns.

AT&T (T) continues to be my largest holding, and although it has now barely reached break-even point, the massive debt it acquired following the Time Warner acquisition remains one of the most important aspects influencing the stock price.

The two questions what level of risk such a high debt level poses and what it means for dividend safety have not lost any relevance or importance since I extensively wrote about this in October 2018.

Fast forward two quarters and it is time to revisit AT&T's debt profile just before the media giant will release earnings this week. I will go into the nitty-gritty of AT&T's debt schedule dissecting it by year of maturity, weighted coupon and expected refinancing needs and putting all that into relation with a model forecasting core operating and cash flow metrics for AT&T.

Debt overview and current business metrics

Since the end of Q2 2018 when AT&T's debt level reached a record $190B, a lot has happened. By end of Q1 2019, total debt declined to $175.5B of which $173.8B are long-term notes and debentures with the remaining $2B being predominantly commercial paper and capitalized leases.

Despite repaying almost $15B in debt, interest expense has increased from $2.05B as of September 2018 to $2.14B as of March 2019. Given the small-scale nature of this effect, it is not relevant to dig into this at this stage, but in case this trend continues in the next quarters, it could signal that AT&T is rolling forward portions of its debt at higher interest rates.

AT&T's cash flow is very strong. Operating cash flow is up 24% Y/Y and TTM FCF has hit $25.4B and is thus well on track to meet full fiscal-year guidance of around $26B for 2019. The dividend is easily covered as well with an FCF dividend payout ratio of 63% for the last quarter.

This is a substantial improvement to Q1 2018, and given that the first quarter is usually the weakest, I wouldn't be surprised if AT&T even exceeds its annual FCF guidance.

With AT&T having been able to substantially cut down on its debt over the last two quarters, thanks to strong FCF and non-core asset sales - for instance, the sale-and-leaseback transaction of Huffington Yards or the sale of its Hulu stake to Disney (DIS) - this does not automatically mean AT&T will be able to maintain that in the future. Hence, we'll need to dig deeper and analyze its debt schedule.

AT&T's Debt Schedule

AT&T provides a lot of detail on its debt but in a very unusable format. Having transformed that data, put it into proper structure and excluding data which is simply not usable allows us to venture into an in-depth analysis of its debt. On top of that, by having done that exercise two quarters ago, we can also make some insightful comparisons. However, before doing so, we'll have to make a number of key assumptions:

1) By end of Q1 2019, we're only focusing on $173.8B of $175.5B of total debt as we have detailed information on these debt issues only.

2) Debt issues with floating interest rates are hypothetically assumed to have a coupon of 3.5%. This number is the result of some simplified backtesting using the weighted coupon rates of fixed-rate debt issues and the unknown coupon rates of floating-rate debt to return the overall annualized 4.9% interest rate. This is certainly not 100% correct but should suffice as an approximation.

3) We're assuming that whatever free cash flow is left after deducting expected dividend payments is used to repay debt at maturity. Any excess cash will remain in the company. Any cash shortage will be funded with new debt using the same 4.9% as coupon. FCF is not modeled to repurchase common shares at this stage.

4) Unfortunately, not all of the data is suited for analysis, as for some data points, we either have no maturity date or mixed information on whether it is floating or fixed. Thus, a total of $3.6B in debt will not be part of the analysis (leaving us with $170.2B), but given the overall size of the figures we are dealing with here, it has no meaningful impact on the subsequently drawn conclusions.

For the fixed-rate debt, we can get a first impression of its composition by drawing a tree map where the size of the rectangle indicates the share in total debt by year.

We can easily see that the biggest portions of fixed-rate debt maturing are located over the next 7 years and that 8 out of 9 of the highest yearly maturing debt portions are within that time period. Plotting that same data using a running total computation, we'll see that from 2019 to 2027, 40.5% of AT&T's fixed-rate long-term debt will mature with the remaining 59.4% stretched over another 40 years (the remaining share is related to some very long-term debt redeemable in 2095-2097 of which the fixed-rate component carries a 7% coupon!).

While AT&T's fixed-rate debt will have to be repaid over a very long time period, its floating-rate debt matures between 2018 and 2024, commanding a share of 14% of overall debt and 41% over that time period.

Compared to the status as of September 2018, AT&T has now pushed some $4.5B into 2024 but at the same time reduced overall floating-rate debt by $5.7B. This makes sense from a strategic point of view as during that period, interest rate expectations were still rising and in order to deliver on its ambitious deleveraging plan, AT&T needs to remove and manage as much risk as possible. Cutting down on floating-rate debt redeemable in the short term helps reduce interest rate risk.

However, as it is next to impossible to make a sound model for a time period stretching over decades, we'll concentrate on that relatively short 5-year period from 2019 to 2024 which covers 36% of total debt in order to address the two central questions raised initially.

1) What level of risk does AT&T's debt level pose?

From 2019 to 2024, AT&T will have to pay back debt of $61B. To model what level of risk that debt level poses to AT&T over the next 5 years, we'll assume that earnings and free cash flow will grow at a 2% annual clip, which I personally consider a very conservative estimate. The dividend will be grown by 2%. New debt is assumed to carry a 3.6% coupon with a maturity of 10 years, representing around 150bps on top of the 10-year Treasury yield.

Generally, over the next 5 full years (in addition to the running financial year 2019), we'll see that total debt will decline from $175.5B to $116.5B. A total of $61.3B in debt will mature and be paid back while around $4B in new debt carrying a 3.6% coupon will be issued.

This all assumes no additional asset sales such as the sale of AT&T's Puerto Rico unit, a rumor which has been swirling around for some days now, nor does it consider any potential acquisitions or share repurchases. This is a base scenario but not a best-case scenario as the growth assumptions regarding FCF and earnings are rather conservative.

AT&T will produce more than $155B in free cash flow over that time period of which around $95B will be channeled towards distributing dividend payments. The net impact of reduced debt levels will result in interest savings of up to $1.9B by end of 2024. These savings are not modeled into the 2% FCF growth and thus represent further cash ready to be used to repay debt or stored as a safety cushion.

Given AT&T's massive size and strong cash flow generation, it is more than just a company but rather an economy on its own. Under the rather conservative scenario modeled here, AT&T is not only able to service its debt but also expected to shrink it by more than a quarter resulting in substantial interest savings under the base scenario.

2) How safe is the dividend?

The base scenario modeled above projects a constant 60% FCF payout ratio with the dividend growing in line with FCF by 2% annually. The remaining balance of FCF after dividends would be enough for AT&T to redeem a substantial part of long-term debt maturing in that time period. The gap to total debt maturing would be funded with new debt. The dividends looks very safe in that scenario if we only consider debt as the main variable. Certainly, other risks like competitors taking sales away from AT&T, ongoing cord cutting and AT&T's efforts to integrate Time Warner are not factored in here.

With less subscribers left in the pool that are much more profitable, AT&T remains confident that it can hit its goal of stabilizing EBITDA for the segment in 2019 and is eyeing "real improvement in year-over-year EBITDA results starting in the first quarter."

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations - Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation)

As long as the new streaming service is not launched and proven successful, there is always the risk of further dilution of the customer base, as rivals like Netflix (NFLX) are drawing in new subscribers in large numbers.

Source: AT&T Analyst Event November 2018

Let's consider a really ugly scenario where FCF declines by 2% annually while the dividend will continue to grow at 2%. Here total debt will decline to $131B but at the same time AT&T has to roll forward almost $18B in new debt, negatively impacting interest expense by at least $600M.

Still, even in such a challenging 5-year scenario, AT&T would be able to grow the dividend by 2% and only sport a still relatively safe 73% FCF-dividend payout ratio in 2024. Naturally, this development of declining free cash flow would have to stop at some point for the business to remain a going concern but even in that scenario it is not the level of debt posing a concern for AT&T. Based on today's TTM EBITDA of $57,883M, the 2024 debt level represents around 2.3x EBITDA debt multiple which is sufficient to maintain its investment grade rating and also offer leeway for M&A.

What are the main changes compared to Q2 2018?

In total, we can retrieve two insightful observations as to how AT&T has been managing its debt over the past two quarters:

Compared to the status as of September 2018 AT&T has now pushed some $4.5B of floating-rate debt into 2024 but at the same time reduced overall floating-rate debt by $5.7B. This makes sense from a strategic point of view as during that period interest rate expectations were still rising, and in order to deliver on its ambitious deleveraging plan, AT&T needs to remove and manage as much risk as possible. Cutting down on floating-rate debt redeemable in the short term helps reduce interest rate risk. AT&T has paid back $26.8B of debt maturing between 2018 and 2022 and at the same time pushed $14B of long-term debt into the period between 2023 to 2030. Another $3B of debt has been shifted forward over even longer time periods, most notably to 2039 and 2048.

Investor Takeaway

The upcoming earnings report will provide more color on how AT&T's aggressive and necessary deleveraging plans are progressing. Substantial progress has already been made and total debt is already down more than $15B from its post Time Warner acquisition record levels.

So far, AT&T has been managing its key 2019 initiatives and remains on the right path:

It is cutting down on debt and delivering on its other key initiatives.

It is preparing its own streaming service and can meanwhile offset video subscriber losses with higher ARPU and growth in broadband.

It is a cash flow machine and if everything goes well could even start to buy back shares for the first time in several years.

At the same time, AT&T is not only able to service its debt but also able to substantially decrease it over the next 5-6 years resulting in expected interest savings in a conservative scenario.

The question to invest into AT&T should not be answered by looking at AT&T's debt but rather at how its business is performing. As long as AT&T remains the cash generator we are used to, debt won't be the problem.

What's your opinion on AT&T? Are you surprised by the results of this debt overview? Do you agree with my conclusion or do you believe that its debt load will drive the company to eventually freeze or cut its dividend?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.