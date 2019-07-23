Harvesting Corn Market Volatility For A 50% Return

I detail an options trade designed to exploit the elevated volatility in the corn market, and generate a 50% return even if corn prices go nowhere from here.

The fundamentals indicate prices are likely headed at least 15% higher to $5 per bushel.

Nothing gets my blood pumping like a six sigma event…

Back in mid-May, I hinted at the possibility of a tail-event emerging in the corn market:

"Going forward, there's a significant chance for a tail-risk event in U.S. corn supply, and thus much higher prices, if continued wet weather keeps farmers away from their fields in the few weeks left in the planting season."

It turns out, that's exactly what happened as torrential downpours continued throughout May, culminating in the second wettest month on record. May's deluge capped off a record 12 month stretch of precipitation, delaying millions of corn acres from getting planted during critical April – May window. By early June, a record 33% of this year’s crop remained unplanted. The chart below puts this unprecedented situation into context:

This outlier event has injected massive uncertainty and volatility, and thus opportunity, in today's corn market. In today's article, I'll detail the trading strategy I'm using to harvest the elevated volatility in corn prices. Even if corn prices remain flat or even modestly decline from here, this trade could generate a 50% return on margin by late September.

But first, I'll set the stage by reviewing the pattern of mis-perception and confusion in this year's corn market.

Corn Market Chaos and Confusion

The signs of corn market confusion started in mid-May, when the “trade” (expert analysts who provide public supply/demand estimates) systematically underestimated the degree of planting delays due to this spring’s extreme weather. In an interview with Todd Gleason, agronomist Dr. Scott Irwin explained…

“Something I found fascinating throughout this whole period is the overestimation of planting progress by the trade. It has been a minimum of five percentage points too high every week for the last month.”

But even after the full extent of 2019’s planting delays became fully known in the objective data, the experts then failed to properly downgrade their yield expectations. It started with the USDA’s yield forecast in their May WASDE (World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate) report. Regular readers will recall from my original corn article, that this report overestimated the 2019 corn yield based on the flawed assumption of “normal mid-May planting progress”. In that article, I explained why extreme late planting meant the USDA would ultimately need to cut roughly 5 – 10 bushels from their yield baseline:

“…a conservative estimate would translate into a drop in yields of anywhere from 5-10 bushels per acre… and I wouldn't be surprised to see it come out much worse.”

Eventually, the USDA came around to this line of thinking. In their next WASDE report in early June, the USDA cut their corn yield estimate by - who could have guessed - exactly 10 bushels. And that's when things really got interesting…

Despite the writing on the wall indicating such an outcome, the market found itself completely off-sides when this news broke. Going into June WASDE report, trade estimates ranged from a low of 169 bpa to as high as 176 bpa, with an average of 172.4 bpa. So when the USDA undershot the lowest yield estimate by more than 5 bushels, the market screamed higher for days:

In a Wall Street Journal interview, analyst Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives described the USDA’s 10 bushel yield cut as “whopping”. In another interview, analyst Dale Durcholz explained:

“It shocked everybody…A lot of people came in thinking (USDA) would take 3, maybe 4 bushels out of the corn yield. They took 10.”

But the truth is, it was all spelled out in the available research, including the following chart summarizing data from six separate academic studies - all showing an exponential drop in yields for corn planted after late May:

Source

So when you consider that a record one-third of the corn crop was unplanted by early June – information we had before the June WASDE report – it’s truly remarkable that not a single trade estimate expected the USDA's 10 bushel yield downgrade. And that brings me back to the original premise of this article…

We’re dealing in Black Swan dynamics in today’s corn market – where an outlier event gives rise to “psychological biases that blind people, both individually and collectively, to uncertainty”. I’m talking about things like normalcy bias, which “causes people to underestimate both the likelihood of a disaster and its possible effects.”

I just showed how the trade remained complacent about a) planting delays from extreme weather and then b) yield loss from extreme planting delays. But more than just complacency, we’re seeing outright chaos and confusion in today’s market. Perhaps the best example of this was the market’s panicked selling frenzy in the wake of the USDA’s acreage report released on June 28th.

USDA's June Acreage Report Shows Extreme Market Inefficiency

Each June, the USDA conducts a survey aimed at determining the number of planted corn acres for that given year. Since corn planting is normally about 98% complete by early June, this report typically provides the first solid indicator for corn acreage. And after getting shaken out of their complacency earlier in the month, the trade was prepared to see significant acreage downgrades this time around...

Going into the USDA's June acreage report, the trade's average estimate was 86.7 million acres – down from 89.1 million acres last year and the lowest number in over a decade. But instead, this time the USDA surprised to the upside with a shocking 91.7 million acres - well above the highest estimate. The news delivered a body blow to the market, sending corn prices “limit down” (i.e. reaching the threshold for price movement before trading halts on the exchange) for their largest drop in 3 years.

Now in a normal year, this would have been an appropriate market reaction. But as we’ve seen time and time again, 2019 just ain’t your normal year in the corn market. When you dig under the surface and examine the critical details in this report, it becomes clear that the market simply got it wrong with this reaction. Let me explain...

You see, when the USDA surveyor comes knocking on the door each June for its acreage survey, farmers still have some amount of unplanted acreage that they intend to get in the ground. So the USDA includes this intended – but unplanted - acreage into its final report number. This is simply an attempt at providing the most accurate estimate.

For example, say a farmer operates a 100-acre plot and has planted 98 of his 100 acres when the USDA surveyor comes knocking. If the farmer still intends to plant his remaining 2 acres, then by convention, the USDA will include all 100 planted acres in their headline report number. Buried in a footnote at the end of the report, the USDA will note that 2% of the reported acreage remained unplanted at the time of the survey.

Normally, this is a minor detail that you can easily overlook without any ramifications. But remember, this ain't your normal year in the corn market. In the chart below showing 2019's unplanted June acreage versus previous years, you can see just how far into outlier territory we’ve veered:

So, the first and most obvious issue here is: many of these acres might have never gotten into the ground at all. Indeed, recent aerial crop surveys suggests the potential for major downward revisions from this 91.7 million acre number going forward. But even in most bearish possible scenario - where 100% of these unplanted acres got into the ground - the market still overreacted on the news. Here's why...

The 2019 USDA June acreage survey ran from June 1st through June 19th, implying an average survey date of roughly June 9th. So that means by June 9th, U.S. corn farmers still had a massive 16.7% of their intended acreage unplanted. This estimate matches the data reported in a separate weekly crop progress report put out by the USDA. And if you work through the math on late planting's impact on corn yields, you'll see that even in the scenario where farmers got all of their intended corn acreage in the ground, the yield hit would essentially cancel the extra planted acreage.

This isn't my opinion, it's math...

In the table below, I show the USDA’s weekly corn planting progress on the left hand column. And since the USDA stops reporting planting progress on June 23rd, I added a final week beyond the latest reported data to take us up to 100% (again, this reflects the most bearish possible scenario where 100% of intended acres got planted). I then use the consensus baseline yield estimate of 176 bpa and subtract from that using the yield loss curves from late planting suggested in the academic research. The end result – assuming all 91.7 million acres got planted - is a weighted average corn yield of 158 bpa:

Now, since the crux of my thesis relies heavily upon this yield estimate, I'll refer to the following Twitter exchange with Dr. Scott Irwin of the University of Illinois– one of the best agricultural minds out there - to provide some credence to the argument. For those without Twitter, here’s a summary of the exchange (and yes, I realize the Tweet contains typos… and no, I don’t care).

Of course, any one expert opinion doesn’t guarantee anything… but it provides some degree of confidence that this estimate is likely in the ballpark. So let’s use this yield estimate to calculate the 2019 corn production implied by the USDA’s June acreage report (“Scenario 1”), and compare it with the consensus expectations heading into the June acreage report (“Scenario 2”), as shown in the table below:

As you can see, we’re talking about a difference in these two scenarios of less than 1%. In other words, the USDA’s June acreage report should have changed almost nothing about 2019 consensus production estimates. And yet, corn prices traded limit down on the news. How’s that for an efficient market?

But beyond just showing the inefficiency, chaos and confusion in this year’s corn market, this scenario analysis also provides the foundation for a trading strategy going forward. In my view, Scenario 1 above reflects the most bearish possible outcome in this year’s corn market. That’s because it not only assumes that every single intended acre got planted, but it also makes the generous assumption of 176 bpa yields for everything that got planted on time. For reference, 176 bpa is just shy of the all-time record high yield of 176.6 bpa reached in 2017.

In other words, Scenario 1 assumes near record yields for everything that got planted on time. And it only penalizes the rest of the crop for late planting effects alone. But there's good reason to suspect that a) we won't hit record yields for the crop that got in on time and b) the late planted corn could suffer from more than just late planting. But for the purposes of this article, my only aim is to point out that even in the most bearish possible scenario this year, prices remain undervalued at current levels. In the following section, I'll show why this year's corn crop will likely head to at least $5 per bushel.

Why Corn Prices are Headed to $5

In the table below, the left column shows the USDA’s latest estimate for corn supply and demand from their July WASDE report. Notice that the USDA assumes a 166 bpa yield AND 91.7 million planted acres. But based on the previous argument, I believe that if you get all these acres then you must move yields down to at least 158 bpa. That’s what I show in the right hand column, while keeping the demand side of the equation unchanged. I then work through the remaining math to arrive at a final “stocks-to-use” ratio – essentially a measure of inventories versus demand - which historically correlates with corn prices. Finally, I show the implied price based on my alternative supply and stocks-to-use numbers:

So as you can see, even assuming the worst case scenario of 91.7 million planted acres this year, the subsequent drop in yields down to 158 bpa implies an average price of $5.31. In the chart below, I show the regression analysis used for converting stocks-to-use ratio to an average price, using historical data over the last decade:

Now, given the likely demand rationing that may take place in a higher price environment, I’ll move to a more conservative price target of $5 in the 158 bpa yield scenario. So with the nearby corn futures price currently trading under $4.30, my scenario analysis above implies more than 15% upside to a conservative $5 fall price target.

Now a 15% return over the next several months isn’t anything to sneeze at … but I have a better idea. Remember, I showed earlier how this year’s unprecedented situation had given rise to extreme uncertainty and volatility in the corn market. The chart below shows how implied volatility in corn futures has roughly doubled this year versus recent levels.

This combination of a) prices trading below my estimate of fair value and b) juicy volatility premiums has created a tremendous opportunity to sell options on corn futures, and profit from the chaos and confusion in this year's corn market. Here’s the trade I recently put on to express this idea in the Atlas Portfolio Series:

Sell short the October $4.10 strike corn futures put option for $0.10.

First, let me break down the math behind this trade. It's important to realize that each corn futures contract controls 5,000 bushels of corn, and each corn options contract controls one futures contract.

So even though I’m quoting the price per corn bushel, each options contract controls 5,000 bushels of corn. So selling one option for a $0.10 premium payment means earning the $0.10 per bushel multiplied times 5,000 for a total of $500. Meanwhile, the margin requirement per option contract is roughly $1,000 (which changes as prices and volatility fluctuate). Finally, the option expires on September 20th, 2019.

So given that math, here’s the risk/reward analysis of holding this short option position until expiration…

If corn prices close above $4.10, the option expires worthless and I keep the $500 premium payment. If corn prices close between $4.00 and $4.10, I make somewhere between $0 (if the corn price at expiration is $4.0) and $500 (if the price at expiration is $4.10). And if corn prices close below $4.00 by expiration, I lose $50 per one cent movement as corn prices trade below $4.00. So if the corn price is $3.90 by expiration, I lose $500, and at $3.80 I lose $1,000 etc. etc.

Remember, I’m expecting $5 prices even in a bear case scenario… but I also want a healthy margin of safety in case I’m wrong (always a possibility). Fortunately, because of the market’s extreme uncertainty and general underestimation of this year’s production challenges, we have the perfect set up of low prices and high volatility. That’s provided the opportunity to generate a nearly 50% return on margin in just the next 60 days, through the use of options on corn futures contracts.

Now, a caveat here – trading on margin involves the risk of not only losing all of the money in your account, but actually incurring a deficit that leaves you owing money to your broker. In other words, these instruments contain significant risk. Finally, this is not a trade recommendation, period.

My goal here and in the Atlas Portfolio Series is to educate investors on derivative markets, and to showcase the broader range of alternative investment opportunities available beyond simply buying and holding stocks, bonds and ETFs.

If you’re interested in learning more, consider following the Atlas Portfolio Series live trading blow for real time trades made in a real money account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN THROUGH FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.