W.R. Berkley: 17% Annual Gains Since 1974 And Smart Allocations (Less Focus On The Dividend)

However, valuation is on the highest level since 2006, and thus CAGR over the next 1-2 decades might not replicate the return over the last decade.

Because of the owner-oriented management (almost like a family business), we have witnessed smart capital allocations, disciplined underwriting and decisions based on the best long-term returns.

Since the IPO in 1974, the share price of W.R. Berkley has increased 17% annually, 5% more than S&P 500.

Summary:

I believe the spectacular performance of W.R. Berkley (WRB) can mainly be explained by four reasons: an owner-oriented management which is more or less run like a family business, smart capital allocation, disciplined underwriting and a long-term focus. The Berkley family has proved themselves as very good insurance operators.

W.R. Berkley has proved to be an excellent performer, but gets almost no coverage and followers. I assume one of the reasons is its low dividend yield: A dividend has been paid for 43 years, but the yield is rather low at 0.7%. I consider this a good thing. Management can alternate between special dividends and buybacks depending on the valuation, and my opinion is that allocations have been pretty good.

Unfortunately, currently, W.R. Berkley is trading at rather high multiples which might put a dent into the total returns over the next decade or two.

The Business:

W.R. Berkley does insurance and reinsurance, predominantly commercial insurance business like excess and surplus lines and specialty insurance. This means it competes in less standardized insurance businesses where experience, underwriting discipline and risk management matters a lot. Berkley aims for niche markets that are a bit complex and as a result face less competition. The opposite is for example auto and home insurance which is close to commodities where all agreements are standardized, and thus very difficult to get any competitive advantages. A consumer can easily shop for a rate on auto insurance, but in specialty insurance you can't because every contract is different.

Reinsurance is about 10% of the premiums written, but due to its volatile nature the net profits varies a lot. The combined ratio has varied from 118% to 95% over the last five years, while insurance only has a 1% variation over the same period.

Berkley is primarily still a domestic insurer but is gradually diversifying into other markets, currently doing business in about 60 countries. Berkley writes about 1% of the premiums in the US, indicating the company is still quite small and has a long runway.

Source: Annual report 2018.

Historical Performance:

An insurance company (and most other companies as well) can only be evaluated over long periods of time. One of the reasons for this is loss reserves, which for one particular year most likely is wrong. It’s only average losses over decades that tells us the underwriting and investment abilities of an insurer.

W.R. Berkley has had a spectacular operational performance which has led to superior returns for shareholders: Since the IPO in 1974, total returns have been about 5% higher than S&P 500 (Source: Annual report 2018 shows 17 vs. 12.1%).

Source: Yahoo! Finance. Logarithmic scale (left axis).

CAGR since 1993 is 17.5% and five-year rolling CAGR has only been negative for a very short period in 2011 (right axis). A 10,000 investment in 1993 is now worth 815,000 while only 110,000 for S&P 500:

Source: Yahoo! Finance and my own calculations. Logarithmic scale.

The share price is a reflection of the book value and its valuation/multiple. Book value growth has of course been spectacular:

Source: Annual reports.

The market cap is 12 billion and I believe the runway is still long.

The Main Reasons For W.R. Berkley's Success:

The main reasons for their success, in my opinion, can be attributed to the following reasons:

Reason Number 1: Owner-Oriented Management (Run Like A Family Business)

W.R. Berkley was founded in 1967 by William R. Berkley (73). He set out to create a decentralized organization where each business unit is run with an ownership perspective and accountability toward the shareholders, a bit similar to how Warren Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). All senior managers are required to own shares, and directors and the vast majority of the employees own the stock. The focus on decentralization and many sub-managements has resulted in a pretty diversified insurance business both in terms of geography and different lines of insurance.

Management has several times emphasized that their decentralization is their main competitive advantage and value, allowing for quick and effective change to customer needs. The underlying businesses are run by people who are specialists at what they do. These diverse and specialized skills and personalities combined produce an excellent overall result, all unified by the corporate values and culture.

William Berkley is still chairman of the board but he stepped down as CEO in 2015 to his son W. Robert Berkley. Robert has been with the company for 18 years prior to becoming CEO. William Berkley owns 37.5 million shares, 19.7% of the outstanding shares. Robert Berkley owns 1.1% of the shares. In total all directors and executives own 21.7% of the company. We could argue the company is almost like a family business with alignment between shareholders and management.

The compensation is very generous, certainly no symbolic salary like Buffett, but it’s at least quite aligned with shareholder growth. A return on equity of 15% is the main aim for the annual payouts, while five-year growth in book value adjusts the long-term payouts.

Source: Proxy Statement 2019.

Reason Number 2: Smart Capital Allocation

An owner-oriented management usually means smarter capital allocation and less agent-principal costs. Great managers are those that can enter and exit businesses when favorable pricing conditions exists, make accretive acquisitions, make reinvestment supporting the core business or find the right balance of returning cash back to shareholders via dividends or buybacks.

The best way to evaluate management is to track its allocation actions:

W.R. Berkley has paid a dividend for 43 years and for the most part a rising dividend:

Source: Annual reports and various sources.

Current quarterly dividend recently increased to 11 cents a share. The dividend yield is a low 0.7%, and this gives space to make sufficient capital for opportune buybacks and organic growth. A dividend usually gets "sticky" (difficult to reverse or cut) and to me, it makes a lot of sense to keep a low "regular" payment. Since 2012, there has been several special dividends.

During conference calls both father and son Berkley have said they will buy back shares based on other opportunities available at the time. Prior to 2007, I can't find any significant buybacks, at least not back to 1999, but from 2007 Berkley has spent a considerable amount on buybacks when the stock was reasonably cheap:

#shares Dividends (in millions) Buybacks (in millions) 2003 27 0 2004 23 0 2005 19 0 2006 29 45 2007 36 488 2008 47 553 2009 250 29 147 2010 233 49 471 2011 219 43 187 2012 215 184 128 2013 211 53 166 2014 200 181 239 2015 195 58 224 2016 193 184 132 2017 194 188 48 2018 192 255 25

Most of the buybacks in 2007 and 2008 were done in the second half when the share price dropped 15%. Management has never officially indicated at what levels they will buy back shares, but they have several times said book value is much bigger than reported. Based on this, it seems management believes intrinsic value are at about 1.6-1.7 times book value, as rarely any buybacks have been done above that level.

However, over the last two years when the share price has risen, more has been allocated to special dividends and much less on buybacks, which makes sense.

The main priority is still organic growth. Berkley has been able to shift funds between businesses if necessary to accommodate for long-term gains to minimize taxes and other friction costs.

In my opinion, management has shown good allocation skills.

Reason Number 3: Disciplined Underwriting/Niche Markets:

The company has clearly shown its ability to earn exceptional returns over many business cycles. Of course, every insurer claims to be a disciplined underwriter, but history shows only a few have the track record and Berkley is among those. Premiums received show that some years experience a drop, indicating they chose to decline underwriting if the risk profile is not satisfactorily. This of course means the expense ratio in certain years increase, unless they let people go, which they rarely do because of its long-term focus.

Berkley's niche focus and decentralized structure makes them better in underwriting profitable agreements and walking away from unprofitable ones. For example, over the last two years they scaled down on reinsurance because of competitive pricing, and this avoided paying out higher catastrophe losses during last two years (when catastrophe losses increased). To decline underwriting is not as easy as it sounds as costs/claims might turn up many years after the sale. I believe the owner-oriented profile is the main reason for this in addition to good management incentives.

Berkley has specialized in these niche markets for decades, and has thus built up both experience and a brand name among customers and prospective customers. This, of course, makes it more difficult for competitors to enter these lines of insurance.

Management aims for a combined ratio in the low 90s, something they have achieved most of the time:

Source: Annual reports.

Management compensation is partly linked to long-time averages of the combined ratio. Berkley has a low loss ratio, but higher than average cost ratio (these two make up the combined ratio): 62% and 33% average over the last five years. One of the reasons is its focus on niche markets, the other being a constant cost related to organic growth.

There is little risk for any ill-managed M&A as only 7 of 53 Berkley companies were acquired. Currently, Berkley is expanding slowly internationally, mainly via organic growth, which partially increase the combined ratio, but in the long run it will come down as they get more scale and experience.

Reason Number 4: Long-Term Focus:

An owner-oriented management is able to focus on the long term, even if that means declining short-term growth to avoid potentially risky lines of insurance.

An example of management's long-term focus is the gradual shift in the investment allocation that has incurred a bit higher costs over the last decade. As can be seen in the table below, we can clearly see a shift from 2010 to 2018 (see bold items):

2010 2018 2010% 2018% US gov 1347 702 10% 4% State and municipal 5533 3940 43% 21% Mortgage-backed 1450 1605 11% 9% Asset-backed securities 0 2438 0% 13% Corporate bonds 2385 4111 18% 22% Foreign gov. 491 808 4% 4% Equity 561 279 4% 2% Real estate 0 1957 0% 11% Arbitrage 359 452 3% 2% Arbitrage funds 60 0 0% 0% Investment funds 451 1332 3% 7% Loan receivables 353 94 3% 1% Cash 0 817 0% 4% Sum 12990 18535

Real estate and equity/investment funds have increased, and there are less bonds. The reason for this change is the low interest environment, and Berkley has lowered its duration of the bonds to a low 2.8 years. We can expect a bit more fluctuations in investment income because of changed allocations, but at the same time potentially better long-term returns. As Warren Buffett says:

"Charlie and I have always preferred a lumpy 15% percent to a smooth 12 percent return."

The real estate is owned direct and consists of a hotel and several office buildings in Washington DC, Florida and London. Personally, I'm a bit uncertain about the real estate investments as it costs more to run a real estate portfolio than to manage a portfolio of stocks, like Norway's Sovereign Fund experienced.

Recession-proof?

It is important to know how your investments do, not only in good economic years, but lousy ones as well. Historically, insurance stocks correlate less with the stock market than the majority of stocks, and many of them are quite defensive in a falling stock market, both highly attractive features. People/companies still buy insurance in recessions, and losses happen of course mostly uncorrelated to economic conditions. For example, the main reason behind the out-performance of low-volatility stocks is the simple fact that they fall less in a downturn, thus recovering from a higher level than volatile stocks. Because of the compounding effect, I always prefer stocks which are as less cyclical as possible, an attribute I think is very underrated among private investors.

The share price of W.R. Berkley held up pretty well during the GFC in 2008/09: maximum drawdown between July 2008 and March 2009 was 28%, but very temporary. At the market’s bottom in March 2009 the share price was practically unchanged from July 2008. The reason is of course that the insurance business is quite recession-proof:

Source: Annual report 2010.

The most important metric is book value/shareholder's equity, and that suffered just a 5.3% drop in 2008 but a 22% gain in 2009.

Valuation:

Unfortunately, the performance of Berkley has not gone unnoticed by the market. Currently, the stock trades at an all-time high and the price has increased 36% YTD. This has led to the highest valuation since 2006 (book value per share works well for valuing insurance companies):

Potential Future Returns From Today's Valuation/Price:

If book value compounds at 11% over the next decade (including cash returned as dividends and/or buybacks), we can expect the following return (CAGR) at the end of 2028 depending on the valuation at that time:

Multiple to book CAGR% 1 2.1 1.25 4.5 1.5 6.4 1.75 8.1 2 9.5 2.5 12

If book value compounds at 13%, we get this table:

Multiple to book CAGR% 1 4 1.25 6.4 1.5 8.3 1.75 10 2 11.5 2.5 14

If we look at periods at two decades (year-end 2038), obviously, the valuation today is of less importance because time is the best friend of the wonderful business (11% book value growth):

Multiple to book CAGR 1 6.5 1.25 7.7 1.5 8.7 1.75 9.5 2 10.3 2.5 11.5

Conclusion:

W.R. Berkley has reasonable predictable earnings for years to come, it's a simple and proven business model over many decades, it is practically a family-run business and it seems unlikely the business model will be broken. Personally, I see little negatives except perhaps for a bit excessive remuneration and of course a high valuation. The valuation multiple lowers the return a lot if it contracts.

Regrettably, I'm not a shareholder (yet), but will certainly consider buying shares if the price drops.

