Chipotle: A $400 Target Makes Sense

The company reports after the close on July 23, proving another opportunity to review the progress of the new CEO.

The numbers don't support Chipotle trading at $750, much less up at $850 that is needed to generate a return for shareholders.

Despite all logic, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) continues to trade near all-time highs. The Mexican restaurant concept has now completely rebounded from the health scare crisis at the end of 2015, or at least the stock has recovered. The company needs to hit some major targets in order to justify the current price, much less a stock price down near $400 as targeted by Northcoast Research.

Why $400

The easy answer to any valuation question on Chipotle is that the stock trades far above restaurant industry peers. Compared to both McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX), Chipotle is far more expensive on a forward P/E basis. Chipotle trades at nearly 45x '20 EPS estimates that are rather aggressive, while both McDonald's and Starbucks are down at still expensive levels in the upper 20s.

Data by YCharts

A $400 price target places Chipotle at about 24x '20 EPS estimates of $16.87. Analysts forecast a substantial EPS boost to $13.10 this year, leaving a nearly 30% EPS gain in 2020.

Investors need to remember that Chipotle only grew Q1 revenues at 13.9% even with the 9.9% comp sales growth. Business isn't exactly booming outside of digital sales which account for virtually all of the sales growth. Digital sales grew 100.7% to reach 15.7% of total sales.

A lot of the growth at Chipotle is just a normalization of sales following the health scare. Average restaurant sales finally topped $2.0 million again after peaking at $2.5 million back in mid-2015 before the health scare.

In the process, restaurant-level margins are normalizing by hitting 21.0% in Q1, up 150 basis points from 19.5% last Q1. With the expectation of higher costs now, the prediction has always been that Chipotle returns to 23.0% or 24.0% restaurant margins, not the 27.0% margins achieved in 2015.

The stock has surged due to the big EPS growth, but the growth rate isn't sustainable. The restaurant operating margin jumped 180 basis points last year to 18.7%, up from an unreasonably low 16.9%.

Using 2019 and 2020 revenue targets and aggressive restaurant margin gains, Chipotle still doesn't come close to analyst EPS targets:

2019

Revenues @ $5.43B

Restaurant margins @ 20.0% = $1.09B

OpEx @ 11% = $0.60B

Operating income = $0.49B

Net income = $0.322B (30% tax rate)

EPS = $11.50 (28M shares)

2020

Revenues @ $6.05B

Restaurant margins @ 21.5% = $1.30B

OpEx @ 11% = $0.67B

Operating income = $0.63B

Net income = $0.441B (30% tax rate)

EPS = $15.75 (28M shares)

So, even if the company achieves a 280 basis point expansion from 2018 to 2020, the EPS target is only about $15.75, not $16.50. Chipotle might be able to make up the excess via higher revenues or lower taxes. Either way, the point is that the stock is expensive based on aggressive margin expansion.

How To Justify $750

The problem with Chipotle is that one has to work hard to justify the restaurant stock trading at the current price of nearly $750. TipRanks has the average analyst price target down at only $737 with more risk to the downside.

Source: TipRanks

The odd part is that analysts list the stock as a Buy despite trading above their average price target. Again, part of the problem with the stock is a lack of reality from the investment community that continues to push the stock despite common sense.

The market needs to first justify a $750 price before even figuring out how Chipotle gets to $800 and above. Remember that $850 is needed to generate a 14% return for shareholders.

In order to justify $850, Chipotle needs to earn at least $20 per share, if not $25 or even $30. In order to reach $20, the company needs to generate $560 million in net income based on 28 million shares outstanding. Even at the 2020 revenue base of $6.05 billion, Chipotle needs to reach nearly 12% in operating margin based on an income tax rate of nearly 30%.

In essence, Chipotle needs to hit the normalized restaurant operating margin of 24% to reach the $20 EPS target. Remember, this is the goal to get the stock to trading at 42.5x forward EPS estimates. If one wants the stock at only 30x forward EPS estimate, the stock needs more revenue growth or much higher margins.

Again, this is just to justify a stock price that generates a 14% gain for shareholders. One has to question if investors ever view what it requires for a stock like Chipotle to generate positive returns.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors get too focused on justifying the current price that they lose focus on how to justify a solid 10% or 15% return. One has no reason to continue owning Chipotle without a plan that gets the stock to $800 or even $850.

Chipotle is back to normalized restaurant margins when the company generates a $20 EPS. The numbers don't add up for the EPS numbers to warrant investors actually making money with the stock already up at $750. In fact, the risk is to the downside.

Chipotle reports after the close on July 23, so investors quickly get an opportunity to review how the projections are stacking up. Momentum stocks are too hard to short, so the recommendation is to cash out and look for better investments elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.