Overenthusiasm Renders Greggs PLC An Economically Unsound Investment - 30% Downside Potential

I believe recent increases in the share price of Greggs (LON:GRG), the UK fast-food retailer, are contradictory to basic economic principles. The following analysis aims to break down what is driving these price movements and assess the measurable effect of such drivers on enterprise value.

With just under 2,000 stores across the British Isles, Greggs is the second-largest fast-food retailer in the nation. Historically, it is famous for selling sausage rolls but under a new strategy, started in 2014, the company is aiming to become the number one place for “on the go” food.

The share price has rocketed since January. After inspection, I think it is safe to assume that positive trading updates (unscheduled earnings reports) have driven this rise.

1. 9/01/2019: Trading update – sales up 7.2% and Like-for-like sales up 2.9%

2. 19/02/2019: Trading update – sales up 14.1% and Like-for-like sales up 9.6%

3. 14/05/2019: Trading update – sales up 15.1% and Like-for-like sales up 11.1%

Improved sales performance, backed by impressive like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, has been the focal point of these documents. Whilst updates have imparted good news, does this information warrant the 86% increase in share price that has come as a result?

Broadly speaking, a firm is worth the discounted value of its future economic profit. By looking at enterprise value in this light, we can focus in on two important metrics: Revenue growth, as a proxy for growth in Invested Capital, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). Between the two, the success of an enterprise can be gauged.

Firstly, I would like to discuss the economic significance of sales and LFL sales on the performance of Greggs. I compiled data for sales, LFL sales and ROIC over the past 9 years and created a linear regression. My findings were somewhat underwhelming: my multiple R2 value was 0.097. The two independent variables combined could only explain 10% of the variation in ROIC.

In contrast to ROIC, growth in sales and revenues are evidently linked. The contents of recent trading updates will almost certainly improve revenues. The consensus opinion amongst analysts is a 12% increase this year, 6% in 2020 and a gradual decline thereafter. I believe in the short-term validity of these reports. However, I take a different mid to long-term stance. This year the company benefitted from first-mover advantage. Its quick and well-timed entry into the vegan/healthy foods market generated positive media attention and attracted a new clientele. Like all first-mover advantages, the effects will be shorted lived. Rival businesses are already producing substitute goods, such as Subway’s vegan sub, released in April. With a fleshed-out competition, sales will undoubtedly be weaker. Looking past individual products, an analysis of capital expenditure can provide a better overview of the long-term.

Increased revenues are generated by higher investment in capital. The data suggests the days of strong revenue and invested capital growth are over. Signs of a maturing business are visible throughout this year’s annual report. Capital expenditure forecasts present the first and most concrete sign. As detailed in the 2018 annual report, planned spending will be £90m for 2019 and £80-90m afterwards. This is designed to fund the addition of 100 new shops each year and a refurbishment scheme. It is worth keeping in mind that Greggs is the second largest “fast food” retailer in the country and may soon be geographically constrained. The second indication of a revenue growth plateau comes from the cash balance. Since the end of 2014, Gregg’s has held bank deposits increasingly above its £40m target. The reduced reinvestment, inherent in excess cash, indicates an expansion slowdown and a move toward higher FCF and, ultimately, higher dividends.

With revenues likely to slow, investors may be hoping for improved efficiency and higher margins. This has certainly been the case recently: languishing profit margins in 2013 and 2014 were picked up as consolidation and improvement of production facilities was implemented. Unfortunately, this is coming to an end and funds are being directed to a less glamourous refurbishment scheme. Improvements in efficiency should slow accordingly. Add this to high increases in labour costs (a 5% growth in the minimum wage for 2019 and 2020) and margins are in for a tough time.

Model

Despite what appears to be limited hope of improvement for Greggs’ value drivers, the recent trading information has had a tangible impact on the share price. To help quantify the discrepancy between theoretic economic value and market capitalisation, I have used an Economic Profit Model with four scenarios.

Under this model, the value of Greggs is completely determined by the discounted sum of the company’s future economic profit. Economic profit has the following formula:

I have chosen ROIC as the primary independent variable, since it is most volatile, whereas invested capital growth is fixed at 2.7%. This is the result of the conservative CapEx forecast. I have also used a WACC of 7% (the range given by different analysts is 5 – 8.5) and perpetual growth of 2.5% (roughly the historic GDP growth of the UK).

Model data:

My first case (case 1) is acting as the base case. In this scenario, ROIC starts the same as it was in 2018 and then it linearly decreases to the historic geometric average (14%). We get a present value of £1.58B. This is very close to £1.55B – the market value of Greggs before superior sales were reported in January. Due to the replication of pre-trading report conditions, I think case 1 provides a good comparison point for the more uncertain scenarios.

In the “average” case (case 2), 30% of the reported LFL sales growth is translated into ROIC. This is based on the correlation coefficient for LFL sales growth and ROIC (although not statistically significant, it’s as good a guess as any). The resulting ROIC is then linearly decreased to the historic average and subsequently maintained.

In case 3, the recent increases in LFL sales are translated directly into ROIC growth and this is maintained for the following 9 years. Greggs has once (in 1999) seen ROIC growth of 28% and growth of 16% several times since then, so, I would say this is plausible.

The last case, number 4, is a “best case”. The growth in ROIC gradually increases until it slightly exceeds the 15% growth reported in sales. This is then maintained until the end of the forecast. I believe this case to be unlikely but for this reason, it provides a useful statistical reference.

Case 2 is the generic case. We would expect to see some impact on ROIC from the recent updates and the following regression to the mean is, in the long term, statistically the most likely outcome.

Case 3 is a positive representation of what the outcome of the trading results might be. All the LFL sales growth is converted into ROIC and this new standard is maintained. Whilst this is unlikely, and I believe deserves less weight, it is feasible.

Now for case 4. If we look at it from a distributional perspective, this scenario is highly unlikely. The standard deviation of ROIC, calculated since 2000, is 2.6%. The geometric mean over the same period is 14%. Under a continuation of this distribution, 70% of the data should fall between the values 12.4 and 16.6: nicely illustrating how much of an outlier case 4 is. Note that all my scenarios suggest prices that are below the current market capitalisation.

Risks

Like with any negative thesis, the risk of share price appreciation needs to be considered. Total shareholder returns over the past 6 months have been 95%. This sets a very high precedent for future performance. For continued appreciation, I would expect to see revenue growth above that of the consensus forecast. This means growth in excess of 12% this year and anticipation of growth over the next few years of 6% or more. Given the firm hasn't had significant horizontal growth, the expansion would need to come from strong like-for-like sales throughout the year.

Given my thesis is centred on the lack of long-term ability to achieve revenue and ROIC growth above that of the market, I would reassess my negative outlook once provided with evidence of new competitive advantage. The appeals of its brand, consolidated production facilities and management are already factored in. It would take additional value drivers to justify the recent price surge.

In addition to a new source of competitive advantage, I would like to see a commitment to higher capital spending by management. This would need to come alongside a method of deployment capable of maximising ROIC.

Conclusion

To obtain a quantifiable opinion on the value of Gregg’s, I have attached the following weights to each case respectively: 0.1, 0.5, 0.3 and 0.1. We arrive at a valuation of £1.73B. That brings us to a fair value calculation of 30% downside from the market price, at the time of writing this article.

This figure complements my view that the market's growth assumptions are flawed. To justify sustained revenue growth, above that of its competitors, I would want to see an identifiable competitive advantage and plans to capitalise on this through investing capital. On the contrary, it appears that much of the first-mover advantage Greggs enjoyed this year will disappear and guidance for capital spending leaves little room for aggressive expansion. The level of investment that would support high revenue growth is possible for Greggs since it is cash-rich, the fact it is not taking advantage of this speaks volumes. In numerical terms, I find it hard to believe that revenue growth will continue to outperform the competition into the 2020s. Likewise, I believe we have seen the best already when it comes to improving ROIC and margins. The benefits of the company's production overhaul have mostly been realized and headwinds from raising labour costs are set to continue. Gregg’s might not be the growth stock investors think it is but give it a few years and the cash build-up emerging could well turn it into a dividend champion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.