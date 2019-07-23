Connecting The Dots On Sonoco

This may be why Sonoco trades at a richer valuation. Or, investors may believe in its ability to shift consumers' perceptions and connect the dots between recyclability and food waste.

With "mixed" results, investors must determine if Sonoco is a company navigating choppy seas well or a company handling typical challenges poorly. The evidence points to the first.

Sonoco announced 2019 second quarter results on July 18. Headlines reported the results as "mixed", despite the company hitting its own guidance.

Earnings reports with “mixed” results may be the most difficult to value. At times, investors have to assess the reality of the situation. Is the company navigating well in choppy seas or is the company poorly handling typical industry and business challenges?

Sonoco (SON), a global packaging giant, reported mixed results for the 2019 second quarter on July 18th. Despite the company squarely hitting its own guidance, headlines label the results a “miss”. Beyond the numbers are several factors worthy of further consideration - exemplifying the advice to always look past headlines.

Last fall, Sonoco braved a choppy and stormy landscape with Hurricane Florence. The company's reactive maneuvering left me optimistic.

“Storm clouds are dissipating and the horizon is bright. There is growth. There are productivity improvements. The odds another hurricane like Florence would damage Sonoco in the near-term are slight.”

The odds seemed quite low the company would end up victim to nature and catastrophe again and again in less than a year. And, yet, it did.

The Fall of 2018

In September 2018, Hurricane Florence hit Sonoco at its largest complex in Hartsville, South Carolina as well as other facilities in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Source

In the company's 120-year history, it had never faced flooding anywhere near the level resultant from Florence. Sixty inches of water stood in the Hartsville mill.

Beyond nature, Sonoco also faced unanticipated inflation costs in freight, energy, resin and aluminum. Tariffs and other operating costs related to consolidation efforts from acquisitions and equipment upgrades negatively impacted operating profit.

Despite these impacts, Sonoco delivered record revenue, earnings and cash flow for the full year.

“2018 was a year that tested the strength and resolve of our Company both figuratively and literally. We believe this performance serves to demonstrate how Sonoco’s strong, diversified portfolio has allowed us to weather storms on multiple fronts, while continuing to produce consistent earnings improvement and delivering value to our shareholders over the past several years.”

As it looked at 2019, Sonoco did exhibit a level of caution while projecting earnings growth of 3% to 6% to a range of $3.47 to $3.57. Operating cash flow was projected in a range of $600 million to $620 million and free cash flow was projected in a range of $225 million to $245 million.

"Entering 2019, we believe we are being realistic about global economic conditions, which appear to have slowed some at the end of 2018, and are projecting only modest volume improvement across our businesses. Our priorities for 2019 are focused on improving operating performance and margins in our Consumer Packaging segment, particularly in our rigid plastics and flexible packaging businesses. We have active optimization initiatives in place to improve shop floor performance, reduce costs and fully recover raw material and other inflation. Our Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment is coming off an excellent year and we are continuing to focus on operating and commercial excellence initiatives while integrating the recent Conitex acquisition. The turnaround in our Display and Packaging segment that took hold in the fourth quarter is expected to continue in 2019, and we must continue to aggressively pursue targeted growth opportunities and cost reduction actions in our Protective Solutions segment. Finally, we must continue to simplify our structure, processes and portfolio to continue to drive consistent earnings growth and improve returns to our shareholders."

The First Half of 2019

First quarter results for 2019 were better than expected. Sales improved 3.6% year-over-year due to the benefits from acquisitions and price increases. Base earnings were $0.85 per diluted share, 15% growth compared to the first quarter of 2018. (Sonoco uses base earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, for applicable comparison and analysis between periods. Restructuring-related items, asset impairment charges, acquisition expenses, non-operating pension costs, and certain other items are excluded from the measure.)

In response to the strong start to the year, Sonoco raised full-year guidance for base earnings per diluted share to a range of $3.52 to $3.62, reflecting growth over 2018 of 4.5% to 7.4%.

Defying the odds, Sonoco's second quarter presented more unforeseen challenges. A malfunctioning spillway caused another flooding situation in Ontario, Canada. A fire at a neighboring business resulted in the complete loss of a facility in Perth, Australia. Another fire broke out in Waco, Texas causing slight damage. And, a roof nearly collapsed at a facility in Hayward, California forcing evacuation.

Despite these unfortunate events, Sonoco still managed to produce record-setting base operating profit of $144 million and base net income of $96.5 million in the quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, revenue did slip slightly by $6.65 million to $1.36 billion. A 6+% reduction in SG&A expenses of $8.8 million helped offset an additional $9.8 million in restructuring-related and asset impairment charges. On the bottom line, GAAP net income slipped $8.3 million equating to diluted earnings of $0.80 per share. Insurance deductibles and business losses related to the unforeseen events created a loss of $0.02 per share.

On the other hand, Sonoco's non-GAAP measure of base earnings, which excludes restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, acquisition expenses and other similar items, improved to $0.95 per diluted share from $0.93 in the second quarter of 2018. The company's guidance for the metric in the quarter was a range of $0.93 to $0.99. Analysts expected $0.97 in base earnings per diluted share.

Beyond The Headlines

Flooding, fires and a collapsing roof were not the only challenges Sonoco faced in the quarter.

The company reports in four segments – Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products and Protective Solutions. Volume in its largest segment, Consumer Packaging, was “disappointing” in the quarter. The economies in many of the markets served by Sonoco have slowed and are becoming sluggish.

Furthermore, Sonoco's consolidation efforts resulting from acquisitions continued to challenge in the second quarter. By its own admission, the company has not executed well on relocating equipment lines to other facilities. But, Sonoco maintains its efforts to focus on productivity and driving value will pay off in the long term and improve margins.

“We have put some business at risk because we made some hard decisions around some business. The journey is well underway here in the U.S. where we have taken a number of costs out. We will see that play out over the balance of the year.”

Finally, in 2018, Sonoco began addressing pension plan obligations. At year-end, additional benefit accruals were no longer included in the formula to determine final average pay for all eligible employees. In May 2019, the company voluntarily funded $190 million to the plan for inactive participants (or inactive plan). The contribution was funded with a one-year term loan for $200 million. The remaining $10 million will be made in the second half of 2019. With this new loan, the second quarter's results did reflect a greater interest expense.

On July 17th, the company announced its inactive plan would be terminated and final funding between $75 million and $125 million will be contributed in 2020. Benefits for the plan's 11,000 participants should not be negatively impacted by the transactions.

The pension plan funding will impact the company's cash flow for the full year. As a result, Sonoco lowered its cash flow projections though not by the full $200 million. Operating cash flow guidance declined from a range of $600 million to $620 million to a range of $435 million to $455 million. Free cash flow guidance declined from a range of $225 million to $245 million to a range of $60 million to $80 million. For the remainder of 2019, Sonoco expects the higher interest from the term loan will impact earnings negatively by approximately $0.03 per diluted share.

Sonoco is also projecting sales in the last half of 2019 will be relatively flat compared to the second half of 2018. Sales of $2.71 billion in the first half of 2019 were 1.5% improved over 2018 at $2.67 billion. Sales in the second half of 2018 totaled $2.72 billion. Thus, sales for the full year could be projected at approximately $5.43 billion.

It is impressive the sales projection actually encompasses projected volume declines. In the first half of 2019, volume in the consumer segment dropped around 4%. The company expects the industrial segment to see a 4% decline in the second half of 2019. Volume in the consumer segment for the second half of the year is expected to be flat to down 1%.

Offsetting the Headwinds

Sonoco's recent acquisitions are helping to offset challenges and headwinds.

Sonoco acquired Highland Packaging Solutions in the 2018 second quarter and Conitex in the 2018 fourth quarter. Highland manufactures thermoformed packaging for fresh fruits, vegetables and eggs. Highland's sales and profit are reported in the Consumer Packaging segment. Conitex manufactures paper-based cones and tubes worldwide in ten countries. Conitex' sales and profit are reported in the Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment.

Source

In the 2019 second quarter, Sonoco announced it would add Corenso Holdings America. Closing is expected in the third quarter. Corenso manufactures URB (uncoated recycled paperboard) and operates two core converting facilities.

Sonoco expects Corenso to assist in meeting its first sustainability commitment. Source

Acquisitions have improved both the top and bottom lines. But, in the second quarter, Sonoco's cost reductions actually helped improve the bottom line even more than acquisitions.

“We have been quietly implementing several fixed cost restructuring actions.”

The 5+% improvement in SG&A expenses in the second quarter improved operating profit margin by 50 basis points to 10.6%. Source

Sonoco did hedge its projections.

“If we see a wild swing in volume then, obviously, all bets are off.”

And yet, despite the second quarter challenges and headwinds, Sonoco maintained its updated full-year guidance for base earnings per diluted share at a range of $3.52 to $3.62, reflecting growth over 2018 of 4.5% to 7.4%. This affirmation may well be the best evidence Sonoco is a company navigating well in choppy seas.

Valuing A Company Navigating Well

Organic growth in the packaging industry may be difficult to achieve in the near term for some. In the first five months of 2017, industry data showed capacity to produce containerboard in the United States had grown less than 0.1%. With e-commerce growth projected at 18% to 20% per year in the retail environment, containerboard demand was estimated to grow 1% to 2% per year. Shipping from a distribution center to individual customers consumes five times the volume of containerboard compared to shipping the same amount of product to a brick-and-mortar location. North American producers were not expected to be capable of handling the demand projected through 2030. Since mid-2017, approximately a dozen capacity additions have been announced spurred by the growth in online commerce. Viewed in aggregation, it seems excessive to some analysts.

Several companies in the packaging industry, such as International Paper (IP), Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and WestRock (WRK), have seen their share prices beaten down. International Paper's forward P/E ratio falls below 10 at a price under $48.70. Likewise, WestRock's forward P/E ratio falls below 10 at a price under $38.60. Packaging Corp does trade at a higher ratio. Its forward P/E ratio falls below 15 at a price under $119.85.

Comparatively, Sonoco has been trading at a forward P/E ratio over 15. Perhaps this is because Sonoco's consumer packaging strategy is not limited to paper.

Source

From 2018 to 2019, new consumer packaging solutions generated $110 million in sales.

Yet, in the eyes of consumers, these types of solutions may still carry environmental concern – despite Sonoco's commitment to reducing its environmental impact. In ten years, it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 21% and reduced water usage by 42%. At the end of the second quarter, 78% of the weight of the product it places into its marketplace is recycled or can be recycled.

Still, Sonoco recognizes more conversations and more education must take place. Food waste is becoming as hot a topic as recycling. To enable better packaging that curtails food waste but is still recyclable, trade-offs will be necessary.

“Those are conversations that are going on and you take something from, for example, an 18-month shelf life to a 9-month shelf life, given the distribution channels in place, is that sufficient?”

The company will be hosting a summit on the topics in September for participants from consumer products companies, government, and academia.

“I really do believe the consumer really wants to do the right thing. But, they need to understand what the right thing is. They don't want recyclability if the unintended consequence has more detrimental impact to the environment. And I think that's really the conversation that we're trying to have with these folks. And I think ultimately that what's going to be most meaningful to the consumer once they understand all that. But it's incumbent upon us to help connect those dots.” (emphasis added)

At this point, Sonoco certainly appears to be a company navigating well in choppy seas. As such, it could warrant a stronger valuation. But, this 120-year-old company is also striving to disrupt its industry. Thus, an investment in Sonoco could also be considered an investment in its ability to facilitate this connecting of the dots.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SON,WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SON and WRK.