Corindus Vascular Robotics Reached An Inflection Point

A path to profitability is present, but there isn't much hard data to assess its time frame and more dilution seems likely.

Especially promising is the exponential growth in demand for cassettes from its growing installed base.

Growth is likely to continue sequentially on this market acceptance and the company has multiple growth avenues in front of it.

Growth of its CorPath GRX robotics system is taking off as physician and patient acceptance is growing, with revenue doubling from a year ago from a small base.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) is a producer of a vascular robotic system called CorPath, a robotic system consisting of an arm loaded with a disposable cassette that holds instruments (guidewire, balloon/stent) used in PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) procedures and a station where the cardiologist, or IC, can view and control the instruments.

Several advantages are clear from the 10-K:

"The CorPath System is the first medical device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to bring robotic-assisted precision to coronary and peripheral interventional procedures. During these procedures, the interventional physician sits at a radiation-shielded Interventional Cockpit to advance interventional devices with millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The Interventional Cockpit allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that can cause musculoskeletal injuries. The CorPath System brings robotic precision to radial and complex interventional procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent placement with manual procedures."

That is, a head-start in FDA approval, greater precision, and protection from radiation are some of the advantages enjoyed by the CorPath and the CorPath GRX. A more comprehensive discussion of the benefits can be found on the company's website.

The latter is the second generation of the product which gained initial FDA approval in 2016 and started shipping in 2017. The GRX brought significant improvements, and with it more use cases (10-K):

"These features include active guide management which enables control of the guide catheter along with robotic control of the guidewire and balloon or stent catheter, and Rotate on Retract, the first automated movement for CorPath, for which we received 510(K) clearance from the FDA in March 2018, which has the potential to reduce wiring time by automating wire rotation during navigation. This precise positioning enables physicians to adjust guide catheter position during procedures and may expand the use of the CorPath System to more complex cases. While the CorPath GRX System has been cleared for use in and we are currently targeting percutaneous coronary intervention procedures and peripheral vascular interventions, we believe our technology platform has the capability to be developed in the future for other segments of the vascular intervention market, including neurointerventional procedures and other more complex cardiac interventions such as structural heart procedures."

There is a list of publications with clinical evidence on the website.

Growth opportunities

More systems

Supplies

Service

Geographical expansion

New use cases

Product enhancements

5G remote operation

First off, the market for just the vascular intervention is large (10-K):

"PCI is the single highest-volume vascular intervention, with more than 3.7 million procedures performed on a global basis annually according to J.P. Morgan’s 2017 Interventional Cardiology Market Model. PCI can be used to relieve or reduce angina, prevent heart attacks and alleviate congestive heart failure and allows some patients to avoid open heart surgery, which often involves an extensive procedure and a long rehabilitation period."

This quote also shows additional benefits of the GRX platform, as it helps preventing patient deteriorating and needing more serious (and expensive) interventions. The company is extending the functionality of the GRX platform (10-K):

"We are also working on a remote telerobotic interventional platform that we believe will be able to deliver highly specialized and timely care to underserved patient populations with geographic barriers to treatment."

It has embarked on trials with Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) 5G network

And there are new fields of application opening (10-K):

"More recently, the introduction of neurovascular interventions has played a transformative role in stroke treatment. Mechanical thrombectomy is a minimally invasive interventional technique for removing blood clots from the brain following an acute ischemic stroke (AIS). AIS is a common medical condition associated with significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. It is caused by a focal interruption of cerebral blood flow, most commonly due to occlusion of a major cerebral artery by local thrombosis or embolus with the resulting ischemia leading to tissue damage."

And there is progress here as the company received the CE mark for neurovascular indication allowing the company to sell neurovascular robots in 33 countries. The company also submitted for pre-market clearance with the FDA in February.

The business model involves recurring revenues in the form of cassettes, for each patient (10-K):

"After the program launch and the sale and installation of the CorPath System in a hospital cath lab, we provide customer support through training and sales of our CorPath Cassette, which provides a sterile interface with standard guide catheters, guidewires and devices. The CorPath Cassette is consumed and replaced for each new patient procedure."

And not just cassettes (10-K):

"One year of customer support and warranty is included with the sale of each CorPath System. Thereafter, we sell service contracts under which we continue to provide support after the one-year period. We also sell software upgrades that are either stand-alone or included in our service plans which give a customer the right to an upgrade when and if available as they are released. We anticipate that service beyond the basic warranty will become an increasingly important additional source of revenue."

The demand for cassettes will increase exponentially with the increase in the installed base, with greater utilization and with expansion of the use cases (like neurovascular interventions). This could really start to add up pretty soon.

While a larger installed base and new use cases are obvious growth factors, we shouldn't underestimate the greater utilization. Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, a medium sized hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, installed one robot and the response from their physicians was such that soon after they installed another one (Q1CC):

"Their cath labs are now fully robotic and they have increased their procedural volume by 2.5 times. Interestingly, there is a growing patient demand as well."

This points both to a learning curve, efficiency improvements over previous alternative procedures, and great acceptance from physicians and patients alike.

Things can snowball within organizations, take for instance HCA which is a network of 185 hospitals and they have one system in place but management argues that this has created growing interest from other HCA hospitals.

International sales is another growth area which the company is embarking upon and Q1 raked up the first international systems sale in France and the company also received an order from Italy.

The company is launching in Australia and building presence in India and Singapore, and jumping regulatory hurdles in Japan, and the above mentioned CE mark enabling the company to sell neurovascular robots in 33 countries.

Management argued that they are selecting sites in Europe to conduct their first clinical use cases and they could be performing neuro cases with the GRX in Europe this summer. Needless to say, there is another potential snowball on top of a hill here.

One of the increased features is the ability to operate the device remotely and the company is conducting beta tests with Verizon on their 5G network. This is more than just a gimmick (Q1CC):

"...we envision and build a road map to the ultimate hub and spoke model, where specialists is in the hub facility, who would perform a remote procedure robotically in a matter of minutes on a patient at a spoke facility, thus significantly reducing the time to treat."

This is a great way to increase utilization and drive productivity, and increase the demand for cassettes in the process. And they are also working on a third generation product, for which they already have proof of principle.

The company is looking for a strategic partner to speed up market acceptance.

We are therefore not worried about the article on SA from Cliffside Research which argued for a lack of progress and a short position.

That short position is now twisting and turning in the wind with the stock more than double from when the article was published after there is a notable acceleration in market acceptance and progress.

But keep in mind this stock is likely to be volatile, but the progress is undeniable.

Q1 Results

Q1 2019 results show an acceleration in adoption and usage as the company sold 11 CorPath GRX systems (including one purchased upgrade) and installed nine GRX systems, bringing their total installed base up to 61 systems. In addition, the company sold a record 602 single use cassettes in Q1 generating sales of nearly $300,000.

The latter figures are pretty interesting as they indicate the cassettes sell for roughly $500 a piece. Now, as each cassette indicates a treated patient, one might remember the 3.7M procedures performed globally last year quoted above.

In case the CorPath would capture this market, cassette sales of nearly $2B a year would ensue, giving a clue about the TAM (even excluding the revenue from the CorPath itself and service income), but this is of course rather theoretical.

Revenue doubled to $3M with 11 orders in Q1 which was a rise of 83% sequentially. Cassettes and service revenues were $300K each.

What's in store for the rest of the year? From the Q1CC:

"For the balance of 2019, we're focused on the following goals; continuing to work towards FDA clearance of CorPath GRX for neurovascular applications, conducting the first neuro clinical case in Europe, submitting the next wave of CorPath GRX automation to the FDA for clearance, adding initiation of a clinical trial for remote intervention and completing a potential partnership agreement to co-develop and commercialize the neurovascular robot."

Management is confident the sequential sales increase will continue for the rest of the year, especially as Q1 is likely to have been a little slow as CapEx budgets are usually tilted toward H2.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The one thing we don't like is the low 20% gross margin, even if we assume that is likely to rise when the company scales up and we surmise (without having any hard evidence here) that the cassettes enjoy considerably higher gross margins.

At least they already earn a gross profit. What's also slightly reassuring is that operating expenses aren't growing all that much:

Data by YCharts

In fact, SG&A actually declined in dollar terms from $7.5M last year to $7.1M in Q1 even if R&D increased (from $2.1M last year to $2.9M in Q1).

But at just 20% gross margin, it will take nearly $200M in revenues to break even.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow isn't pretty, but at least things are not deteriorating and, in fact, improving a little. Share-based compensation is usually very significant at this stage as it is a cash saving way to attract people. Dilution is actually less than we feared (even if there are 9.5M warrants outstanding and another 5M shares for stock-based compensation):

Data by YCharts

The company completed a $19.8M private placement in Q1 and, as a result, they had $37.8M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 which should be enough for a year, roughly. The company also has $14.2M in long-term debt.

Valuation and conclusion

It's a little bit silly to do a traditional valuation exercise, but one has to keep in mind that the company's market cap is approaching $600M, rather substantial. For us, there are a number of crucial elements:

The constant operational cost at roughly $36M.

The 20% gross margins.

The guided sequential acceleration in revenues.

From what we see happened in the last couple of quarters, revenue growth has reached something of an inflection point and this is going to be reinforced by the effect the installed base and learning curve has on cassette demand.

We assume the gross margin is likely to increase as the company scales up and sells more cassettes, but how fast revenue will rise and how gross margins will increase are big unknowns. At 25% gross margins (which seems doable in a year), the company would stop bleeding cash, generating $150M in revenues.

We don't quite have to get there, as long as they can significantly diminish the cash bleed and keep further dilution within limits as to not frighten away shareholders, which could set of a self-reinforcing negative spiral of lower share price and greater dilution (something that seems to have happened to Senseonics (SENS) and has certainly happened to Nano Dimension (NNDM)).

A bit of a wild card would be the emergence of a strategic partner which could help both with development and absorb some of the cost. Given the lack of hard data on the prospects and the already substantial market capitalization, this is a speculative buy, but a pretty interesting one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.