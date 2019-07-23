Fifth Third Bancorp: Poised For Growth In The Coming Year

The recent news release announcing the raise of the dividend and the continuation of the buybacks are all great news for income investors.

The closure of the acquisition of MB Financial will provide growth in the coming years as the merger of the two companies completes.

Fifth Third Bank is currently undervalued by the market and has been beaten down by the negative sentiment in regards to financials.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is one of the largest mid-regional banks in the Midwest and has been beaten down in the recent downturn against financials in the market, but as we will show in this article, Fifth Third Bancorp has a lot of good things going for it despite the negativity against financials right now.

With the recent release of their announcement of their plans for allocation of funds and the recent purchase of MB Financial, they have all the building blocks for the growth of this beaten-down stock.

Overview

For those of you unfamiliar with Fifth Third Bancorp, the bank was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, based primarily in the Midwest.

As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers.

Today, Fifth Third boasts $6,953 million in annual revenue from $168 million in assets, and the stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion.

Fifth Third reported, as of the latest earnings report on April 23, 2019, another strong showing of $0.63, which beat expectations by $0.04. Earnings have grown 8.8% over last year per the latest 10-K, and the last five years, they have grown from $1.68 in 2014 to $3.26 over the latest TTM, a growth of 94%.

Operating earnings have continued to grow over the last five years, but the growth in earnings has seen a boost from the lower share count over the last five years as the bank has continued its program of share repurchases.

Net interest income has grown 9% from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2018, fueled by a 7.2% increase in the net interest margin, but non-interest income rose 4.9% over the same period. Importantly, non-interest expense rose less than 1%, which is far less than revenue growth which clocked in at 7.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp's current efficiency ratio for 2018 was 56.5%, which is outstanding and makes them one of the leaders in their peer group. This ratio is right in line with the bank's performance over the last five years.

For example, SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and M&T (NYSE:MTB) last fiscal year had 58.77% and 58.50%, respectively.

The continued great performance of the efficiency of the Fifth Third Bancorp has helped increase the profitability of the bank, which can be seen by the increasing spread in the net interest margin.

Total loans ended the year 1.23% higher than 2017, with deposits following suit at 7.1% over the previous year. Fifth Third's loan to deposit ratio is 87%, which is perfect. Ideally, we would love to see this number around 80% to 90%.

Essentially, a loan-to-deposit ratio is a measure of leverage; Fifth Third's is right in range. The ratio can help boost future growth potential because the bank is doing a fantastic job at controlling loan losses.

Asset quality is outstanding and affords Fifth Third the ability to have a large portion of their deposits lent out. Net charge-offs were 35 basis points for 2018, compared to 32 bps from 2017. Net charge-offs have dropped over the last five years from a high of 64 bps in 2014 to the current level of 35 bps. These are all consistent with recent results, and we aren't concerned with credit quality.

Return on Assets moved lower in 2018, losing a single bps to 1.52. Overall, the ROA is quite good and indicates management is doing a good job of allocating its assets.

The higher ROA is indicative of the strength of the bank currently and reflects well compared to its peers and some of the larger banks, i.e., Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Return on Equity has seen a slight rise as well with an increase of 6 bps over the last fiscal year but, over the last five years, has seen an increase of 39%. Again, ranking high amongst its peers, indicating strength.

The balance sheet is in good shape, despite the higher loan-to-deposit ratio, Fifth Third's tier 1 common equity was 10.24%, which was down 37 bps from the previous year, but up 4.2 over the last four years.

Overall, I see Fifth Third Bancorp as a strong operator with good metrics all around, which indicates room for growth and is not reflective of the share price. As stated before, Fifth Third Bancorp has strong metrics and has been beaten down by the unfavorable trend shown to financials in recent years.

I like their performance based on their metrics and the strength of their balance sheet. However, the bank has lagged the market for a while now. As we will discuss coming up, there is room for optimism, and the share buybacks and dividends help keep you in the game.

I see continued growth in the earnings based on the increasing revenues and cost-controlling measures that are already in place. Additionally, with the increased funds available for share buybacks, there is a reason to believe that the bank could achieve 8% growth in the earnings, which would put that figure at $3.30 for 2019.

Growth Story

Like all other banks, Fifth Third is reliant on net interest income and non-interest income for revenues; these accounted for approximately 60% and 40%, respectively, of the bank's total revenue in 2018.

In 2019, they recently completed the purchase of MB Financial in March 2019. This transaction brought in approximately $20 billion in assets, along with several strong business lines. Management expects this acquisition to boost operating EPS in the first full year, as well as increase their achievements of its strategic financial targets.

Source: Company Presentation, March 2019

The merger cost the bank a total of $3.6 billion total, of which $3.16 billion was stock and the remainder $469 million in cash.

The upside of this deal is that it helps them achieve a bigger footprint in Chicago, which was one of their strategic goals.

Source: Company Presentation, March 2019

The acquisition of MB Financial had a limited impact on the Q1 2019 results, and time will tell over the next three quarters what kind of impact it will have.

The fact that this acquisition still has time to make an impact on 2019 as well as going forward is encouraging.

From Greg Carmichael in regards to the MB Financial acquisition:

"In the end, a new chapter for us was our successful closing of the MB Financial acquisition this quarter. On March 22, the acquisition added nearly $20 billion in assets, 86 full-service banking centers, and over 185,000 new clients and 2,600 new team members with Fifth Third. We're excited to leverage the enhanced capabilities of our company to serve our clients better. In addition, to draw the customer and banking capabilities, this acquisition generates significant scale in Chicago, a market we entered nearly 20 years ago and know very well. And in fact, Chicago has been our largest retail market for the last 12 years in terms of total deposits prior to this transaction. With the addition of MB's balance sheet, we will rank number two in middle-market relationships and number three in the retail banking in the Chicago market. We look forward to successfully converting the majority of all the systems and processes in early May."

Overall, the MB Financial acquisition has been a positive for Fifth Third and will be a boost for the Chicago market and help fuel growth in deposits, loans, and revenue going forward.

The bank has recently declared that they were increasing their common dividend to $0.24, a 10% increase under their 2018 CCAR authorization.

Additionally, they plan to buy back any stock up to $433 million from after-tax gain from the final Worldpay sale.

The bank also expects an ROA of 1.4%, ROTCE of 17% or greater, and an efficiency ratio below 56% by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Based on all the positive things the bank has going for it, with the MB Financial acquisition finalization and starting to impact the bank's strategic goals in Chicago, additionally, the increase in the deposits, loans, and net interest income are all great signs of growth.

I expect the bank will be able to continue its past growth of earnings at 8% over the next year.

Valuation

Fifth Third Bancorp has a current price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 TTM, which is low considering their recent history but is a touch above their 10-year low of 7.62. The low PE ratio, to me, tells me that Fifth Third is undervalued with the weakness in the price of the stock.

I believe this is indicative of the punishment that the financial sector has received over the last few years and not indicative of the potential of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Additionally, the current price-to-book of Fifth Third is 1.02, which is the lowest it has been over the last five years. Also, the PB ratio is low in relation to its peers in the regional bank arena.

Fair value for Fifth Third based on a dividend discount model would be $32.19, the inputs I used to arrive at this number are as follows.

Dividend growth rate = 11%

Current annual dividend = $0.74

Risk-free rate = 2.2%

Estimated market return or WACC = 8.8%

Beta = 1.29

All the above data was pulled from gurufocus.com.

Given the current share price of $27.76 as of July 17, 2019, this would give us around a 15% margin of safety, if our calculations are faulty or if we made bad estimates.

Also, with the current yield of 3.09% for the dividend and the expected growth of earnings at 8% over the next year, you are looking at total annual returns of around 11%.

Not too shabby for a stock that has been beaten down recently and is showing good metrics and strength across the gamut of divisions within the bank.

Risks

Now, for the potential stuff, let's take a look at what could go wrong with our thesis.

The first risk that Fifth Third could face is one that all banks are at risk of, that is the potential raising of interest rates. This is a very real threat as there has been a lot of talks lately about the possibility of the Fed raising interest rates.

So far, this has all been talk, but if the Fed does raise interest rates, this could have a huge impact on Fifth Third by cutting into one of their main lines of revenue, the net interest margin. The impact of the Fed raising their rates could impact the margin of interest rates they collect on their loans versus the rates they pay to other institutions to borrow money from them. This fear has helped drive down financials over the last twelve months and could continue to keep financials undervalued until further notice.

The second risk that Fifth Third faces is the possibility that their merger with MB Financial doesn't come to fruition as they anticipate. One of the potential upsides of this merger is the increased presence in the Chicago area. They recently closed 44 branches in the area in anticipation of the MB Financial branches coming online and contributing.

If this merger doesn't contribute to the continued growth of Fifth Third or bear the fruit they are anticipating, it could impact Fifth Third for years to come, as well as drive down the bank's profit margins over the long term.

Final Thoughts

Fifth Third Bancorp has an attractive dividend yield at 3.09% and growth potential for years ahead, with the acquisition of MB Financial. Also, the increase in revenues, deposit growth, continued growth in the wealth and asset management division have me very bullish about this company.

Additionally, the continued strength from the Tier 1 release and the news that they will be able to continue their share buyback program and increase the dividend 10% over the coming year are also great signs of growth and strength.

Fifth Third Bancorp is an appealing stock for its relatively low valuation, strong competitive position in key markets in the Midwest, and its 3%+ yield. For this reason, I would rate Fifth Third as a buy.

