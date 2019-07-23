U.S. Industry GDP Up, Activity Up, Conference Board Indicators Weaker

Our basic reading of this should be that the U.S. economy is doing just fine but might not be off into the distant future.

Industry GDP is up, bankruptcies following their seasonal path, national activity at trend, but some indicators show future slowing.

The latest batch of economic statistics show the US continuing to grow but this growth might be getting weaker.

Reading The Runes

As ever our point in reading a batch of economic statistics is to try and divine the future - to read the runes. For we want to know when is that business cycle going to turn and a recession come over the horizon? The answer from this latest set being not immediately and probably not soon.

Bankruptcies

Obviously, if everyone's going bankrupt left right and center then we've something of an economic problem out there. As it happens the level of bankruptcies - always higher in the US than elsewhere for historical and social, not economic, reasons - is moving around its seasonal average. From the US courts, via Moody's Analytics:

Personal bankruptcy filings rose in the first quarter, following their normal seasonal pattern, and the increase was similar to last year's. Filings came in 0.2% below their year-ago level, compared with a decline of 0.1% in the fourth quarter, as household finances are supported by the strong labor market. Business filings fell in the quarter, though they only reversed part of the fourth-quarter increase. They came in 1% below their year-ago level after rising 2.2% on a year-ago basis in the fourth quarter.

In chart form:

(US Bankruptcies, via Moody's Analytics from US Bankruptcy Court information)

Something that's just bumbling along as near normal isn't all that interesting but it's another datum to add to our pile.

Industry GDP

This isn't the GDP attributable to the industrial sector, rather, it's a breakdown of GDP growth by industry sector. It's from the Bureau of Economic Analysis:

(Additions to GDP by industry sector, from BEA)

That weakening in government there is because of the shutdown. Note that because the service sector is very much larger than the goods one the growth rate there has a much greater impact upon the economy as a whole.

We can also get a more detailed breakdown:

(US GDP contribution by industry from Moody's Analytics on BEA data)

As we can see there's no sector going down the tubes, no one single such roaring away either. Nice and steady balanced growth overall.

As Moody's Analytics says:

The U.S. economy fared fairly well in the first quarter, as GDP grew 3.1% at an annualized rate, and new data showed more industries contributed positively to the gain. In the first quarter, 16 of 22 industries added to GDP growth. Private industries added 3.2 percentage points to GDP growth in the first quarter, while government subtracted 0.1 percentage point, which was mostly attributed to the partial government shutdown.

National Activity Index

We also have the Chicago Fed National Activity Index. This is a little different, as it's not measuring absolute growth nor contraction at all. Rather, variance from the trend. It shows that we're pretty much on trend:

(Chicago Fed National Activity Index from Chicago Federal Reserve)

Note what is meant by trend here. How has the US economy don't historically? That's the trend, over time. We also think that's about how the economy can do over time and recessions are deviations downwards, booms deviations above trend.

As you can see we think we're right on that trend. About where the US economy can and should be over time. All rather boring but also fairly nice. The economy is expanding at about the rate of technological advance, this is something that we should be able to keep up indefinitely.

The index's three-month moving average increased to -0.17 from -0.37 in the previous month. The negative reading indicates that U.S. economic activity was below average.

OK, a touch below trend but only slightly. That is, we're at about the economic sweet spot. Not growing so fast that we're going to have overheating and thus an induced recession, but still growing nicely all the same.

But Now For The Leading Indicators

What has happened is interesting, of course it is, what is happening more so, but what's really useful is what is going to happen? There things are a little less rosy. The Conference Board runs an index of various indicators which attempts to peer into that future. That seems to be indicating a slowing:

The outlook for the U.S. economy is weaker than it has been in months. The Conference Board's Leading Indicators Index declined 0.3% in June, the first decrease since last December.

Or, in chart form:

(Conference Board Index via Moody's Analytics)

The index is made up of a number of indicators, the ISM (or IHS Markit) purchasing manager's index, the interest rate spread, stock prices etc. It suffers from the same problem all such attempts at providing a single reading do, in that the detail is lost by the very compilation of an index. But it's a useful, not perfect, guide to future economic conditions.

We can expect to see a weakening of economic conditions by this index.

The Investor Takeaway

The US economy is growing nicely even at this late stage of the longest modern economic expansion. We can expect to see a slight slowing of activity but as above, growth is just about right on trend, there's no specific boom nor bust in any particular industrial sector, bankruptcies are about where we think they should be and so on.

My reading of all of this is that we're not going to see neither that recession anytime soon nor any change in declared Federal Reserve interest rate policy. That predicted slowing isn't enough to cut rates nor loosen monetary policy and there's nothing there, other than the desire to return to interest rate normality, to justify a tightening. The Fed's going to leave the economy to continue to run in that sweet spot.

