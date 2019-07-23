Service Corporation International: Don't Hold Your Breath For More Upside

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is the leading funeral home and cemetery services, and products provider in the United States. SCI has a history going back to 1962 and was a pioneer in the industry of utilizing an M&A strategy by acquiring smaller operators to grow nationwide. SCI now has nearly 2000 locations across the U.S. and Canada generating $3.2 billion in revenue over the past year with a current market cap of $8.6 billion. The company claims to control approximately 15% of the market in what is still described as a fragmented "deathcare" space. While we think this is a good business with solid financials, we think much of the growth story is behind it and more importantly already priced in. This article looks at the SCI business highlighting the bullish and bearish arguments.

Background

Taking a deep dive into Service Corporation International, it's surprising at how technically complex the financial side of this industry is. At its core, SCI is arranging funerals and cemetery services along with selling related merchandise like burial caskets, memorial markers, and flower arrangements. There are multiple products and services each with various trends in growth and operating margins. There are typically different tiers of services ranging from basic cremations to elaborate funeral processions with a custom-built private mausoleum and an accompanying banquet memorial service. The consolidated revenue mix between funerals and cemetery is approximately 60/40 for the past year.

SCI products and services. Source: Company IR

The sources of revenues are varied among what the company calls 'atneed' and 'preneed' sales. Atneed sales are typically made at the time of passing by family members. In preneed sales, the company enters into price guaranteed contracts, which provides for future funeral or cemetery merchandise and services. SCI provides a deathcare industry accounting white-paper that describes the financial dynamics.

In an atneed sale, a death has occurred and the family of the deceased makes arrangements for merchandise, services, and/or cemetery property interment rights (“cemetery property”) on behalf of the deceased. In a preneed sale, an individual makes arrangements for merchandise, services, and/or property prior to their death or the death of a loved one. There are three categories of these preneed sales—trust-funded funeral and cemetery merchandise and service contracts, cemetery property contracts, and where permitted, insurance-funded funeral contracts. Under these preneed contracts, we provide the purchased items at the time of fulfillment for the price guaranteed at the time of sale.

The company also sells insurance products from third parties and earns a commission. The shift in the industry has been a greater portion of preneed arrangements, with some customers or families planning out 10-12 years ahead. The company in turn invests these proceeds in an asset-liability-management framework much like an insurance company and earns a small portion of recurring revenue from the portfolio results.

2 key trends are ongoing in the industry and directly impacting SCI

First, the preneed sales are typically more profitable because the company observes that individuals involved in the process often times are "more willing to spend more on themselves than their descendants would otherwise at the time of death." Essentially, SCI is able to up-sell now for a service that will be rendered years from now. This is positive for the company and is a growth driver as SCI sees preneed sales between funeral and cemetery service grow 5%-7% per year compared to 1%-2% for atneed services.

Secondly, and this is the more the concerning aspect of the investment case, is the structural changing dynamic among consumer preferences towards cremations versus funerals. The idea here is that cremation services are typically more affordable and they don't require traditional burial services like body transportation to grave site, or embalming and are less valuable to the company. This trend is significant enough that the company acknowledges as much in its annual report as a key risk and is confirmed by the data:

The continuing upward trend in the number of cremations performed in North America could result in lower revenue, operating profit, and cash flows. - There is a continuing upward trend in the number of cremations performed in North America as an alternative to traditional funeral service dispositions. In our operations during 2018, 54.9% of the comparable services we performed were cremation cases compared to 53.5% and 52.5% performed in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Our average revenue for cremations is lower than that for traditional burials.

Cremations are less profitable than traditional burials

SCI claims that a 1% mix shift from burial to cremation service reduces revenue by $11 million and EBITDA by about $8 million. In context, this is about one percent of annual adjusted EBITDA. The problem however is that this trend may be accelerating and the long-term industry impact to SCI's profitability is bearish. The National Funeral Directors Association "NFDA" reported in 2017 that "50.2% of Americans chose cremation in 2016, up from 48.5% in 2015, while 43.5% percent of Americans opted for burial, down from 45.4% in 2015. NFDA expects the trend shifting from burial toward cremation to continue over the next 20 years, with the projected rate of cremation reaching 78.8% of deaths by 2035."

SCI impact of trend in cremations. Source: Company IR

SCI, for its part claims it is effectively managing the changes in customer preferences by better positioning and reducing the size of funeral home assets as needed. The idea is that SCI would need fewer transportation vehicles like limos and hearses along with less personnel and smaller facilities going forward. This slide in particular by the company sees a cremation rate of 55% which is below the NFDA's industry estimate of the cremation rate approaching 80% by 2035. This is concerning as SCI may not be prepared for such a swift acceleration ahead.

SCI impact of trend in cremations. Source: Company IR

The Bullish case for SCI

Management is optimistic in the outlook with a view that comes down to operating more efficiently and maintaining margins through the use of technology for marketing and sales purposes. The following points represent the bullish arguments for SCI:

Industry leader with 15% market share, ahead of next closest competitors including privately owned StoneMor LLP and Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) each with about 1.5% market share among deathcare companies.

(NYSE:CSV) each with about 1.5% market share among deathcare companies. Continued targeted acquisitions as appropriate with $100 million allocated for 2019 to support growth.

Growth in preneed sales which allows the company to up-sell higher value services and financing opportunities. Current segment has a backlog of $11 billion.

Ongoing share repurchases supporting EPS growth.

SCI Long Term Growth Target: Source: Company IR

The Bear case for SCI

The bearish case for SCI is that the market moves towards more affordable deathcare options on average limiting organic revenue growth opportunities. Generally speaking, it's recognized that healthcare costs in the United States are expensive and consumers would rationally want to prioritize spending on the current well being against more elaborate funeral and cemetery arrangements. SCI is a leader in the high end of the market and it's likely there will always be a need and demand for these services but our view is that the growth will come from more price sensitive deathcare options. The extensive funeral home assets SCI maintains could become increasingly obsolete over the next decade. Trends in declining religious affiliation in the United States are also negative for SCI which has historically been the focus of funeral processions.

Analysis

We think the stock price currently reflects a bullish outlook for the company with growth opportunities otherwise fully priced in. Our main concern here is the trend in margins as they appear at historically high levels which will be difficult to maintain particularly as the industry moves towards cremations, which typically are sold with less elaborate additional services, accelerate.

Data by YCharts

The other important consideration is weak growth with consensus revenues estimates through 2021 expecting an average under 2.5% over the next two years.

The company intends to maintain margins stable from gross down to adjusted EBITDA, but a miss here would be seen as negative towards sentiment and represents downside risk to the consensus EPS estimate. Current consensus estimates see EPS growth around 10% through fiscal year 2021.

These estimates could prove to be aggressive particularly as increasing levels of debt and leverage become more of a concern. The company added debt over the past decade to fund acquisitions but current levels suggest there is less flexibility to target major M&A as debt to EBITDA is at 4x. Valuation appears to be on the upper end of historical ranges which keeps us cautious on the stock. The P/E ratio at 19x appears stable, but other metrics like price to sales at 2.7x and price to free cash flow at 26x are at relatively more expensive levels as per the chart below.

Overall, SCI is a unique company in a complex industry with a number of changing trends and dynamics. We officially rate SCI as "underperform" with long-term uncertainties and bearish trends, more than balancing its positive market leadership position and strong financial profile. Potential investors may consider avoiding this stock without a clear catalyst for further upside as the company will be challenged to significantly outperform the implied growth expectations. The stock currently trades within just 2% of its all-time high at $48 and a material pullback would be necessary to bring SCI into a better value range.

