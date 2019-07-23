Intec: Little Value Remains But The Lessons Learned

Intec Pharma was trading poorly ahead of phase 3 data. This has not boded well for biotechs in the past and the recent news was no exemption.

Introduction

On Monday, Intec Pharma (NTEC) announced their phase 3 trial assessing their proprietary Accordion Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa for Parkinson's disease did not prove superior to immediate-release Carbidopa/Levodopa (Sinemet).

We are disappointed that the ACCORDANCE study didn't meet its target endpoints with statistical significance. While the data suggests that the AP CD/LD did achieve an acceptable safety profile and did treat Parkinson's disease symptoms, it did not achieve a statistically significant superiority to standard immediate release levodopa therapy. We are pleased with the good safety profile of the AP-CD/LD, as it demonstrates for the first time the long-term safety of the Accordion Pill, which is important for future potential applications and partnerships. Source: Intec Pharma

This sobering news sent shares down ~80%:

No Alarms And No Surprises, Please

Because Intec was trading quite unfavorably months ahead of data, the downbeat results should come as little surprise. Studies in the past have demonstrated statistically significant differences in how a stock performs heading into positive or negative phase 3 data.

Rothenstein and colleagues investigated the public announcements from 23 positive clinical trials, 41 positive FDA regulatory decisions (“winners”), 36 negative clinical trials, and 9 negative FDA regulatory decisions (“losers”) between 2000 and 2009. All the trial results and regulatory decisions were regarding experimental anticancer drugs developed by the companies. The average stock price change from 60 days before the announcement to the actual announcement day was positive for the winners and negative for the losers. After the decision, the stock price increased on average for the winners and decreased for the losers (Rothenstein, Tomlinson et al. 2011). Overgaard and colleagues analysed the stock price anticipation of biotechnology stocks to 98 phase III trial decisions and 49 FDA regulatory decisions between 1990 and 1998. The average stock price change from 120 to 3 days before public announcement was significantly higher for the winners compared to the losers (Overgaard, van den Broek et al. 2000). Source: Ghent University

Researchers, typically, attribute the price changes to insider selling and hedge funds obtaining "insider information" prior to data. Whatever the cause, it happens. I am always more cautious towards stocks trading poorly heading into phase 3 data, no matter the amount of conviction I have in the science, because that's what research has shown.

Valuing Intec's Pipeline

With this phase 3 failure, Intec is, essentially, now a preclinical/phase 1 cannabinoid biotech stuck with a technology that failed its proof-of-concept.

Source: Intec Pharma

The main purpose of Intec's accordion technology is to improve the pharmacokinetics of a drug. Such improvements would, theoretically, improve the efficacy of drugs that heavily rely on steady levels to reap optimum benefits.

Using Carbidopa/Levodopa as the proof-of-concept was an appropriate measure because Parkinson's disease symptoms are marked by "On" and "Off" periods. This is because Carbidopa/Levodopa has a difficult time maintaining steady & efficacious plasma levels. Intec's inability to prove benefit in this indication does not bode well for other indications.

Other Parkinson candidates

There are companies, such as Voyager (VYGR) & Neurocrine (NBIX), that are also developing therapeutics to improve this problem. Voyager utilizes an AAV vector (gene therapy) to restore AADC enzyme activity (with one dose) in an attempt to improve levodopa sensitivity. Although the data is young, I find this approach promising.

Valuation

Just under $0.50/share, Intec is valued near $20M (market capitalization) with $32M in cash and investments as of March 31. Intec burns between $8-$10M per quarter. I suppose one can anticipate this number dropping off due to their phase 3 trial coming to an end. It appears Intec has a cash runway extending into 2020. Investors can be fooled by thinking Intec is undervalued now due to it being valued below its cash. This is far from the truth given that Intec is likely to remain in operation and will continue to burn cash. Furthermore, its pipeline prospects are dim.

Because of the phase 3 failure, Intec will, likely, have to raise cash at very unfavorable prices, resulting in significant dilution. It's difficult to interpret valuation of their remaining pipeline in light of their technology failing its proof-of-concept. Additionally, Intec's current valuation is likely still blind to the dilution months ahead. While Intec may appear cheap on the surface after dropping 80%+, another drop to that degree is likely to take place over a longer period of time.

Summary

Intec's phase 3 failure is a big one, as represented by the response of the market. More importantly, the failure points to the fault in the technology, which is still relevant in Intec's remaining prospects. Investors can, however, learn from this event. Intec's failure is, yet, another example of a biotech trading unfavorably heading into phase 3 failure. I have demonstrated that this is by no coincidence. I believe Intec investors may benefit from moving on to other ideas. Within the Parkinson's landscape, I find Voyager's and Neurocrine's use of gene therapy to improve Parkinson's outcomes promising. Intec is a clear "avoid" following this phase 3 failure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.