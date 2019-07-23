Indexology S&P Vs REITs

The relative value of REITs compared to the S&P is being obfuscated by the unfavorable method REITs employ in calculating the index multiple.

Different indices use different methodologies to calculate earnings multiples. This can have profound implications on the perceived valuation of the underlying sectors of the economy. This article will examine the differing methodologies of index multiple calculation between REITs and the S&P. We believe the differing methodologies are making REITs and the S&P look like they trade at similar valuations, while REITs are actually significantly cheaper if we use the same methodology for each index. Let us begin with a look at the methodologies employed by the indices.

The 2 methods

SNL Financial (now run as S&P Global Market Intelligence) is the informational platform that most directly covers REITs. Bloomberg, FactSet, and others cover REITs, but not with the individual attention that SNL Financial provides. SNL covers REITs using REIT metrics like FFO and AFFO obtained through aggregating the estimates of sell-side analysts. This REIT specialty makes SNL the dominant reporter of P/FFO of the REIT index, which makes it their methodology that I will be comparing with the methodology of the S&P.

SNL shows the P/FFO of the REIT index at 20.99 as of July 17th 2019.

Source: SNL Financial

This is calculated as the market cap weighted average of the price to FFO multiples of the REITs in the index (which is just about all equity REITs).

This is the number that is frequently referenced when one is discussing the valuation of REITs in the same way that pundits discuss the multiple of the S&P. Discussion of the multiple of the S&P is ubiquitous, but how exactly is this number calculated.

David Blitzer, the Chairman of the Index committee, clears this up in his article. The S&P, in reporting its P/E, takes the phrase quite literally. It is simply the aggregated market cap of all the constituents of the index over the aggregated earnings of all the constituents of the index. To translate this method into the numeric value of the S&P, they simply take the aggregate market cap divided by the price of the S&P, and that is called the divisor (price of S&P is 2,995). They then apply this divisor to the aggregate earnings to get earnings of 1 “share” of the S&P.

Let us see this methodology in practice.

Source: multpl.com

I am a big fan of this methodology because it is literally P/E. Earnings yield should be the inverse of P/E as earnings yield is simply E/P, and the math checks out.

100/22.30 = 4.49

Sure enough, this is the earnings yield of the S&P.

That, in my opinion, is the correct way to measure the multiple of an index. It answers the question; how much earnings am I buying with my investment.

For the S&P, every $100 invested buys $4.49 of annual earnings.

I do not like the way the multiple of the REIT index is being calculated because it does not answer the question; how much earnings am I buying with my investment? Taking the inverse of the P/FFO of the REIT index will not accurately calculate the FFO yield.

I want to be clear that there is no foul play here. Both sides are honest and open about their methodology, and both are informative. I do believe, however, that the difference in methodology is causing the market to miss the relative value that REITs represent.

The methodology of the S&P makes the P/E look far cheaper than the methodology used in REITs.

An example:

For ease of illustration, let us imagine a world with just 2 stocks, each with a market cap of $100. One of the stocks has $100 of earnings and the other has $1 of annual earnings indicating P/E ratios of 1X and 100X, respectively. These are more extreme numbers than would typically occur in a real index, but it makes the mathematical relationships more clear.

Using the methodology that is applied to the REIT index, an index of these 2 stocks would have a PE of 50.5X. ((100+1)/2)

Using the methodology that is applied to the S&P, an index of these 2 stocks would have a PE of 1.98X ((100+100)/101)

If the index is reported with a multiple of 50.5X, it looks very expensive, while if it is reported with a multiple of 1.98, it looks extremely cheap. The point here is that REITs at an index level look far more expensive than they are, because the methodology used is less favorable.

So, let us calculate the P/FFO of REITs and the FFO yield of REITs using the same methodology applied to the S&P.

True P/FFO of the REIT index

For our calculations, we are using the 2019 Capital IQ consensus FFO estimates provided by SNL Financial. 171 REITs have consensus estimates, and we are counting all of them, including those with negative FFO. This is important because negative FFO reduces the FFO yield of the index, so it would be unfair to exclude it from the calculation.

Seritage (SRG), for example, has a market cap of $1.533B and FFO of negative $16.7mm. Thus, it adds to the aggregate price of REITs and subtracts from the aggregate FFO of REITs. Recall that the S&P uses total price of constituents over total earnings. That is precisely what we did in our calcs. The total market cap of the 171 REITs is $1.143 Trillion, and the total FFO of the 171 REITs is $64.383B. We have parsed the raw data below for your reference.

This implies a P/FFO of the REIT index of 17.75X. Far cheaper than the 20.99X that is commonly cited.

The FFO yield of REITs is 5.63%.

Impact on market pricing

In considering where to put capital to work, one may look at the valuation of various sectors and indices. Theoretically, one would be more likely to put their capital to work in areas that appear to be trading at attractive valuations.

I believe REITs are being overlooked because, at the reported 20.99X, they appear to be in line with the S&P at 22.3X. However, using the apples to apples comparison, REITs are significantly cheaper at 17.75X.

Every $100 invested in the S&P only generates $4.49 of earnings, while the same $100 invested in REITs would generate $5.63 of FFO. That is 25% more. This leads to the obvious question:

Is a dollar of FFO the equivalent of a dollar of earnings?

The primary difference between FFO and GAAP earnings is that FFO adds back depreciation. So, the equivalency of a dollar of FFO to a dollar of earnings would entail that true depreciation of REITs is zero. Whether or not this statement is true depends greatly on the environment. There are 2 offsetting forces that determine whether true depreciation is greater than or less than zero:

Capital expenditures Appreciation

If the properties appreciate at the same rate as capital is expended to maintain them, true depreciation is functionally zero, and under these circumstances, $1 of FFO is quite close to $1 of earnings (not exact as there are other much smaller differences between FFO and earnings).

Historically, appreciation has been greater than capital expenditure, which has made each dollar of FFO slightly more valuable than each dollar of earnings. However, the historical outpacing was largely related to declining cap rates which accelerated NAV growth. Going forward, it will be harder for cap rates to decline as they are already fairly low. Thus, we cannot determine whether $1.00 of FFO is greater than or less than $1.00 of earnings going forward, but it will depend primarily on cap rates, inflation, and interest rates.

I do feel confident, however, that $5.63 of FFO is worth more than $4.49 of earnings.

Conclusion

The significantly cheaper valuation of REITs relative to the S&P is obfuscated to the investment public by differing methodologies for calculating and reporting index earnings multiples. While I believe the methodology used by the S&P is more accurate, it is also more favorable in terms of mathematically generating a lower multiple. This has likely caused the attractive relative valuation of REITs to be overlooked by investors allocating capital. One can move capital from the S&P to REITs and increase their earnings yield as well as their dividend yield.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.