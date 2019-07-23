Verint Has Raised Its Guidance, But It's An Expensive Stock

Management expects solid growth having raised its guidance for the third time this year.

Verint has produced solid growth over the last decade with its revenue increasing 7% per year.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) provides customer engagement software and cyber intelligence software. Verint is a technology stock with plenty of growth potential, but at current prices it’s expensive, so for now, I’m on the sidelines.

Financials

The company makes a profit most years, but its profit margin tends to be low at around 5%. However, Verint can produce high returns on equity of up to 30%. Verint operates with moderate debt, with its total liabilities representing 56% of its total asset value.

The company’s working capital ratio is 1.52 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous working capital ratios so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company’s working capital ratio of 1.52 is lower (not as good) as its industry average of 3.75 (determined from csimarket.com for the Computer Processing and Cloud Services industry).

Verint’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 41.7x with a stock price of $55 and its trailing PE multiple is 53.1x (based on diluted earnings) and the company’s book value multiple is 3.0x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 40.1 (based on csimarket.com data for the Computer Processing and Cloud Services industry) which means that Verint’s trailing PE is more than its industry average.

The chart below visually shows Verint’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Verint data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Verint’s revenue has generally increased over the last decade. The company’s revenue did decline slightly through the 2015/01 and 2016/01 fiscal years. The analysts are expecting Verint’s revenue to increase through to the 2021/01 fiscal year. The company’s earnings did trend higher up until the 2014/01 fiscal year but then declined. The company’s earnings recovered last fiscal year and the analysts are expecting the earnings to continue increasing through to the 2021/01 fiscal year.

Over the last decade, the company’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 7% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 15% per year.

Business Model

Verint operates in two primary segments, Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions.

The Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides speech analysis software to analyze call center recordings. The segment also provides software to analyze social media comments. The segment also offers a suite of solutions for workforce optimization.

The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment provides cybersecurity solutions that allow security organizations to collect and analyze data from the web. The segment also provides video surveillance analysis software which allows law enforcement agencies to analyze voice and video data. The systems are installed in government facilities such as airports and shipping ports, and also installed in private organizations where security is important.

While Verint’s Cyber Intelligence software was largely developed in-house, most of its Customer Engagement software has been acquired with the acquisition of ForeSee in 2018 and another three acquisitions in 2017 which included Next IT and Verba.

Verint’s CEO, Dan Bodner commented on their acquisition strategy in the company’s latest earnings call:

Our approach to acquisitions has been focused on adding technology to expand our portfolio strategically and shorten time to market.

I agree with the company’s approach with regards to acquisitions. Developing new products (especially if they are technologically based) involves considerable time and money. Whereas the technology can be obtained through an acquisition and as a bonus Verint receives an experienced sales team. If Verint were to develop the product themselves they would also have to compete with the business they were planning to acquire. This means competition which can lead to price wars, thereby lowering the revenue potential.

The company is open to future acquisitions with the CEO commenting:

We plan to pursue acquisitions opportunistically to drive additional shareholder value and put Verint in an even stronger competitive position.

I like the way the CEO used the term opportunistically. This tells me two things. First is that the company will only make sensible acquisitions to strengthen the company’s product line and secondly that the company will only pay a reasonable price for the acquisition.

To me it seems that management is confident that its acquisition strategy will boost the company's growth, with the CFO, Doug Robinson stating:

We are raising our non-GAAP guidance for the third time since our early December call. We now expect total revenue of $1.375 billion with a range of plus or minus 2% reflecting just over 10% growth for the year.

Raising guidance is something I like to hear, as this tells me that the company is making more money than management has initially anticipated.

Stock Valuation

Verint has a history of growth with its revenue increasing at 7% per year. While the company’s earnings did decline for several years over the last decade, they still averaged growth rate of 15% per year. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 12% heading into the 2021/01 fiscal year. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 12% gives a forward PEG of around 3.5 with a 2021/01 PE multiple of 41.7x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Verint is overvalued with a stock price of $55. Its fair value would be around $16.

A forward PEG of 3.5 is quite expensive, even for a high growth stock which often have forward PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Verint chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Verint’s stock price trended higher to peak in 2015. The stock pulled back for the rest of 2015 and since then the stock has slowly traded back up. The stock almost reached its 2015 peak this year before recently pulling back.

In the short term, the stock could reach its 2015 peak if it continues to trade higher at its current rate. The rally that occurred in the first half of 2018 could be replicated again this year. This 30% rally when added to the current $55 stock price gives a target of around $70 which is just above the 2015 peak.

Over the longer term, I think that Verint will continue trading higher in line with its earnings growth potential. However, if growth disappoints like it did in 2015, then I suspect that the stock could see another significant pullback.

Conclusion

Verint produced reasonable revenue growth over the last decade, which management expects to continue having raised its guidance three times this year. The company’s earnings declined for several years during the last decade, but its earnings still managed to increase at an average rate of 15% per year.

The company has actively pursued acquisitions in recent years to strengthen its product offerings. Verint makes a profit most years and the analysts are expecting solid earnings growth for the next couple of years.

The stock is quite expensive at current prices and the stock could be sold down harshly if future growth disappoints the market like it did in 2015. The stock could suit active investors such as traders, but at current prices, I think the stock is too expensive for buy and hold investors. The stock could make a good investment at lower prices, but for now, I’m on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.