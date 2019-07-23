Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short

Recent developments confirm that the regulatory headache for e-cigarette manufacturers like JUUL, and their investors like MO, is not going away.

Altria Group's (MO) investment in e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs (JUUL) represents a potential contingency plan, should the volume of combustible cigarettes sold continue to decline. However the past few weeks have seen JUUL come under heavy fire. This article aims to look at the recent potential threats to the success of JUUL and if they are anything to be worried about. Secondly, I discuss why strong earnings for Phillip Morris International (PM) don't necessarily imply strong earnings for MO.

San Francisco's e-cigarette ban

Late June saw news that San Francisco's Board of Supervisors had unanimously voted to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to those in San Francisco. San Francisco Mayor, London Breed, soon signed the ordinance containing the proposed changes meaning the ban would become effective 30 days from that date and then operative after another six months.

Obviously right now revenues from sales of Juul devices and pods don't appear on the balance sheet at MO. Revenues from sales of MO's cigarettes and other nicotine products do however appear on the balance sheet. Considering the e-cigarette ban, San Francisco's chief economist, Ted Egan, has suggested that the ban wouldn't materially impact the local economy because instead of buying vaping products, money will be spent on cigarettes and other nicotine products. Putting this all together, one could suggest the ban could actually be good news for MO in the short term. In reality, the impact to MO of modestly increased sales in one U.S. city is effectively negligible. Looking at the bigger picture however, were temporary e-cigarette bans like this to occur in a more widespread fashion, it wouldn't necessarily be bad news for MO. Lastly, the specifics of the San Francisco ban also mean that if JUUL's product were approved via the premarket review pathway, it would then become exempt from the ban.

Figure 1: Screenshot of key details of e-cigarettes impacted by the ban. Source: Ordinance No. 122-19.

For now, San Francisco will now serve as an example of what happens when e-cigarettes are banned. I believe the results of this "experiment" could soon end up making outright bans of e-cigarettes look like quite a bad idea, as many will simply source e-cigarette products through alternative means or turn to cigarettes. Certainly JUUL, citing everyone from public health experts to journalists, has suggested the ban will drive users back to cigarettes and create a black market for e-cigarettes.

Increasing taxes to curb e-cigarette use

While San Francisco represents an extreme example, an outright ban on non-approved e-cigarettes, there are less extreme examples aimed at curbing youth e-cigarette use. As of July 1, a 92% tax on e-cigarettes was applied in Vermont. The idea behind this tax is that teenagers are most likely to be impacted by price increases. The problem is that just like with the San Francisco ban, suggestions have been made that a black market will emerge because of the tax.

Vermont's population of about 600K makes the impact of this law largely immaterial to JUUL and hence MO. Unfortunately, if the law is successful at reducing youth e-cigarette use, then it might be copied in other states, where it could reduce the uptake of e-cigarettes like JUUL both among former smokers and new users. In that scenario MO's JUUL investment might not end up looking so good and so MO investors should keep an eye on how well the tax works in Vermont. Notably, rates of youth e-cigarette use among middle and high school students still increased between 2015 and 2017 in Pennsylvania despite the implementation of a 40% tax.

Gottlieb not sure of JUUL approval

In June, former FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, shared his opinion that JUUL would have a hard time getting their product approved in time for a new deadline for e-cigarette marketing applications.

I think their [JUUL] long term plan was probably to come to market with a second generation product that was sort of kid-proof, if you will. But if applications are required to be due sooner they're not gonna have time to do that, they're gonna have to file an application on their current product, with all that historical youth use. - Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, speaking on CNBC, June 21, 2019.

A recent court ruling puts the new deadline for marketing applications at May 12, 2020, and products can stay on the market for up to one year while the FDA reviews the marketing application. There is speculation as to whether or not the FDA and Department of Justice will appeal this ruling. Possibly telling is the fact that following the ruling, the FDA issued a statement saying they were "ready to accelerate the review of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco products."

On this development then, it isn't clear how worried MO investors should be, but confirmation that the new deadline would stand might see MO trade down. Certainly, JUUL could lose market share if sales are interrupted as customers move onto another product instead.

MO's upcoming earnings

Strong earnings results from PM might have some feeling bullish about MO's upcoming earnings (expected 7 AM July 30). However while Q2'19 earnings included some positives for PM, a lot of that was thanks to the heated tobacco products segment, namely IQOS.

Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume down by 1.4% (down by 0.7% on a like-for-like basis), reflecting cigarette shipment volume down by 3.6% and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 37.0%. - PM Q2'19 earnings press release.

In the US, the FDA only permitted the sale of IQOS on April 30, allowing two months for MO to bring in revenues from IQOS in Q2'19. MO plans, or planned, to launch IQOS in Atlanta this summer but it isn't clear whether or not this has happened yet. At the time of writing, a search for "IQOS Lenox Square" or "IQOS Atlanta" turns up nothing new about a store opening. Either way, it doesn't look like IQOS will be able to contribute to MO's Q2'19 earnings the same way it did to PM's Q2'19 earnings. Further, MO blamed Q1'19 weakness partially on gas prices.

Altria revises its estimate for the 2019 full-year total domestic cigarette industry volume decline rate to a range of 4% to 5%, primarily due to increased gas prices and other factors that Altria believes impacted adult tobacco consumer behavior in the first quarter of 2019. - MO Q1'19 earnings press release.

Having a look at U.S. gas prices however, the situation was worse during Q2'19 than it was during Q1'19, and so MO might end up revising estimates downward again.

Figure 2: US retail gas prices year-to-date.

Conclusions and Trade ideas

A closer deadline for e-cigarette marketing applications is the biggest potential headwind for JUUL and hence MO. In the worst case scenarios, where JUUL either fails to submit a marketing application in time, or is denied marketing approval despite submitting in time, I believe MO would trade down. MO reported revenues net of excise taxes of $4.4B in Q1'19. Compare that number to the $12.8B MO spent to get a 35% stake in JUUL. If the JUUL investment appears to have blown up, the market will likely punish MO harshly. On the other hand, we might see MO trade up if the deadline for marketing applications is pushed back.

I favor that the woes of the e-cigarette industry in the U.S. will continue, making MO's JUUL investment look a little expensive. In previous articles, I have discussed how I am bearish on Cronos Group (CRON) another company in which MO has made a substantial investment. I also wrote previously about how preliminary results from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which will mention JUUL by name, might provide regulators with additional incentive to target JUUL. Since I remain bearish on CRON and I because I believe additional headwinds for JUUL are coming in 2019, I find it hard to support a long in MO, as its life raft, its alternative investments, are taking on a bit of water. Further, upcoming earnings have a good chance of disappointing. I believe short-biased trades in MO represent an even more compelling opportunity than I did previously.

My preferred method to get short-biased exposure is to use options strategies such as long puts or a bear call spread, but those getting short need to be comfortable with the method they are using. Further, shorting requires timing, so it doesn't make sense to jump in short at any old time. I believe those not confident in the likely outcome of upcoming earnings from MO should wait for the market's response before entering a short. If MO rallies but the rolls over within the session or next few sessions, I believe that would represent the continuation of a downward trend seen since April.

Risks

The risks of any short-biased trade in MO are several fold, a few of which can be discussed here. Firstly, a DoJ/FDA appeal on the recent ruling, that saw the deadline for e-cigarette marketing applications moved forward, might see MO trade back up. Secondly, strong Q2'19 earnings from MO would probably be followed by a rally unless guidance or statements from the company upset the market. Thirdly, strong Q2'19 earnings might reassure the market that things aren't so bad for Big Tobacco, as we saw with PM, this provided quite the rally. Lastly, any convincing attempts by JUUL to reassure the market it is prepared to submit a marketing application even with the tighter deadline might see MO trade up.

