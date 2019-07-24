Building An ETF Portfolio For The End Of The Cycle

He sees many similarities between the lead-up to both of those bear markets and the place we find ourselves in at the current moment.

By Jonathan Liss

When it comes to ETFs, Gary Gordon has been an "early adopter" in every sense of the term. He began using ETFs in the mid-1990s, well before founding his own ETF-focused RIA, Pacific Park Financial in 2002 (the firm currently manages upwards of $140M for its clients). He launched ETF Expert - one of the first websites dedicated exclusively to covering the space - back in 2000, when total assets parked in ETFs were a fraction of the $4T AUM mark ETFs recently crossed. In 2005, he become one of the first contributors covering Exchange Traded Funds here at Seeking Alpha. And in 2007, he launched his ETF Expert radio show and podcast - well before others were doing so.

Taken as a whole, Gordon has been in the trenches of the ETF space pretty much since the concept of an ETF came into being. He has witnessed the ups and downs of multiple economic expansion and contraction cycles and their accompanying bull and bear markets. He used ETFs to deftly position and re-position clients during the unwinding of the Tech Bubble in 2000-2002 and the carnage of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-2009. When Gordon speaks of the risks he sees in the current environment, of the fact that we're very likely at the tail end of the current growth cycle, investors should take note.

In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, Gordon lays out his thoughts on where the U.S. and global economies are headed, and explains how he's positioning clients - via ETFs - as a result.

Topics Covered

3:15 - How Gary became an ETF early adopter

6:10 - Gary's rules for selecting ETFs for client accounts - including which ETFs he generally avoids

9:15 - Cases where using an ETF does not make sense

12:45 - Reaching for yield in a 'permanent' low rate environment: Never take on too much credit risk

17:15 - We will likely be in a recession by the end of 2020 or sooner: positioning clients accordingly

25:45 - Cutting through the 'smart beta' hype

35:20 - Shifting to more defensive ETFs: The Case for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV)

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIG, LQD, QLTA, USMV, XLU, USRT, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Gary Gordon is long VIG, LQD, QLTA, USMV, XLU, USRT and VNQ in his own or client accounts. Jonathan Liss is long QQQ, VIG and VNQ.