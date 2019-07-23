Akamai: Not A Compelling Investment Opportunity

The stock is overvalued, and with expected revenue growth rate of 8%, it is an unexciting investment.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is a Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider with one of the world’s largest configurations consisting of 240,000 servers, 1,700 networks, 3,900 locations in 133 countries, and is responsible for up to 30% of all web traffic.

The company is also making a push into the security industry by providing a defensive shield at the ‘edge’ of the CDN as shown in the figure below.

(Source: Akamai 2018 Analyst Day)

Although Akamai has positive free cash flow and earnings (a rarity these days for internet companies), the trailing twelve-month revenue growth of 7.6% is anemic and, in my opinion, there are better investment opportunities out there. Akamai is buying back shares and pushing margins higher as the business erodes through competition and pricing pressure. Akamai doesn’t score well on the Rule of 40 and the stock price is somewhat overvalued. For these reasons, I am giving Akamai a neutral rating.

Business Erosion

While Akamai has the largest global infrastructure, it doesn’t have the highest market share in terms of website count, primarily because they serve mostly large organizations. Akamai is fifth behind Amazon (AMZN) CloudFront, Cloudflare, jsDelivr and Fastly (FSLY).

A big problem for Akamai is that they don’t have a significant economic moat. With the internet shift towards video and large file download, Akamai has been losing business from the internet giants, having determined that they could provide similar services themselves.

(Source: Akamai 2018 Analyst Day)

The highly competitive market for CDN is also driving down pricing. Highly disruptive companies such as Fastly are of concern along with new video streaming services such as Disney+. When Disney+ is launched in November by The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Akamai may get some of the action, but the expectation is that Disney will force down pricing for CDN services.

Akamai’s main hope for growth is their security products which are expected to make their CDN service more valuable and sticky. There are two problems with this strategy. First of all, the revenues from the security products do not make a significant impact on total revenues this year. The second problem is that Akamai’s CDN competition will undoubtedly be developing their own security solutions as well, leveling the playing field.

Share Buybacks

While Akamai is in a very unique position by having the largest global infrastructure, they are managing their business like an old lady. Instead of aggressively growing their TAM as other cloud players are doing, they are buying back shares and trying to expand their operating margin. While Akamai may continue growing at an ~8% pace for a few years, their business is eroding, and this isn’t an exciting opportunity for investors.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Note that while Akamai is technically an IT Services company, their gross margin is north of 75%. The average IT Services company has a gross margin of under 40%. That and their move into cybersecurity makes me analyze Akamai as one would analyze a software company.

Revenue Growth

(Source: Portfolio123)

Akamai had a slightly below-average year with YoY trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 7.62%. The IT Services industry as a whole (206 companies) had revenue growth of 8.35% over the same time period. The software industry had revenue growth above 15% for the same period.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Akamai's free cash flow margin TTM is 19.7%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps such companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Rule of 40 Applied to Akamai

Akamai's revenue growth for the most recent 12 months was 7.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 19.7%. Therefore:

Revenue growth + FCF margin = 7.6% + 19.7% = 27.3%

Since the calculation comes out lower than 40%, I conclude that Akamai has some work to do. But failing the Rule of 40 isn’t the end of the world. The company is mature and not ‘growing at any cost’ like some software companies.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for 77 stocks from my custom universe of digital transformation stocks.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

I use an exponential best-fit trendline as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trendline for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trendline was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trendline to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trendline are undervalued.

As can be seen from the chart, Akamai is sitting above the trendline, indicating that its EV/forward sales figure is overvalued relative to its peers. Keep in mind that this is a relative valuation based on a universe of digital transformation stocks, not an absolute valuation that one would attempt to calculate with a discounted cash flow model.

Stock Chart

I would like to note that Akamai’s stock price is on the verge of a breakout. But keep in mind that this stock has a repeating pattern of dropping fast in share price over the last few years, the last time just after piercing a multi-year high. I am therefore not too encouraged by this potential breakout. I believe that this stock is getting swept up in the cloud mania and I don’t see a specific reason for being bullish.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Summary

Akamai is a CDN provider with one of the world’s largest configurations of servers and networks. The company is also making a push into the security industry by providing a defensive shield at the "edge". Despite the obvious advantage of having one of the world's largest global infrastructures, Akamai appears to be treading water with an eroding business instead of aggressively growing its TAM. Given the expected 8% growth over the next couple of years and stock price overvaluation, I can't come up with a good reason for investing. Therefore, I have assigned this company a neutral rating.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.