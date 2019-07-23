Amarin: Valuations Are Still Attractive, This Biotech Stock Is Set To Fly

When building out a diversified portfolio to beat the market (I mean the website is called Seeking Alpha, not Seeking Beta), it is useful to add a handful of speculative stocks. The Biotech industry is a great place to look for stocks such as these, due to the Binary nature of returns i.e. either you gain big (potential X-bagger or lose your investment). Amarin (AMRN) showed up on my stock screens after an 8% boost based on updated revenue guidance. Amarin shares have given up those gains since. Oh, the life of a biotech stock! Nonetheless, it is interesting to run a valuation exercise to see if this is worth an investment.

A short history on Amarin

Amarin is a pharmaceutical company that is focused on the commercialization and development of a single product Vascepa designed to improve cardiovascular health. Initially approved by the FDA to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (TG ≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia, the drug has recently been approved for priority review for an expanded market.

Amarin Corporation plc announced today that its supplemental new drug application for Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) capsules has been accepted for filing and granted Priority Review designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date assigned by the FDA for this sNDA is September 28, 2019. Because of the Priority Review designation, the timing of this PDUFA date is four months earlier than the anticipated standard ten-month review for applications. Assuming FDA approval, Vascepa will be the first drug indicated to reduce residual cardiovascular risk in patients with statin-managed LDL-C cholesterol, but persistent elevated triglycerides, an important indicator of cardiovascular disease. This is a serious health challenge experienced by millions of people. The FDA grants Priority Review designation to applications for drugs that, if approved, have the potential to offer significant improvements in the effectiveness and safety of the treatment of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.

Source: Amarin press release

The $400 million equity raise

As mentioned, Amarin shares were down on the $400 million equity offering. The company intends to use the funds to double the size of its existing sales force, increase advertising, and expand commercial operations. Since all of the shares are to be sold by Amarin, this would represent a dilution in the stock. There could be an argument saying that the timing of the equity raise is faulty as the company could have easily waited until the FDA review was completed, then do a share offering at a potentially higher price. However, in my view, this was a good move for Amarin as, in the pharmaceutical business, time is money.

Amarin currently has an NCE marketing exclusivity for its Vascepa drug that runs until January 2020. Which means, it has a limited amount of time before the FDA can start the process of approving alternative drugs/generic names. Amarin needs to take advantage of the situation immediately and build the necessary sales force and marketing infrastructure to get its drug to consumers and build a sufficient brand name. As Amarin is currently going at it alone, for the meantime, it won't have the machinery its larger competitors would have on day one. In other words, if the company is serious about this drug earning billions in the years to come, it has no time to dilly-dally. At a price of $18, which represents a huge discount of about 27% from the high of $23, would seem reasonable for a relatively risky Biotech name.

The FDCA provides for market exclusivity provisions that can help protect the exclusivity of new drugs by delaying the acceptance and final approval of certain competitive drug applications. NCE marketing exclusivity precludes approval during the five-year exclusivity period of certain 505(NYSE:B)(2) applications and abbreviated new drug applications submitted by another company for another version of the drug…. In May 2016, after significant litigation, FDA determined that Vascepa is eligible for NCE marketing exclusivity, that is scheduled to continue until January 26, 2020.

Source: Amarin 10-k (edited by the author for brevity)

Valuation attractive, given the risks

In terms of valuation, I've run the numbers for a base case, assuming Vascepa revenues hit $4 billion by 2029. Based on Amarin's current agreement with Teva (TEVA), there wouldn't be an introduction of a generics version of Vascepa until 2029. I assumed no other company would introduce a generic version of the drug until 2029.

In terms of COGS, I used the historical gross margin to backtrack into this figure and projected it into the future. In terms of other Opex, Amarin had a selling and administrative cost of $220 million in 2018. I assumed a doubling of the sales force in 2020 (an addition of $220 million) and another increase of $220 million in 2021. After 2021, I assumed the Opex would be at a steady-state. I assumed taxes of 25%, constant interest expense, and no significant capital expenditures for the company. For the terminal value, I assumed Vascepa would be able to build some brand loyalty and recognition and thus maintain 40% of its 2029 revenue. Using a discount rate of 11.48% (which was calculated by multiplying the company beta of 1.08 with the equity risk premium of 6% and adding a risk-free rate of 5%), I was able to obtain a value of $29.3 per share post-dilution.

Source: Author's calculations based on information from Amarin 2018 10K

Revenue expectations for Vascepa vary widely depending on if you ask Amarin or Wall Street. Given that the FDA is still reviewing the expanded label also indicates that this isn't yet a 100% sure thing. I've modeled a scenario analysis assuming different revenue figures from zero to $10 billion by 2029 and giving equal weight to each scenario. Based on the scenario analysis, I've landed on a per-share target of $41, representing 127% upside from the current stock price. As a speculative investment, Amarin is an interesting opportunity.

Source: Author's calculations based on information from Amarin 2018 10K

