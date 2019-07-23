3 Stocks That Have Doubled In 2019 - And Why You Should Care

I reveal here three positions of the portfolio that have doubled so far in 2019 - and explain why you should care.

Yet, the App Economy Portfolio is off to an even stronger start, crossing 50% gains over the first 29 weeks of 2019.

Up 20% in 2019 YTD, the market has delivered a strong year so far and many investors are doing very well.

The S&P 500 recently hit a new all-time-high, reaching 3,000 only five years after crossing 2,000.

The rise of the App Economy is generating some of the biggest investment opportunities of the beginning of the 21st century.

The world has gone digital and mobile, and many industries are disrupted: Retail, entertainment, financials, telecommunication, healthcare, enterprise software, and more.

As a video game industry veteran, I have watched my own industry transform radically over the past decade:

From Low resolution to Full HD

From Physical Retail to Digital Platforms and Cloud services

From Consoles to Mobile

From Premium to Free-to-Play

From Single-player to Highly Social, Collaborative and Competitive

From Pay once and play forever to Game As A Service

From Local High Score Leaderboard to Global scale e-sports events

This compelled me five years ago to create a portfolio of equities built around the companies that are poised to benefit from these profound changes in our society, either as active disruptors or direct beneficiaries.

Secular growers, innovators, trailblazers, and digital ecosystems are among their many characteristics.

As a result, the App Economy Portfolio is comprised of 56 global equities and has a heavy focus on technology and communication. The portfolio covers a wide range of categories shaken by our digital world: E-commerce, digital payments, social platforms, e-sports, telehealth, genomics, big data, digital advertising to name a few.

The quest to find these companies isn't about security analysis in and of itself. A forward-looking view into what a business can achieve and how big it can get is key. Imagination and conceptual thinking matter more than PE ratios in the selection process.

Source

The portfolio has delivered impressive returns over the last five years with 28% annual internal rate of return. I'm not expecting such a high performance to last forever, but I believe this hand-selected group will continue to expand its market-beating performance thanks to a sound portfolio management strategy and the right temperament.

In an already outstanding year for stock returns so far with the S&P 500 (SPY) up 20%, the App Economy Portfolio managed to grow as much as 50% YTD.

Source: App Economy Portfolio performance calculated by Personal Capital

To illustrate the different forms the App Economy takes in 2019 and why you should care, let's review today three big winners of the portfolio that have seen their market capitalization already double so far in 2019:

Shopify (SHOP)

Universal Display (OLED)

The Trade Desk (TTD)

Data by YCharts

Shopify: The ultimate end-to-end e-commerce enabler

Now that consumers search and shop for everything via their smartphones, the efficiency of direct-to-consumer strategies has never been more important.

From small entrepreneurs to multi-billion dollar companies, it has become fundamental for merchants of all sizes to fully develop their e-commerce capabilities and make their product easy to search, find, and purchase in a few taps.

Shopify provides end-to-end solutions that fulfill all aspects of a direct-to-consumer approach that cuts the middle man, such as:

Tools to build a website geared toward digital commerce.

Payment services.

Shipping solutions.

Working capital loans.

Point-of-sale systems.

Increasingly, Shopify is becoming the destination for high-volume merchants, with its cloud-based enterprise e-commerce platform Shopify Plus. The service provides systems and analytics designed for larger retailers with multi-channel capabilities, custom fulfillment, and 24/7 priority support.

Source

Shopify has continued its strong growth so far this year with a strong Q1 FY19:

Revenue growth 50% year on year.

Subscription revenue up 40% year on year.

Merchant solutions climbing 58% year on year.

And the company expects those gains to continue thanks to increasing revenue per cohort of customers.

Source

Beyond being a simple end-to-end digital e-commerce solutions provider, Shopify is growing exponentially its own app store, filled with ways to build efficient digital marketing strategy provided by third-party developers.

Many apps use a freemium model with subscription offered for merchants who want to benefit from extra features. Shopify takes a cut from the revenue generated by these apps, in a similar fashion to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with their own stores. From platform to ecosystem, Shopify is positioning itself as the ultimate place to sell your products online and reach out to your customers with a multi-channel strategy.

To a certain extent, Shopify's financials - and valuation - are reminiscent of Amazon's (AMZN) in the late 1990s with outstanding revenue growth but limited cash flow expansion. The company is not afraid of reinvesting in itself with growing research and development cost to increase its relevance.

Amazon Revenue, Cash from operations, and PS ratio in 1998-1999

Data by YCharts

Shopify Revenue, Cash from operations, and PS ratio in 2017-2019

Data by YCharts

As Shopify adds more features to its platform, its ecosystem is flourishing with new apps that improve the lives of customers big and small, targeting an international audience with both cloud and brick-and-mortar solutions.

Is Shopify going to be a much bigger player in our digital economy a decade from now? I'll be on that side of the bet. Focusing on Shopify's valuation multiples today is an extremely shortsighted way to look at its potential. Could the share price drop more than 50% in a market sell-off? Yes. Could Shopify be a $300 billion company in 20 years? Absolutely.

Shopify is already a three-bagger in the portfolio and is here to stay. Why would I sell or even trim what could turn out to become a 30-bagger?

Universal Display: The window to the digital world

The case for Universal Display to be a fundamental piece of the App Economy is easy to make. There is a decent chance you are reading this through an OLED display right now. The list of smartphones using OLED technologies has expanded over the years and now cover most popular brands.

Source

And OLED isn't just about mobile phones. These technologies can be found in TVs, smartwatches, virtual reality headsets, and more. The market is expected to grow by 58% from 2019 to 2023 according to IHS.

Source

Universal Display is a true innovator and enabler of OLED technologies with 4,800 global patents. The company makes money from material sales, as well as royalty and licensing thanks to patents such as its flexible screen technology called PHOLED.

CEO Steve Abramson recently told investors at the annual shareholder meeting:

UDC is a trailblazer in the growing OLED market. Our robust innovation engine and commitment to operational excellence boosts our agility and flexibility to drive the invention and development of the best OLED technologies and phosphorescent materials for our customers and partners worldwide.

He expects a return to strong double-digit revenue growth in 2019, fueled by new investment plans, new product launches, and new adoptees of OLED technology. Universal Display raised its full-year guidance to a range of $345 million to $365 million, which represents a 44% growth at the midpoint.

Data by YCharts

Anything that supports increased sales of OLED products, notably television and lighting in recent years, is likely to reinforce Universal Display's position as a central enabler and innovator of OLED technology.

Demand for high quality displays will likely increase given the rise of the Internet of Things. I look forward to following the company's future innovations.

There is a cyclicality to OLED's revenue, therefore ups and downs should be expected. But over the next decade? There is a good chance the chart will simply look up and to the right.

Without keeping this long-term mindset, chances are that I wouldn't have held onto OLED shares when they fell more than 60% in 2018. But here we are, back to an all-time-high in a matter of months.

Data by YCharts

The Trade Desk: Advertising in the digital era

When you open a web page, you may not realize that when you see a contextual ad, there's inventory, bidding, and an ad is displayed specifically to you based on various parameters, all in the fraction of a second. That's programmatic advertising.

The Trade Desk is a company disrupting the advertising industry with a self-service platform serving the programmatic ad market. The company's platform matches ads with their targeted customers by reviewing millions of ad opportunities each second.

Source

The Trade Desk is covering the entire digital advertising market: Connected TVs, Mobile, Video, Audio, Displays, Social, Native. The company works for some of the biggest brands in the world (or their ad agencies) and offers a comprehensive way to buy a digital ad as a technology partner.

Jeff Green, Founder-CEO of The Trade Desk, believes that companies are best served by an open marketplace looking for the best opportunities on the whole internet, as opposed to a closed platform like YouTube or Facebook (FB).

Since becoming public on September 2016, The Trade Desk has delivered astonishing numbers time after time. The slowest revenue growth over its 10 quarters as a public company has been 41% year-on-year.

Data by YCharts

Programmatic advertising alone is projected to grow at a 22% CAGR. Even by simply growing with the market, The Trade Desk is already positioned to grow at a very rapid pace. If the company keeps on expanding its market share and surfing this secular shift, it could turn its current $10 billion market cap into a very small number in retrospect a decade from now.

Data by YCharts

The biggest challenge: Holding on to it

Value investing can generate tremendous alpha over a one or two-year time frame. But if you invest in businesses that present high quality combined with high valuation, you will have to consider a much longer time horizon to be successful. Price movements over months or even a few years remain unpredictable.

I always try to remind myself of the coffee can portfolio idea brought by Robert Kirby in the 1980s:

The Coffee Can portfolio concept harkens back to the Old West, when people put their valuable possessions in a coffee can and kept it under-the mattress. That coffee can involved no transaction costs, administrative costs, or any other costs. The success of the program depended entirely on the wisdom and foresight used to select the objects to be placed in the coffee can to begin with.

Company selection is a fundamental piece of the puzzle. But the biggest challenge isn't finding the right disruptors. By now, most investors have heard of Shopify, Universal Display, or The Trade Desk.

The first difficulty is to dare adding them to your portfolio despite their high valuation. But the real challenge is the ability to endure the ups and downs and let them tell their story by holding on to them for years.

I believe the main reason behind the alpha generated by the App Economy Portfolio over the past five years isn't any kind of foresight or talent in company selection. It's the fact that I focus on the business first and the valuation second. I look at my positions like part of businesses I own for the long run.

Here are three obvious benefits from this approach that have applied to the three winners discussed today:

Enabling a position in Shopify to grow and make its way to become a large holding uncompromisingly, without trading in-and-out of positions.

Holding on to a loser like Universal Display, even when it fell more than 60% from its all-time-high, and let the story play out.

Recognizing the significance of a winner like The Trade Desk and regularly ad up to the position even though it's an already delivered tremendous returns.

Keeping the long term in mind

Ultimately, companies that can double in a matter of months can also drop just as fast. But they could also turn out to be the investment opportunities of a lifetime. If you have a time horizon of beyond five or ten years, they might be a perfect fit for your portfolio.

If you think your equity portfolio is doing well in 2019, remember that any low-cost index fund that follows the performance of the S&P 500 is up about 20%.

Are you generating significant alpha in this bull market? Have you invested in some of the trailblazers, big and small, that are currently disrupting entire industries in the rise of our digital economy? Have you allowed the time they need to tell their full story before trimming them or giving up on them?

Which companies are driving your performance?

Are you letting your winners run so that they can generate significant alpha for your portfolio over the years?

Are there any stocks you sold during the market draw-down late 2018 that you wish you had held onto?

Will you do something differently when the next market sell-off occurs?

Let me know in the comments!

