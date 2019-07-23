M&T Bank Facing Accelerating Headwinds

M&T's shares don't seem to have much near-term earnings-based valuation upside, but the long-term quality argues for keeping it on a watchlist if it does disappoint further.

With low deposit costs, a high loan/deposit ratio, and a wide net beta spread, M&T could have more risk to spread compression than expected, even after another revision cycle.

M&T saw the same sort of spread pressure this quarter as its peer group, but the underperformance on expenses was more surprising.

Relative to where things were at the time of the first-quarter earnings, expectations for the rate cycle and bank sector spread margins have changed pretty significantly, and to the detriment of most banks. M&T Bank (MTB) hasn’t performed very well since my last update on the company, as although this remains a very well-run “overgrown community bank” with a very good core franchise in the Northeast, it is also significantly exposed to these worsening spread headwinds.

M&T’s net interest margin could fall about 20 bps from here, and that is going to make it very hard to generate pre-provision profit growth, even though management has been adding hedges to limit the risk. I think M&T’s quality reputation has preserved the share price to some extent already, and I don’t see a lot of near-term upside in the shares at this point.

Weaker Execution On Expenses A Negative Surprise In Q2

That M&T Bank missed on net interest income this quarter was not surprising – most banks are missing there, as net interest margins are coming in weaker than expected (M&T missed by a slightly better than typical 6 bps). Fee income outperformance (a 5% beat) certainly helped, but M&T came in worse than expected on both expenses and provisioning, leading to a 2% core EPS miss.

Revenue rose 6% yoy and 3% qoq on an adjusted basis, with net interest income rising 3% yoy and falling 1% sequentially. Net interest margin rose 8 bps yoy, but fell 10 bps qoq, partly offset by better than 1% earning asset growth. Fee income was up a surprising 11% yoy and qoq on a core basis, with mortgage banking coming in very strong (up 16% yoy and 13% qoq).

Although core expenses were up 5% yoy and down 3% qoq, that was about 3% worse than expected, and I’m slightly concerned as to the extent to which management can leverage tighter expense control to offset impending spread pressure (one of the challenges with running a tight ship is that it doesn’t leave as much discretionary spending to cut). Core pre-provision profits rose 6% yoy and 11% qoq, and tangible book value increased 3% sequentially. While many banks once again patched over lackluster pre-provision earnings with lower provision expense, that wasn’t the case for M&T.

Okay Loan Growth, But Spread Pressures Loom Larger

M&T’s loan growth in the second quarter was very much in line with the norms for its peer group, with period-end loans up 1.4% qoq and average balances up a little less than 1%. C&I lending rose 1.4% sequentially, while CRE lending rose a little less than 1%. Average mortgage loan balances declined a bit. Loan yields declined 6 bps sequentially, though at over 5%, M&T’s average loan yield compares pretty well with comps like Comerica (CMA), Fulton (FULT), and PNC (PNC), all of which had average loan yields of 5% or less in the second quarter.

Deposits rose more than 1% yoy on an average balance basis, and a little less than 2% on qoq basis. Non-interest bearing deposits declined 4% yoy and a little less than 1% qoq, which was a little better than average for the quarter. Deposits costs (and deposit beta) continue to rise, with interest-bearing deposit cost rising 10 bps qoq to 80 bps. It’s worth noting, I think, that that 0.80% average interest-bearing deposit cost is quite low on a comparative basis – Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is still better (with just 0.55% in Q2), but M&T slipped below Comerica this quarter (0.94%).

The problem looking ahead is that the Fed is quite likely to start cutting rates, with most of the Street now expecting two cuts in 2019. M&T remains asset-sensitive, and estimates that a 25 bp rate cut will reduce net interest income by $50M to $80M over the following 12 months (about 1.5% at the midpoint relative to Q2 annualized NII). That’s bad enough, but my concern is that actual spread pressure may end up being even worse than currently forecast.

Keep in mind, a key issue in forecasting the impact of rate changes (for analysts and company managements) is estimating the earning asset and deposit betas. History is a useful guide, but competitor behavior and customer behavior play large roles and are harder to predict.

There are a few things about M&T’s positioning that worry me. First, as mentioned, the bank already has very low deposit costs, and there’s not much room to cut rates (and I don’t expect the deposit beta, which hasn’t reached past norms, to decline much). Second, the bank has a high loan/deposit ratio, so there’s not much room to let deposits run off and maintain loan growth. Third, M&T has enjoyed a healthy beta spread during this period of rising rates – meaning that yields on earning assets (like loans) rose meaningfully faster than yields on deposits. With rate cuts likely to hit earning asset yields, that spread is going to compress.

Making matters worse, unlike banks like PNC and U.S. Bancorp (USB), I don’t see a particularly good set of counter-cyclical drivers here. M&T isn’t pursuing an aggressive de novo branch or middle market franchise expansion plan, nor does it have a particularly helpful fee-based business portfolio. M&T’s ratio of spread/fee income isn’t terrible at 68%/32%, but PNC gets more than 40% of its revenue from fees (likewise for USB), and it lacks scale in areas like payments that could help offset spread pressures.

The Outlook

M&T has some interesting options from a merger-of-equals perspective, but management’s preference seems to be for smaller deals in its existing footprint. Management has called out New Jersey as a market it wants to build within, and management has also said they’re much more interested in commercial banks with similar models, rather than trying to integrate thrift banks.

In terms of core earnings growth potential, the outlook for the next few years has deteriorated significantly with the changing rate outlook. M&T now looks likely to generate scant pre-provision growth over the next few years, with flat to down results likely next year, and not much growth in 2021. Longer term, low-to-mid single-digit growth in core earnings still looks attainable, and I expect this well-run bank to be among the leaders with respect to ROTCE.

Factoring that all into my valuation approaches, I think M&T is more or less fairly valued on core earnings, but still undervalued on a ROTCE-P/TBV basis. I tend to put more emphasis on earnings-based metrics, and I think there’s some case to be made that M&T could be a little undervalued on a P/E basis (depending upon what you consider the “right” or “fair” P/E ratio today).

The Bottom Line

M&T’s valuation looks similar to PNC and U.S. Bancorp today, and I think those latter two could do better over the next year or two (more counterweights to the spread pressures). That said, M&T Bank has a well-deserved reputation as a high-quality bank and I’d keep it on a watchlist in case the near-term spread pressures do end up being worse than expected and drive some additional lower revisions and a lower share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.