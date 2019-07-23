Short Inspired Entertainment - New UK Anti-Gambling Laws Starting Next Quarter

Inspired Entertainment (INSE) is a UK gambling company with two businesses. Manufacturing slot machines and virtual sports games. New UK laws for slot machines are about to take effect. This will reduce the maximum bet of INSE’s machines. The catalyst is that net loss will increase substantially starting next quarter, and the market might wake up. Possibly throwing a wrench into the short thesis is the recent acquisition.

1. Financial Situation

Net loss for the trailing 12 months was $25m. This doesn’t include an $8m gain on the earn out liability which just completed. Management’s estimate was that annual losses will increase by $10m from the new gambling laws. This seems optimistic now that William Hill reports 40% reduced revenue while Paddypower says 45%. This implies that INSE’s revenue will drop by $25m annually. This is a high margin business so net income might drop by $12.5m from these new anti-gambling laws. Add up the three italicized figures and future GAAP net losses would be ~$45m. Even if management’s forecast is correct that still looks bad. On the bright side, INSE uses 5 year straight line depreciation for their slot machines. This significantly overstates the real expense - perhaps even doubling it. Combined, real net loss will be in the $5-10m range going forward.

Importantly, there hasn’t been growth for either of Inspired’s segments. If anything, the businesses are shrinking. Slot machines don’t appeal to young people - after all, they grew up on higher quality games.

Shareholder deficit of $13m includes $90m intangibles/goodwill. Intangibles are valued reasonably given virtual sports current operating profit. I’ll expand on this later but I’m expecting this segment’s revenue to decline. If so, these intangible assets are overvalued perhaps by $20m which increases shareholder deficit to $33m.

Long term debt of $131m doesn’t mature until 2023. This is being refinanced for the acquisition. Current assets - current liabilities + undrawn revolver of $20m = about $35m. So there isn’t cash pressure.

2. Recent Gambling Law Change

The max bet has been lowered to 2 pounds from 100. You can see this went live just after the last quarter. Here is the warning in the annual report:

INSE offers virtual sports that customers bet on. Check out their website to see what they look like. In my opinion, they already look dated. This segment’s revenue is keeping up with inflation for now but I expect a decline as the software continues to age. Rush Football 2 is already 4 years old yet is under “latest titles” on the website. A handful of games I looked at were similarly old. Does INSE actually develop new virtual sports games? If not, losses will increase when new development starts. Specifically, software amortization is just $6m/year compared to $90m software development costs + other intangibles. The implied 10+ year life seems hard to believe.

I’ve been in the internet gambling world since 2004. In that time I’ve gleaned an important, subtle point: customer attrition is very high. Whereas normally companies build a strong brand image and accumulate long term customers with marketing and a recognizable product, this is not the case for internet gambling. For example, on Pokerstars most non-professional players last only a few months. I also know the founders of a couple non-poker gambling websites. They echoed this. Most customers will move on from INSE’s games and try their luck elsewhere. When they do, websites will let licenses expire and/or market other products. In my opinion, there is just too much competition in the internet gambling world.

Internet gambling often happens in the black or grey market. Small companies have an advantage over large ones that must follow the law. They can offer better odds and promotions by skipping regulatory and tax middlemen. In a similar vein, legalized sports betting in the USA has far less promise than most investors realize. Scientific Games (SGMS) was a great short last year on that hype.

4. Recent acquisition and Risk

INSE just bought a rival slot machine company. In the press release they’re using adjusted EBITDA and the depreciation timeline hasn’t been revealed. It’s possible they got a good deal but right now that is impossible to tell. Normally I am skeptical of synergy claims but this one seems credible. Smoothing out machine service and placement costs could indeed reduce overhead. That said, the timing of the acquisition is suspect. Did management A. Suddenly find a great deal the same quarter their old business deteriorated? Or B. Realized they had to roll the dice and try something new to save shareholders? I’m betting on B.

5. Valuation

Valuing the company is quite difficult due to the acquisition. Ignoring that wild card, what is INSE worth?

The company already loses money, slot machines are in secular decline and the company faces more regulatory risk than most. Shareholder equity is negative and there is lots of debt. I can’t spot a path to profitability. And I’ve skipped Brexit implications entirely. If nothing were to change the company is worthless.

I’ll invent an optimistic outcome for the sake of balance. Against the trend say that revenue grows by 5%/year. In 5 years that would increase revenue by about $40m. Operating income increased by about 50% of revenue gains if you cherry pick optimistically. Thus, a $40m revenue jump might increase net income by $20m. Net income would be in the $5-10m range in 5 years. At 10 times earnings that’s a $50-100m market cap. Discounted at 10% the market cap is more like $25-50m, or still 75% downside from today’s share price.

The midpoint of these outcomes suggests 85% downside.

The new acquisition is where value might come from. I’ll generously and arbitrarily increase my target based on this to $2.5, so still about 70% downside. We’ll have a lot more information in a couple of quarters and I will update this factor accordingly. This is definitely the biggest risk to the short thesis. But still, you’d have to be really creative to come up with a situation where the new acquisition suddenly adds $100m+ of value.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.