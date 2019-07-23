The 'New 60/40' Outperforms Again

While 60/40 did well in the first half, the 80/20 alternative built on its three decade history of outperforming.

A 60/40 mix between stocks and bonds has historically been a rule of thumb for investors wishing to mute some of the volatility of equities.

In the first half of 2019, the traditional 60/40 portfolio - a 60% weight of stocks and a 40% weight of bonds - had its best six-month start to the year since 1997. Using the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Barclays U.S. Aggregate (AGG) as the stock and bond proxies respectively, the 60/40 blend posted a solid 13.57% total return over the first half. First half returns for a 60/40 strategy over the past four-plus decades are tabled below:

I have previously suggested on Seeking Alpha that traditional investors with a 60/40 mix should perhaps consider shifting their portfolio to an 80/20 mix of Low Volatility stocks and bonds. In the first half of 2019, the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV), which includes a rebalanced portfolio of the 100 companies in the S&P 500 with the lowest realized volatility, produced a 19.53% total return. An 80% weight of this strategy, combined with a 20% weight to the Agg, would have returned 16.85%. Despite the 60/40 mix producing its best return in 22 years, the 80/20 mix would have outperformed by about 3.3% in the first half of 2019.

Extending this comparison back for another 28 years, the length of time available for this Low Volatility index, shows that this 80/20 strategy performs admirably. The table below lists performance figures for the equity index (SPX), the bond index (AGG), the 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds, low volatility stocks (LV), and an 80/20 portfolio of low volatility stocks and bonds over this long study period from 1991-2018.

Even with stocks near all-time highs, the 60/40 portfolio (rebalanced annually in this example) has trailed the standalone S&P 500 by just 1.2% per year. This strong performance occurred with around 60% of the volatility of the S&P 500 and lower drawdowns in times of stress. The 60/40 portfolio lost just 20% in 2008 versus the 37% decline for the broad equity market.

The column just to the right of the 60/40 breakdown; however, shows that owning low volatility stocks (NYSEARCA:SPLV) performed even better on a risk-adjusted basis. The S&P 500 Low Volatility Index outperformed the S&P 500 on an absolute basis with under three-quarters of the variability. The incremental 2.2% annualized return of low volatility stocks versus the 60/40 mix was healthy compensation for the modest uptick in risk, as reflected in the higher Sharpe Ratio - a measure of risk-adjusted returns. That performance differential expanded again in the first half of 2019 as Low Volatility outperformed.

The column on the far right of the table is an 80/20 combination of the Low Volatility Index and the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. This addition of a fixed income component, while half the level of the traditional 60/40 mix, further dampened the volatility of owning Low Volatility stocks. In fact, as you can see from the table above, the realized risk of the 80/20 portfolio was actually slightly lower than the 60/40 portfolio. The 128bp annualized positive return differential for the 80/20 strategy versus the 60/40 strategy led to a higher Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted returns. The 80/20 strategy using low volatility equities created alpha versus the 60/40 strategy over the sample period.

The graph below shows the cumulative returns of the 60/40 strategy, its component parts - the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (NYSEARCA:AGG) - and the Low Volatility index and the 80/20 portfolio. Note that the 80/20 portfolio roughly equaled the returns of the S&P 500 with much lower variability. That strategy also outperformed the S&P 500 by 20% in the 2008 selloff.

Some may look at this dataset and argue that the gains of Low Volatility equities were disproportionately skewed by falling interest rates in the sample period from 1991-2018. I believe that taking some fixed income-like risk in Low Volatility equities as opposed to traditional fixed income captures the structural alpha available in this part of the equity market. To examine the impact of falling rates, I examined a broader dataset from 1976-2017 in a previous article and saw that the 80/20 portfolio delivered 122bp of alpha versus the traditional 60/40 portfolio over that extended time horizon. That historical period featured a sharp rate increase over the first six years of the sample period. The shorter timespan in this particular article was used because it involved a Low Volatility index readily replicated through a low cost exchange-traded fund.

The historical success of the 60/40 strategy in smoothing portfolio returns is a function of the negative correlation between bonds and stocks as seen in the correlation matrix below. I have calculated correlation coefficients of the annual return streams of the five portfolios covered in this article.

Despite the negligible correlation between the S&P 500 and the Agg, the 60/40 portfolio still strongly correlates with the equity market. This is because much of the return variability is from the equity risk, a figure much higher than 60%. Even though the Low Volatility Index constituents are pulled from the S&P 500, the correlation with the broad market gauge is lower than the 60/40 portfolio. Low volatility stocks are more correlated with the 60/40 portfolio than the S&P 500. It should also be noted that bonds are naturally more correlated with low volatility stocks.

Low volatility stocks outperformed the broad market index in 2018. The 80/20 portfolio beat the 60/40 portfolio by nearly 3% last year, and again by over 3% in the first half of 2019. With the yield on the bond index hovering around a nominal 2.5% yield, Seeking Alpha investors may be incentivized to examine low volatility stocks as alternative to a healthy weight in the bond index. If the Fed views pushing inflation to 2% as a goal, then a nominal return of 2.5% leaves investors with a minuscule 0.5% real return. That might not be a desirable way for to-be retirees to seek to grow their nest egg. The 80/20 strategy may give an appropriate boost to equity exposure with a risk profile that historically been equivalent to the staid 60/40.

Low volatility strategies are now readily accessible to investors through low-cost exchange-traded funds. I have covered these strategies in small-cap (NYSEARCA:XSLV), mid-cap (NYSEARCA:XMLV), and large-cap stocks (SPLV,USMV) in previous articles. Additionally, I have also examined the efficacy of low volatility strategies in international developed markets (EFAV) and emerging markets (EEMV). While low volatility in this article is focused on domestic large caps, there are a number of different low cost strategies available to those who want to examine a low volatility tilt.

