Cash Flow Compounders: Dell Fits The Bill At An Egregiously Cheap Multiple

The sum of the parts valuation of Dell is roughly $92 per share. In the mid 50's per share, Dell is a huge 40% discount to its value.

Dell Technologies (DELL), a publicly traded holdco owning Dell Computers, VMware (VMW) and the EMC storage business, began trading last December post the messy fold-in of their former tracking stock (DVMT). While the financials and legal structure are a bit opaque here, boiled down this is really a very simple story where the sum of the DELL parts far exceeds the publicly traded stock price today.

Many sum of the parts stories involve a “permanent” discount given that there is often little likelihood of realizing these break-up values. But in this case, I believe that after Fall of 2021, Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners will orchestrate a spinoff of Dell’s VMware stake in order to realize VMW’s value on a tax free basis.

That math is easy and illustrates that Dell could easily be a 100% return name over the next 2 to 3 years. Dell currently owns 331mm shares of VMW (0.44 shares of VMW per Dell share). That means that a spun off VMW could alone be worth $74 per Dell share (0.44X VMW stock price of $168 today). Add in the value of EMC ($25BB at 8x EBITDA), plus Core Dell’s computer business ($24BB at 6.5x, a discount to HP), less their debt, plus the stakes in Pivotal (PVTL) and Secureworks (SCWX) worth another $2.7BB, and you get a value TODAY of $91 per DELL share. Looking forward a couple years, given VMware’s impressive financial performance, I wouldn’t be surprised if VMW traded to at least $200 in 2021, implying a value of $128 per DELL share, a 2.5-3.0 year return on Dell shares of 140%.

Finally, given that most of the value in owning DELL is from its stake in VMW, it is worth noting how great a company and business VMware is. After personally reviewing and screening roughly 3500 stocks over the past few months, VMW passes my Compounder’s Test, putting it in the top 2% of companies. This means that it is a simply a fantastic business, a free cash flow machine that has compounded EPS since 2005 at a phenomenal annual rate of 27% (and over 5 years at 22%). This while VMware typically runs a net cash balance sheet on top of never having a single year of losses going back to 2005.

Dell Financial Summary

Source: Author spreadsheet

Businesses

Dell is comprised of:

Client Solutions Group, aka the legacy Dell Computer business, sells laptops and PC's and printers, and is based out of in Austin Texas. While a skinny margin business, Dell has been gaining market share for 25 straight quarters according to the company. Sales last year were up a healthy 10%, and up 7% the year before. The PC isn’t dead yet. EBIT margins hover around 5% give or take. Overall CSG is about 22% of total company EBIT. Infrastructure Solutions Group, the legacy EMC storage business, manufactures and sells storage and networking hardware. EBIT margins range around 10-12%, and represent the biggest segment at Dell, generating 47% of total company EBIT. VMware, 81% owned by Dell, sells virtualization software. The company pioneered software that enabled applications to run across a variety of servers or platforms. In the old days, when a server with an app stored on it crashed, the entire app was unavailable. With VMware software, virtual machines are created meaning an app runs across a variety of servers instead of one. This allows for improved efficiency, scalability and simply the need for fewer servers as their usage is optimized. Here is a good summary explanation for their products. VMW operates at nearly 30% EBIT margins and is roughly 30% of total company EBIT. Other stakes and businesses. Dell owns 61% of Pivotal (PVTL), which IPO’d in April 2018 and 86% of Secureworks (SCWX) which IPO’d in 2016. Other businesses Dell owns includes RSA Security, Boomi, and Virtustream. Dell Financial Services also offers financing options for its customers. Part of the misunderstanding of this story happens when investors include the debt from DFS. The reality is that the debt incurred here is transferred to bankruptcy remote special purpose entities and non-recourse to the parent. Variable Interest Entity (VIE) accounting requires it be included on Dell's consolidated balance sheet, but it is indeed separate and backed by customers receivables. (see Note 5 of the 10-K).

Background

Michael Dell, founder of Dell Computer in 1984, took Dell private back in early 2013 in a $24BB leveraged buyout. He received $1BB of funding from Silver Lake Partners, and rolled his $4BB stake in Dell and a further $750mm of his own cash to get the transaction done. While many were skeptical of this transaction given the leverage employed to close it (borrowing $15BB plus the balance assumed), it turned out to be a success.

With free cash flow, debt was paid down and ancillary software services added (like Secureworks and Perot Systems and Quest Software). Just two years later in 2015, Dell cut a deal to purchase EMC for $67BB. I am sure Michael Dell saw the VMW stake that EMC owned (84%) and realized that he could pick up a very good business in EMC and fantastic business in VMW at a discounted price.

Dell of course didn’t have the capital to purchase all of EMC. To close the funding gap, Dell and Silver Lake borrowed heavily to offer cash to EMC holders, as well as offering EMC holders a tracking stock that in theory would capture the economic value of VMW.

Thus DVMT was born (Dell Class V shares), and as a tracking stock of VMW, traded at a big discount to VMware given its dubious legal standing (it was issued at the parent Dell, not out of the VMware subsidiary). The tracker stock was a brilliant move for Michael Dell and Silver Lake however, as this tracker had a five year window before it could convert to legal VMW shares. That “long” period of time and the negotiating prowess of Dell/Silver Lake provided the opportunity for them to finagle the crown jewel of EMC: VMW shares directly.

Again, using a big Term Loan from the capital markets and VMware cash, Dell negotiated to buy out the DVMT holders for a huge discount on the tracker stock in late 2018. Importantly Dell paid $14BB in cash to take out DVMT at about $110 per share ($70 in cash per share plus $40 in newly public DELL stock at current prices).

It is pretty obvious that DVMT holders got the short end of the stick in this deal given that VMW was trading in the $150 range. But despite shareholder activism from the likes of Carl Icahn, they accepted a huge 30% plus discount to where VMW was trading to give up their claim on VMW and take Dell shares.

Post the transaction, the share base looks like:

Class A shares (Michael Dell): 408mm

Class B shares (Silver Lake): 137mm

Class C shares (public): 173mm

Dilutive shares (Treasury Method) 34mm

Total Fully Diluted Shares: 751

Legally, this is the ownership of the holdco today. There is $37BB of debt also at the parent, net of parent cash and excluding the non-recourse finance company debt (as I show at the top). Dell Technologies owns 100% of EMC, which in turn owns 80.6% of VMware.

Note that Michael Dell and Silver Lake “generally are subject to transfer restrictions that prevent their sale or other transfer of common stock until June 27, 2019, thereafter such shares, upon any conversion into shares of Class C Common Stock, will be eligible for resale in the public market pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act.” Here is the link to the 10-K.

Takeaways

There are several things to note here.

Michael Dell is clearly an exceptional business operator and business builder, growing his $4.75BB worth of Dell equity in 2013 into $21.7BB of value today (as he owns the 408mm shares of Class A Dell stock X current price of Dell). As Michael Dell owns 54% of DELL stock today, he indirectly owns 179mm shares of VMW now, worth $30BB.

The good news is, holders of DELL publicly traded shares (the C shares), are now exactly aligned with one of the savviest company managers perhaps in the world. There will not be a fight for future VMW shares, as even Silver Lake converts their Class B to Class C shares. I am 100% sure that Michael Dell will not be happy owning $21.7BB of DELL shares, when he can own $30BB of VMW stock via a spin. Note that he would also control DELL legacy and EMC storage via his Class A shares (which garner 10 votes per share).

Debt

Most investors today are looking at Dell simply as a consolidated entity. On the surface it has leverage issues. Dell borrowed and paid out piles of VMware cash to close the DVMT transaction last December, saddling the company with $53.5BB of gross debt. However, Dell Financial Services has $7.6BB in non-recourse debt and $9.7BB in receivables, so really investors can exclude that from the parent.

They also have $9.0BB of cash on the balance sheet, leaving roughly $36BB of net debt at the company. Given total EBITDA will approach $11BB this year, it is not too egregious at 3.3x. These are not capital intensive businesses really, with perhaps $1.4BB of capex this year in total. The company intends to pay down $4.8BB of debt this fiscal year, and has paid down a whopping $15BB in gross debt since the EMC/VMW acquisition closed 2.5 years ago.

The Non Sum of the Parts Story

On a consolidated basis, many investors see the large debt balances, and probably don’t get too excited about owning a computer company. These are low margin, perhaps secular decline businesses. HP Inc (HPQ) sells printers and computers at thin margins and the stock trades at 10x earnings.

Consolidated DELL should generate $6.50 or so in EPS this fiscal year (ending January 2020), so at $53 it’s a little bit cheaper than HPQ, but has more leverage. Our argument is that with storage, and VMware in the cards (whose stock trades at 25x earnings), Dell consolidated is worth a lot more than 10x. As I pointed out above, Dell Computers makes up only 22% of total company EBIT.

At just 12x earnings on a consolidated basis, DELL stock would trade at $88 in a year (assuming $7.30 in 2021 EPS). That’s 60% upside. Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), the third of the big 3 computer makers trades at 11.7x this year’s earnings.

Leverage concerns should be mitigated dramatically given the free cash flow that DELL generates, and clearly earmarked by management for debt pay down. In fact, given the roughly $5-6BB of FCF generated each year available for debt reduction, by the end of 2021, Dell would only carry $21BB of debt, which is under 2x on a debt/EBITDA basis. That is firmly in investment grade land. In fact, today Dell garners a BB+ rating by all three ratings agencies (link), quite close to investment grade already.

Should Dell spin off VMware, a possibility in Fall 2021, remainco (Dell and EMC together), would be roughly 2.9x levered on a debt/EBITDA basis. That seems manageable. I’m sure that some cash can be moved around a bit too (e.g. another VMW dividend upstreamed to the parent to reduce debt there). Don’t forget VMware’s $11BB dividend to help fund the DVMT Class 5 transaction last December.

Free Cash Flow

Speaking of free cash, here is my model.

Source: Author spreadsheet

This is probably hard to read, but the gist of it is that Dell throws of a ton of FCF. I have projected net debt levels as well. On a consolidated basis, Dell is trading at a 12.7% FCF yield on 2020 figures (and 10.8% on 2019).

Valuation

Source: Author spreadsheet

Above I outline my estimate of what Dell is worth today, using a standard 20% sum of the parts discount. I think comps like NTAP (8.6x EBITDA) and CSCO (14.9x EBITDA) in storage indicate that putting an 8x EBITDA multiple on Dell’s ISG (EMC storage business) is conservative. As well, Dell computers have been capturing market share steadily since 2010 (from 11.7% in 2010 to 16.2% last year). A discount to HP that I used above is arguably very conservative too.

In any case, the upside potential here is “only” 38%. Even with a 20% sum of the parts discount. I have rarely seen these holdco discounts widen to much more than 40%. Last year, DVMT traded at a 45% discount a couple of times (relative to VMW stock). But understand, DVMT holders had a tenuous claim on VMW directly as a tracking stockholder.

The real upside, which I fully expect Silver Lake and Michael Dell to achieve, is a zero or very small discount to the value of the parts. That upside as illustrated should Dell spinoff VMW (or partially spin it off) after September 2021 is a healthy 137%. The downside case is probably $40-45 barring a recession (although I wouldn’t count that out).

Recent Quarterly Results

Recent financial performance at both Dell and VMware was disappointing. The storage business ("ISG") suffered the most, with revenue down 5%, and EBIT down 10%. VMW numbers appeared fine, but without a “beat and raise” investors also were disappointed.

Big picture, consolidated revenue was up 3% and consolidated EBITDA was up 8%. I am not too worried, but any slowdown in IT spending could keep a lid on the stock. Given that Dell has already dropped from $70 to the low $50s, I think a lot of bad news is already baked in.

And big picture, VMW remains a fantastic business. Below is a chart of VMware’s EPS since 2008 to today (including street estimates for 2019 and 2020).

Source: Author Spreadsheet, VMW financials

From the prior peak in earnings in 2008, to last year 2018, VMware compounded EPS at an 18.5% growth rate. While EPS did dip by 38% from 2008 to 2009, it quickly bounced back to record earnings in 2010.

Outcomes

So, how does this play out? Many point out that Dell HAS to own both VMW and EMC together. EMC owns the storage assets, and VMW the virtualization software that goes with it. That could preclude a spinoff of VMW.

But overall my sense is that there can easily be some kind of joint marketing agreement to accomplish a unified sales approach. There could also be a partial spinoff, enabling some joint ownership, but effectively clearing up the sum of the parts discount. Michael Dell also will own 54% of Dell, and 44% of VMW proforma, so his ability to control both entities remains quite real.

But even if Dell remains just one giant empire, I am pretty happy owning this on a consolidated basis. Once leverage has come down, I would bet dollars to donuts that should Dell continue to trade at a very low multiple like 8x, the company will buy back shares hand over fist with internally generated cash.

Conclusion

The story simply on a consolidated basis is compelling enough, but I think the real upside comes with owning a fantastic business in VMware, as well as being aligned with a manager like Michael Dell. He is by the way, only 54 years old and has quite a track record of building wealth. Silver Lake is no slouch either, and I am quite sure they understand the math on the value of their indirect stake in VMW.

It is worth noting that Silver Lake, who owns DELL shares in a variety of different funds, actually transferred shares from one fund that was expiring to another at an $80 share price. This was prior to the listing of DELL back in October 2018 (link), but indicates that the math is quite compelling for that kind of valuation today. For the record, even at $80 I am probably not a seller. I think $100+ is a minimum exit level.

Risks

IT Spending / GDP Growth. The biggest risk to their portfolio of businesses at Dell is IT spending. Windows refresh cycles also can mean lumpiness in IT spending. A recession clearly would impact the top and bottom lines here as well. On the plus side, IDC estimates that IT spend will be at 2x GDP levels through 2022 (link).

Interest Rates. Dell has a lot of debt. Higher rates or higher credit concerns could mean refinancing debt at higher levels in the future.

Tariffs. Should trade talks with China break down further, the so-called List 3 tariffs could be implemented. These are tariffs on finished goods. Lists 1 and 2 primarily impacted components, but should finished products require tariffs, then computers manufactured for Dell out of China could face price increases. Roughly half of Dell Computers are sold in the US. While manufacturing is based out of several countries, we can only assume a meaningful percentage of Dell computers made in China are sold here. Here is an interesting letter jointly written by Dell, HP, Microsoft and Intel outlining the issues.

Management. Michael Dell is critical to the success of Dell. Should he step down or leave the firm, the stock and company’s performance could be dramatically impacted. While many investors probably do not like Michael Dell considering his success in negotiating deals against public holders in the past, as an aligned stockholder I am happy he is at the helm.

Silver Lake Share Overhang. Silver Lake is in the process of converting their B shares to registered publicly traded C shares. They own 18% of Dell, 137mm shares, and a sale of that magnitude of equity would create a large technical overhang.

VMware Valuation. VMW trades at a 25x next year’s earnings and is the biggest component of value for Dell. While that multiple is in-line with Microsoft, it is at a premium to the market. My argument is that VMW has years of secular growth ahead of it, and has a top notch track record, so warrants a higher multiple. But growth stocks can become volatile at times and disappoint investors.

Long Dell / Short VMW. This likely is a popular trade among the hedge fund crowd. In the event of a spin after the September 2021 date (the 5 year anniversary of the EMC purchase closing), this trade could be a nice 40% gainer (capturing the spread differential). My view is that VMW is too good a business to short however; and should a spinoff not happen, this discount probably settles at a normal 20%. To make 20% in 2 - 3 years is not bad, but no doubt a painful short squeeze could also push VMW much higher given the lack of float there (less than 20% of the outstanding VMware shares).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.