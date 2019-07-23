SKF Sees Industrial Revenue Contract On Broad Weakness

SKF's shares aren't quite cheap enough on a discounted cash flow basis for me at this point in the cycle, though the EV/EBITDA valuation is more constructive.

SKF is well-placed for the long term, and a strong share in the aerospace sector helps, but the entire sector needs to see further inventory de-stocking.

There are a lot of reports left for the second quarter reporting cycle, but so far it’s looking like my call for weakening industrial markets (particularly short-cycle markets) is playing out, as several high-quality industrial players are seeing weakness, including SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY). Although management tried to strike a positive tone, industrial organic sales slipped into contraction, the weakness is broad-based across its markets, and the company hasn’t been working down its inventory.

Even with the prospects of a U.S. rate cut increasing, I’m concerned about how industrial stocks like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), and SKF will perform over the next 12 months given how past cycles have played out. A more meaningful decline in inventories would be a welcome sight (in the past, inventory corrections have usually predicted rebounds), but that could still be some distance away. As is, while SKF’s valuation is not demanding on a margin/returns basis, the high single-digit annualized return implied by discounted cash flow isn’t enough to coax me into taking the risk that things get worse before they get better.

In Line, But Not Really…

Superficially, SFK’s second quarter looked pretty good. Revenue was in line with expectations and adjusted operating income was actually 5% ahead. Look deeper, though, and the organic growth rate was about 2% weaker than expected, margins were bolstered by foreign currency movements, and SKF has yet to correct production in response to evidence of shrinking demand across its major markets.

Revenue declined almost 2% on an organic basis, with the Auto business leading the way with an almost 7% contraction. Industrial fared better, down less than 1%, but it was the first organic contraction since the third quarter of 2016. Declines looked broad-based, with Europe and North America both weakening since the first quarter.

On the margin side, core adjusted operating earnings fell 4%, beating expectations by about 5% on a 50bp margin contraction, but results were buoyed by currency. At the segment level, both Industrial and Auto saw declines, with Industrial down 5% (80bp of margin shrinkage) and Auto down 47% (390bp of margin shrinkage).

Guidance May Be Too Optimistic

One of the concerns I have about SKF is one that I also have about YASKAWA (OTCPK:YASKY) and some of the more bullish-sounding management teams (or, if not bullish, at least “it’s not so bad”) – I worry that the companies have an overly positive view on second-half demand, are over-producing, and are setting themselves up for even bigger hits to earnings when the day of reckoning comes. To that end, while management guided to lower volumes in the third quarter, there was no meaningful inventory reduction in the first half of 2019 and it looks like the third quarter inventory change won’t be particularly significant.

I also see some risk in that volume guidance. At the bottom end, management believes the Industrial business could decline up to 2% in the third quarter, but the trends in a variety of indicators (PMIs, machine tool orders, et al.) suggest that’s a pretty bullish outlook. The expectation of a 4% to 8% decline in autos seems more reasonable, but SKF's management believes the Chinese auto industry is bottoming and I think it might be a bit premature to make that call.

As the chart below indicates, there aren’t really many pockets of strength on the industrial side outside of Latin America, which unfortunately is an almost trivially small market for SKF.

As the chart indicates, energy and aerospace are still strong, and there are plenty of corroborating companies there (Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), Honeywell (HON), and so on), though I do think there could be some downside risk to energy in the coming quarters. The aerospace opportunity does look solid, though, and this is an area where SKF has above-average share (roughly one-third).

The Outlook

I like SKF’s business, but I just don’t think this is the right time. I like SKF’s leverage to aerospace (around 6% of revenue) and I like the company’s positioning as the auto market shifts towards electric vehicles. Although EVs require fewer bearings than conventional cars, the bearings they require have higher performance requirements (higher margins, less competition) and SKF has been an early leader with partners/customers like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Tesla (TSLA), such that I believe SKF will, at least initially, have meaningfully better market share in EV bearings than in its overall auto business (around 11% to 12%).

As for the timing, I think overall inventories in the industrial sector have to drop further before there can be a serious discussion of rebounding demand. If anything, the upcoming U.S. rate cuts could stretch out the process, leading to a longer, shallower downturn versus more of a “rip the band-aid off” correction.

Specific to SKF, I think revenue will be weak in 2019 and 2020 and below-trend for the next five years, with re-acceleration starting in 2021 and 2022. I don’t expect SKF to be a particularly fast grower long term (low single digits), and I do expect some incremental FCF margin improvement, but not a lot.

The Bottom Line

SKF’s margins and returns are pretty healthy, and would support a higher fair value on an EV/EBITDA basis, but the free cash flow outlook is less encouraging. Prospective returns now appear to be on the low end of the high single digits, and I’d prefer to wait either for evidence of that sector-wide inventory correction (less risk) or a better prospective return (more reward) before jumping in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.