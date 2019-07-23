Electronic Arts: Epic Fail

The stock doesn't seem cheap enough for activists to get involved, so there may not be support for quite a while.

EA has lost the rights to Ronaldo's Juventus in FIFA 20, which significantly damages the value of their main cash cow.

Ever since February we have warned investors that Electronic Arts(EA) management had a long track record of destroying shareholder value. This finally got through to shareholders after Apex Legends Season 2 failed to attract players back to the game(We warned that Apex was wildly overvalued in this article). But just when we thought things couldn't get any worse, EA lost the rights to Ronaldo's Juventus in FIFA 20 to Pro Evolution Soccer, which we mentioned was a possible competitor in our first article on EA.

Apex Legends misses expectations spectacularly

google images

That Apex Legends would be a significant drag on EA's stock price should've been apparent since online data sites showed a massive decline in Apex Legends viewers and search interest. This data was publicly available, but investors did not think anything was wrong until Season 2's launch, after which the stock dropped over 5% from its recent highs after total twitch viewers turned out to be disappointing.

As CNBC noted, the game didn't capture the audience that it did in its early days, with less than 50000 viewers on twitch after Season 2, much lower than the 100000 users the game hit regularly in March.

Some analysts are still not accepting reality, however, with Jeff Cohen, an analyst at Stephens believing the move is “pretty drastic and definitely feels oversold to me.” This is the same person who expected strong performance from Season 2, and once again shows that analysts cannot be trusted to deliver critical analysis.

Overall reviews, however, seem to be decent for Season 2, but that won't be enough to bring Apex back to its peak after its release.

FIFA 20: Dropping the ball

FIFA has always been EA's most valuable cash cow and the ultimate team mode made up a substantial 28% of revenue in 2018, according to EA's 10K. Despite a wide variety of flaws stemming from EA's inability to listen to players, FIFA has continuously stayed as the #1 sports game in the world. Why? Licensing.

I've been a FIFA player for as long as I was old enough to play—we're talking Road to World Cup 98 here—but this year, the year of FIFA 19, is the first one in which I have essentially turned my back on the game - Sam Tighe

FIFA is not the only major game in the football genre. It has a competitor - Pro Evolution Soccer by Konami. Pro Evolution Soccer, or PES, is widely considered to have superior gameplay, mechanics, and other features.

Metacritic

However, FIFA's main advantage is that EA has the cash to secure licenses, with the most notable being the signing of UEFA in 2018. This was a major blow to PES and it, along with the many other licenses FIFA had signed at the expense of PES, led to FIFA gaining an extreme lead compared to PES. In 2018, figures showed that FIFA had sold over 16mil copies compared to less than 1mil for PES. The exclusive licenses have led to EA having a virtual monopoly in the sports games market as most football fans prefer content over good gameplay in their game.

Things may be changing, however, as PES recently announced a major deal with Juventus, one of the most successful clubs in Italy, much to the chagrin of FIFA fans. Although EA still has many other exclusive licenses, the loss of this major license will be a major blow, as EA will no longer be able to use the name "Juventus" in FIFA and will be renaming the team to "Piemonte Calcio".

It is uncertain how many people will forgo buying FIFA to buy PES because of this license change, but with increasing resentment by players towards EA and with Konami having a superior product, this is likely going to sway a significant amount of people to switch from FIFA to PES.

The signing of Juventus may also lead to other teams signing exclusive deals with PES. Bayern Munich is another German team that has signed an agreement with Konami and will feature in PES 2020. As PES signs more licenses, it will likely become a much more dangerous competitor to EA's FIFA.

Management failure

Its probably fair to say that EA stock would be a lot higher if management did not continuously make these mistakes. Not only has management missed expectations for both BFV and Anthem, but they have also now lost a major license to their main competitor in their most popular game. These continued botch-ups have led to relatively dismal performance compared to the S&P 500(EA returned flat since our 1st article vs 12% for the S&P) and the performance would likely have been much worse if Apex Legends had not launched(By the way, Respawn said EA had no hand in the development of Apex Legends).

Of course, we are not completely bearish on EA. It has extremely strong financials and trades at a relatively low valuation. But with this management team and with all the other headwinds the gaming industry is facing, EA is more likely to be a value trap than anything else.

Takeaway

Overall, the main problem with EA right now is its management. Management for the last few years have continuously missed company goals and destroyed shareholder value by buying back stock at high valuations. Without an activist stepping in or new management, we don't think EA will have meaningful upside, especially if management continues to reduce their incentive to create shareholder value by furiously selling shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.