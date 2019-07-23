PagSeguro Is Taking The Industry By Storm With No Signs Of Slowing Down

Financial technology has seen incredible growth over the past few years. The industry has been incredibly innovative, challenging the current sluggish banking system. New digital banks (N26, Revolut, Monzo) process money transfers faster, offer better services, all done in a smooth in-phone app environment.

Fintech is taking over market share, and traditional banks have never felt more threatened than before. It has been so disruptive, that this past week, IMF warned banks to evolve or be 'left behind' amid competition from big tech firms that can quickly capitalize on financial innovation.

In this article, I want to take a look at one of fintech's most exciting firms which has been transforming the financial ecosystem in South America. PagSeguro (PAGS) has been revolutionizing payments in Brazil, and its growth story has just begun.

The point of this article is to:

Give a general overview of the company to investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Discuss the numbers and speculate on the future of the business.

Conclude on why PagSeguro is well-positioned to keep growing in a very competitive industry.

Introduction

PagSeguro is focused on providing financial technology primarily to small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil. Similar to US's Square (SQ), its end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers to accept not only payments but also manage their business's operations. The ecosystem includes products such as payment processing, POS devices, and the issuance of payment cards. The beauty of PagSeguro's area of operations is that the Brazilian population is hugely unbanked. For various reasons, like bureaucracy, failure to pass a credit check or inadequate branch coverage in the countryside, around 32% of Brazilian adults are estimated to not having a bank account. These merchants are attracted by PagSeguro's disruptive technology, which offers innovative, scalable, and low-cost products and services with simpler onboarding, no paperwork, and a high acceptance rate.

The PagSeguro Ecosystem

PagSeguro can harvest revenue both from cash-in and cash-out transactions through its end-to-end ecosystem. The majority of revenues' volume comes from MDR (Merchant Discount Rate). The merchant discount rate is the rate charged to a merchant for payment processing services on debit and credit card transactions. The merchant must set up this service and agree to the rate before accepting debit and credit cards as payment.

Most merchants are usually charged a 1% to 3% fee for payment processing of each transaction. Payment processors are at the forefront of technology development in payment processing, and their relationships with merchants are critical to the infrastructure of commerce. PagSeguro is well-positioned to retain and grow its relationship with its customers through its closed ecosystem. The company does not rely on third-party sources when it comes to P2P transactions (closed-loop). When it comes to credit services, additional credit revenue is received. PagSeguro's customers do not need to rely on third-party loan sources. Remember that in Brazil, the majority of the population does not have access to small-business loans as approval for one is by no means easy.

As soon as small business owners are integrated into PagSeguro's umbrella of services, they are hooked.

As a side note, I believe PagSeguro has a fantastic branding and loyalty advantage. Having access to banking services is a form of modern-day freedom. It's challenging to get access to services, especially online, without a bank account. Being able to open a bank account in a few minutes online is incredible. I believe that PagSeguro does not just offer a financial innovation product, which would easily be seen as such in the USA or EU, but a product of financial liberation.

The Brazilian population has low trust in national and local banks since they are often connected to corruption and money laundering. PagSeguro not only has the advantage of operating in an unbanked country but also in one that its banking system is failing. Its services offer financial freedom, which can work wonders in building a strong brand of services against traditional banks. PagSeguro is, of course, aware of the situation as it launched a new marketing campaign to promote PagBank.

The numbers

According to the Q1-report merchants in the last 12 months at the close of the period were 4.4 million, up 42.5% compared with Q1 of 2018, adding 1.3 million net new merchants. Total Net Revenue grew to R$1,251.3M from R$928.0M, up 34.8% for the period. The company is growing incredibly fast, as more merchants are taking advantage of PagSeguro's products and services. Net margins were also improved by 8.8pp to 24.8%.

While PAGS is a hyper-growth company, revenue growth is not the only segment to be proud of. Profitability is fantastic. PagSeguro delivered an R$325.4M profit last quarter, up 52.8% from last year.

Regarding future growth, Brazil's population is currently ~212M. Around 70% of people are aged between 15-64. Assuming an optimistic 35% of that pool of people have access to banking services, there are around 100M people in Brazil with no access to financial services. I, therefore, believe Fintech companies in Brazil have a way more extensive and flexible market share to take advantage of, in comparison to the U.S. market. According to the World Bank:

...in 2015, 59% of the Brazilian population above age 15 reported having made or received a digital payment, compared to 92% in the United States and 97% in the United Kingdom.

Add to that organic growth from existing customers, growing volumes of payments processing, and the going-cashless trend.

In BNP Paribas' World Payments 2018 report, Brazil's Non-Cash transactions were still relatively low compared to the U.S. and Europe, while still growing at a low 1.6% rate annually during 2015-2016.

The market is still at its infancy and the potential limitless.

When it comes to the latest quarter's balance sheet, I want to highlight the potential risks regarding the numbers. Cash and cash equivalents dropped by ~60% despite the substantial R$325.4M profit last quarter. The reason is R$1.5B in financial investments as well as launching new products. The "Cash Card", launched by PagSeguro and Visa (NYSE:V) is one of them. The two companies are promoting financial inclusion and offering the account card to all of their merchants. PagSeguro also acquired a minority stake in NetPOS Serviços de Informática S.A. ("NetPOS"). NetPOS is an ERP software provider, focused on retail and foodservice in the small and medium businesses ("SMB") market. Raising more cash should not be an issue for the company. The positive cash flow is at the moment enough to fuel new investments and avoid selling more equity.

Total equity went up from 6,574,676 to 6,885,623 shares, an increase of ~5%. The dilution is due to the company's stock-based compensation program. While the risk of owning less of the company as the time goes by may concern investors, I believe that considering its current growth, PagSeguro can take a pass. Giving employees, especially in such an innovative and ambitious company, more incentive to perform, is great.

Moreover, by the time the company starts investing less and increasing its cash, I believe that stock buybacks will follow. As I mentioned, the company's margins are phenomenal, and their products have not even matured, yet when expenses will further drop. It only makes sense that as the balance sheet becomes more cash-heavy, a stock repurchase program will be announced.

Finally, while the company may be diluting a few shares every quarter, it has issued 0 debt. Low-interest rates made taking on debt to finance everything from new buildings to share buybacks. PagSeguro, however, has 0 obligations. Management's decision to keep the balance sheet debt-free may or may not have been the right decision. In the case when the company wanted to grow faster, maybe cheap rates should have been taken advantage of. In my opinion, PagSeguro's choice of self-funding everything is the correct one. Nobody knows if and when a recession will eventually take place in the short term. In such a case, or one when the rates go up, having a clean balance sheet with 0 liabilities, can only be encouraging. For now, PagSeguro's numbers look healthy and promising.

Valuation

PagSeguro is currently trading at 51.5 times earnings. In my opinion, the current valuation is decent, if not cheap. Assuming revenue growth slows down to 25%, the stock is looking at R$1.8B of revenue in FY2020. At a $45.5 share price, the stock will be trading at 8.3 times sales. While it is not a value stock by any means, the numbers project $1.54 EPS for FY2020, assuming a 30% growth YoY. Therefore, FPE is currently ~29.5.

In comparison, Square (SQ), whose operations are quite similar, is currently trading at 100 PE, generates negative FCF, and faces steep competition. The majority of its activities take place in the U.S. and Europe, where the population has relatively easy access to the banking system. Don't get me wrong; I like both companies and Square is also growing revenues a bit faster at ~40%. However, I don't believe PAGS's growth potential is being priced in, relative to the percentage of the unbanked population.

Margins are getting juicier, and potential stocks buybacks are on the way due to profitability. The current share price of PAGS looks attractive, and it's poised to grow higher. The company has a solid track record of beating estimates since its IPO, and I trust management to continue delivering excellent results.

Conclusion

A cashless society is inevitable as much as it is exciting. Financial technology companies have seen fantastic prosperity over the last decade. I believe PagSegro to be a winner in the industry as it has, in my opinion, the best ecosystem of financial services in Brazil. The potential is high, and the valuation remains reasonable. While competition exists and companies like StoneCo (STNE) may pose a threat in the long-run, the payment processing market is enormous and certainly not for one company to dominate. In my opinion, PagSeguro is an excellent business with marvelous prospects, in probably, the hottest space in the market right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.