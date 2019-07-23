Silver: This Time It's Different?

Since mid-2011 silver has been, for lack of a better word, an awful investment. It has fallen from its high of $49 per oz in April 2011 all the way to its long-term support level of $14 on multiple occasions with the last being roughly two months ago. However, since late May, it has rallied roughly 13% to its current price of $16 and many in the investment community are once again screaming that dangerous phrase, "This time it's different!", implying that the metal will soon regain the incredible performance it saw from 2009 to 2011.

We are long-term bulls on silver and hold a considerable long position, but caution investors to ease into the position and perhaps wait for a better price point. We can count at least four occasions since 2016 where the metal saw a large breakout such as this and all ended in a rapid 10-20% decline. Time and time again inflation expectations fail to materialize while U.S. dollar strength has only risen. Indeed, with the Federal reserve becoming more dovish, inflation may finally rise and the greenback may finally rain down from the clouds. However, we see a growing FOMO narrative surrounding those events that may have caused precious metals to overshoot once again.

The Bull Case

If you want to be long precious metals, we see silver (SLV) and platinum (PPLT) as much better risk-reward opportunities than gold (GLD). Firstly, gold has already rallied over 20% while silver has risen just 13% and platinum about 7%. Take a quick look at recent performance trends for gold (gold), silver (grey), and platinum (light indigo).

Source: ThinkorSwim

As you can see, it appears gold has been leading the precious metals complex while platinum has been lagging. While gold led, it has seemed to hit a resistance barrier at around $1,450. Silver recently saw stellar performance, but is now at a key long-term resistance level.

Source: ThinkorSwim

Taking a longer term view, we can see that the $14 level has time and time again signaled "buy," as below that would put the metal too far below its cost of production which ranges from $10.80 to $22.40 per oz at an average of $16.10. With the metal once again above $16, this support benefit is fleeting and further bullish performance can only be necessitated by a significant growth in demand.

Over an even longer time frame, let's take a look at the silver to gold ratio. Below is a chart of the price of silver divided by the price of gold from 1968 to today:

Source: Quandl/London Bullion Market Association

With the measurement currently at the same support level as 1991, it may be a great time to make a long-term investment in silver. Gold is very overvalued in terms of silver and vice versa. A narrative around gold has formed that when (though "if" may be more accurate) extreme global sovereign debt results in monetary instability, the world will rapidly return to the gold standard. While concerns surrounding monetary instability are valid, the lack of available gold combined with the large price volatility in the metal make for a relatively weak currency. We see a mixed commodity basket that includes silver as a much more viable alternative.

Finally, silver and platinum have greater industrial use and we are of the opinion secular trends will eventually cause considerable supply shortages for the metals. Around 60% of silver demand comes directly from industrial uses which range from electronics to chemicals. This can be compared to roughly 40% in gold. Further, the total estimated market cap for silver is peas compared to that of gold, with a market cap of $17 billion for silver compared to $7.7 trillion for gold. In other words, 65 individuals have a higher total net-worth than all of the world's silver.

To us, these factors imply the price of silver can rapidly rise very high if large investors finally find it suitable again. And if they do not, we can at least be assured that its industrial demand will be stable and slowly grow.

The Bear Case

The primary area of concern we see is that rhetoric surrounding silver is extremely high. Yes, inflation expectations have risen sharply from 1.8% to 2.0% just this month, but they still remain near historical lows. Take a look at the chart below if you are curious:

Remember, the U.S. stock market is at an all-time high, and if inflation expectations rise much higher than they currently are, the Federal Reserve will most definitely not cut rates more than once or twice and may return to hawkish positioning.

The Federal Reserve is likely far less dovish than investors are pricing in. Of the 17 policy makers, 14 were centrist, while two were hawkish and two were dovish in the FOMC meeting last month. We believe they will cut rates in their July meeting and likely become more hawkish afterward, barring an unlikely large crash in equities (we see little upward or downside performance in equities for the time being).

For silver to continue higher, global central banks must become much more dovish. We only see this occurring at the tail-end of a recession. After the next recession, we expect global governments to struggle to make debt payments. Precious metals will only perform as gold bugs expect when sovereign credit default risks rise in conjunction with a lowering of interest rates. In other words, when central banks can no longer bail out the world.

Perhaps this is occurring before we assume, but we will still keep our expectations low until a crash occurs. Remember, silver is partly an industrial metal and usually falls with the economy.

The Bottom Line

At its current phase, the metal calls for prudence, not exuberance. We are long silver through the ETF SLV. For an investor with a three-year or greater time frame, we recommend long positioning. For an investor with a shorter time frame, perhaps it is best to wait or, even better, begin with a small position and buy more after any 5%+ downside price action. If silver returns again to the $14 level, it would be reasonable to open a larger position as the metal is unlikely to break below $14.

Our current position is a 50% long and a 50% ATM covered call. In this way, our upside is slightly limited, but we will collect some cash in the event of a small drop or flattening. This can be emulated through the Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) which has more limited upside but pays roughly a 6% dividend. Finally, a savvy investor who is willing to short sell may be interested in going long silver and short gold to hedge Federal Reserve related risks while still capturing the unique benefits of silver.

Interested in Closely Following Global Events?

We will soon be launching our first marketplace service "The Country Club". This will be a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We keep a close eye on many nations such as Australia and those in Latin America that will benefit greatly from a long-term rise in silver prices. Please give us a "Follow" if you would like to be notified upon our launch!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.