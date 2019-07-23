Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners

Between the 5.8% yield, conservative 4-5% cash flow growth, and 0.8% valuation multiple expansion, Enterprise is likely to deliver 10.6-11.6% returns over the next 5 years.

Enterprise is currently trading at an 8% discount to fair value, offering a reasonable margin of safety for a company of its quality.

Despite risks, Enterprise boasts growth projects, the capital to fund such projects, and the management necessary to execute on those projects.

As a dividend growth investor, it's important for me to identify industries that are otherwise doing well from a fundamental standpoint while being priced at fair value or at a discount.

A classic example of this is apparent within the midstream industry. American energy is booming and the United States became a net exporter of crude and refined products late last year for the first time.

Adding to the case for investment in midstream companies, in general, is the fact that they have also learned from their mistakes of the past and most are transitioning or have transitioned into the self-funding model that Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) helped pioneer.

Well run midstream companies such as Magellan Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer (ET) are trading at price to distributable cash flow multiples well below their 5-year average.

However, I'm going to be focusing on the largest and most well-run midstream company in the United States, which is, of course, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

While Enterprise is far from trading at the cheapest multiple in the industry, there are a number of reasons I believe Enterprise is the most well run in the industry. We'll discuss the company's dividend safety and growth profile, company fundamentals, and the current stock price with relation to its fair value, and why I recently doubled my position in Enterprise.

I'll conclude by offering an estimation of Enterprise's average annual total return potential over the next decade.

Reason #1: The Safest Distribution In The Industry

The DCF payout ratio is the sole metric that I place emphasis on with MLPs. It is the MLP equivalent of FCF and is the strongest predictor of a company's ability to continue paying its distribution.

Obviously, I won't be including the EPS payout ratio because that is irrelevant to gauging the safety of an MLP's distribution.

During its last fiscal year, Enterprise generated ~$2.74 in DCF per unit against $1.715 in distributions per unit during that same time, for a DCF payout ratio of 62.6%.

This equates to a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6, which is easily among the safest in the industry, leaving Enterprise with plenty of retained capital to continue investing in profitable projects for the years ahead.

Enterprise has continued to deliver in 2019, recently posting an even stronger 1.7 distribution coverage ratio in its first quarter.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Having established that Enterprise quantitatively has the safest distribution in the industry (not to mention its strong operating fundamentals, which we'll get into later), it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Enterprise's distribution is very safe.

The next logical step would be to determine the company's likely distribution growth going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that Enterprise will likely continue to maintain its payout ratio as long as it continues to find projects to invest in, it seems reasonable to conclude that the company's distribution growth will mirror whatever DCF growth it can achieve.

Given that Enterprise has delivered very strong growth the past few years, I believe a 4-5% DCF growth rate in the next few years is a somewhat conservative projection.

Next, we'll delve into why the company is likely to exceed the above 4-5% DCF growth rate in the years ahead.

Reason #2: A Resilient Business Model, A Strong Balance Sheet, And Best In Class Management

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners 2019 JPMorgan Energy Conference Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners is an absolutely massive midstream company, rivaled in size by very few other companies. The company possesses nearly 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines, 18 export facilities, and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

The obvious benefit to this is that the midstream business is capital intensive and it takes decades to build a network as vast as Enterprise's. Not only that, but Enterprise also enjoys another competitive advantage. According to Morningstar and the Efficient Scale economic moat, Enterprise also operates in many markets that are already adequately served by Enterprise and other large players in the midstream industry. Because it would be too expensive and inefficient to build more pipelines to serve the same route, this means that Enterprise enjoys a wide moat.

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners 2019 JPMorgan Energy Conference Presentation

As illustrated above, the company has a number of projects in various stages of development. Those projects will continue to drive growth in the company's revenues and profits, assuming a stable oil market that allows Enterprise's customers to stay afloat and pay Enterprise. The company expects the Aegis ethane pipeline to ramp up production in 2019, and the Shin Oak pipeline began partial operations earlier this year, with capacity expected to ramp up even further by the end of the year. Looking out further into the future, the company expects its Front Range and Texas Express pipelines to ramp production in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners 2019 JPMorgan Energy Conference Presentation

Fortunately, for Enterprise unitholders, the company has done a fantastic job in selecting its customers. Roughly 80% of the company's contracted volumes are from investment-grade customers, which means that many of those customers would be able to survive an energy bear market similar to that experienced in 2014-2016.

Enterprise is comprised of the following business segments:

NGL Pipelines and Services: This segment involves NGL storage facilities, processing plants, NGL pipelines, and NGL fractionators, as well as LPG and ethane export terminals, according to page 4 of the company's most recent 10-K. The segment accounted for just over half of the company's profits in 2018 (~56%).

Crude: This segment operates crude oil pipelines, stores crude oil, operates marine terminals, and engages in associated crude oil marketing activities, according to page 15 of the company's most recent 10-K. The segment accounted for about 17% of the company's profits in 2018.

Petrochemicals: According to page 22 of the company's most recent 10-K, this segment operates propylene production facilities, a butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer, and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. The segment accounted for about 15% of the company's profits in 2018.

Natural Gas: According to page 19 of the company's most recent 10-K, this segment gathers, treats, and transports natural gas from producing locations such as the Permian, Eagle Ford Shale, and Haynesville Shale. This segment accounted for the remaining 12% of the company's profits in 2018.

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners 2019 JPMorgan Energy Conference Presentation

Adding to the ideal characteristics from a business standpoint of Enterprise is the fact that the toll booth business model of Enterprise means that the company enjoys fairly steady revenues through even the toughest business conditions for its industry. Even during the energy bear market of 2014-2016 in which oil prices declined by over 75% from peak to trough, the company's DCF remained relatively stable considering the horrendous business conditions for the industry at the time.

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners 2019 JPMorgan Energy Conference Presentation

Enterprise also enjoys investment-grade credit ratings from the major credit ratings agencies. This allows the company to enjoy a very low cost of capital and makes the hurdle rate for other growth projects lower, meaning there are more attractive investment opportunities for Enterprise than there are for inferior midstream companies with lower credit ratings and higher costs of capital.

Another attractive characteristic is that management's interests are aligned with the interests of investors. When a significant portion of a company is owned by management, this makes it more likely that management will act in the best interest of shareholders because it is also in their best interest. The Duncan family has proven themselves to be owners that are incredibly shareholder-friendly, as evidenced by the 20 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Director and CEO Jim Teague possesses decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, having served in a variety of roles throughout his years in the industry. Mr. Teague joined the company 20 years ago upon the company's purchase of Shell Oil Company's affiliates.

When we consider the fact that Enterprise enjoys a wide moat, the strongest credit rating in its industry, a management and ownership team that has similar interests to that of unitholders, and a pipeline of growth projects, it seems reasonable to conclude that the company will be able to continue to deliver meaningful growth in the future.

Risks To Consider:

While Enterprise is among the bluest of blue-chip investments, that doesn't mean the company is without its fair share of risks.

The first risk associated with an investment in Enterprise is the fact that as a company predominantly operating in the midstream energy industry, Enterprise is in part dependent upon a stable hydrocarbon product market.

While it's true that the vast majority of Enterprise's contracts are long-term fixed-fee contracts, that doesn't take away from the risk of some of its customers being unable to pay Enterprise or going bankrupt during a major energy bear market (page 38 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K). Enterprise may not be able to recover the revenues from customers that experience financial difficulties in an energy bear market, which would have a detrimental impact on the company's financial results.

Furthermore, any decrease in exploration and development activities in the regions where Enterprise has operations (i.e. the Permian Basin) could result in a decrease in volume handled by the company's assets, which would likely have a materially negative effect on the company's financial results.

There are signs to suggest that the Permian oil boom is showing signs of slowing down, which could result in the aforementioned decline in exploration and development activities in that particular region. The combination of constraints restricting investment in the Permian at this point includes pipeline limits, low natural gas prices, and high land costs. However, the biggest restriction to investment in the Permian is that shale-well production declines up to 70% in the first year, which prompts the need for continued investment to simply maintain output. There is the growing possibility that the fastest-growing major oil region in the world will cease to continue this tremendous growth story as most firms simply don't have the resources of Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to continually invest into the Permian.

The boom and the possibility of a decline in the Permian mean that infrastructure could soon prove to be overbuilt in this region (page 39 of the company's most recent 10-K). If that is the case, this would result in lower fixed fees that Enterprise is able to charge its customers in the midst of decreased volumes and a battle to retain customers.

However, if the Permian growth story continues or other regions where Enterprise has operations begin to pick up, this could result in a conundrum for income investors. It's worth mentioning that if the American energy boom continues to play out for years, this could result in continued aggressive investment from Enterprise. This would surely result in a continuation of dividend increases in the 2-3% range rather than the 4-5% range that I'm expecting over the long term.

The final risk is that while peak oil seems to be at least a decade away, there is always the risk that it could arrive sooner than we expect. When peak oil does eventually arrive, this would be detrimental to Enterprise if the company isn't able to diversify its business away from pipelines and into future energy technology. The analyst firm, McKinsey predicted in 2017 that oil demand may peak as early as 2030, due to fast adoption of electric vehicles in key markets such as the US, the EU, and China. For context, the 2018 estimate by McKinsey pushed peak oil demand back to 2036. Although this may sound favorable to MLP investors, the wide margin of estimates from year to year supports the argument that there is a wide margin of error in these predictions due to the complex nature of variables involved in these predictions. It goes without saying that midstream investors must be comfortable with this risk and size their midstream exposure accordingly to fit match their risk tolerance.

Although I believe I have discussed many of the most pertinent risks to an investment in Enterprise, these are far from the only risks investors must be aware of before investing in Enterprise. I would refer interested readers to pages 38-58 of Enterprise's most recent 10-K for a more complete listing of the risks associated with an investment in Enterprise.

Reason #3: Animosity Toward Midstream Companies Means Enterprise Is Trading At A Discount

Now that we've established that Enterprise is among the cream of the crop in the midstream industry and boasts the safest distribution in the industry, we'll discuss the next important aspect a dividend growth investor must take into consideration, which is valuation.

The first valuation metric I'll use to arrive at a fair value for Enterprise is the 13-year median TTM yield.

According to GuruFocus, Enterprise's TTM yield of 5.75% is roughly in line with its 13-year median TTM yield of 5.73%.

Assuming a reversion to the fair value yield of 5.73% and a fair value of $30.30 a share, Enterprise is trading at a 0.3% discount to fair value and offers 0.3% upside from its current unit price of $30.20 a unit (as of July 19, 2019).

The next valuation metric I'll use to determine Enterprise's fair value is the 5-year average forward price to DCF ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Enterprise's current forward price to DCF ratio of 10.5 is well below its 5-year average of 12.8.

Assuming a reversion to a price to DCF ratio of 12.5 and a fair value of $35.95 a unit (which I believe is conservative considering the company's fundamentals have continued to improve the past few years), Enterprise is trading at a 16.0% discount to fair value and offers 19.0% upside from its current unit price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use to value Enterprise is the dividend discount model.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share or in this case the annualized distribution per unit. The current annualized distribution per unit for Enterprise is $1.76.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the rate of return an investor requires. While this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I use a 10% required rate of return because that has historically outperformed the broader market over the long-term.

The third and final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate. There are a number of considerations that go into determining the growth rate of a company's distribution or dividend.

When we consider that Enterprise is a very conservative company from a distribution payout standpoint and a balance sheet standpoint (there likely won't be an expansion of the payout ratio), and that the industry as a whole is going to experience continued growth into next decade, I believe it is reasonable to assign a 4.5% distribution growth rate to Enterprise.

This gives us a fair value of $32.00 a unit, which implies units of Enterprise are trading at a 5.6% discount to fair value and offer 6.0% upside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $32.75 a unit. This indicates that units of Enterprise are trading at a 7.8% discount to fair value and offer 8.4% upside from the current price.

Summary: The Best In The Business Is Trading At Moderate Discount

Enterprise has established itself as a leader in the midstream industry if not the leader. This reputation has allowed the company to raise its distribution for 60 consecutive quarters, and the past 20 years overall. The company will become a Dividend Champion in 2024.

While Enterprise is an investment that will need to be monitored more closely 10-15 years from now (peak oil is the major threat to the company's long-term growth potential), the company possesses a very strong balance sheet and excellent ownership/management team.

Although Enterprise isn't even close to the most undervalued midstream company available, the point isn't to simply buy the cheapest company. I'd much rather buy the best company in an undervalued segment of the market than the worst company, and Enterprise is arguably the best. Enterprise's premium compared to other midstream companies is due to the fact that the company is an absolute beast firing on all cylinders.

Between the 5.8% yield, conservative 4-5% DCF growth, and 0.8% valuation multiple expansion, Enterprise is likely to deliver at least 10.6-11.6% returns over the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.