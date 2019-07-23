Gulfport Energy: On Track To Meet 2019 Expectations, But 2020 Prices Appear Weak

The current outlook for 2020 gas prices is dimmer, though, and Gulfport may not generate more than minimal positive cash flow in 2020 unless prices improve.

Things appear to be on track (compared to guidance) with production and natural gas differentials, but Gulfport may need to revise its NGL pricing expectations downward.

Gulfport Energy's (GPOR) Q2 2019 production and pricing update shows that it is on track to meet production expectations in 2019, and that natural gas and oil differentials should be around expectations as well. Gulfport's guidance for NGL prices (as a percentage of WTI) will probably need to be revised downwards, though.

Gulfport's hedges are keeping its 2019 positive cash flow expectations above $100 million, but there is a risk of Gulfport's cash flow ending up only marginally positive or negative in 2020 due to weak natural gas prices and limited hedges at last report.

Gulfport's Production

Gulfport's net production during Q2 2019 averaged 1,359 MMcfe per day, which was an 8% increase from Q1 2019's 1,263.6 MMcfe per day average production. This appears to be in line with Gulfport's previous expectations, as it mentioned that it expected to realise "strong single-digit production growth" for Q2 2019.

Gulfport also had noted at the time that it expected a similar increase from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, so Q3 2019's production might be around 1,450 to 1,475 MMcfe per day. This is due to the large number of wells that Gulfport turned-to-sales in Q2 2019, as it turned-to-sales 25 net operated Utica Shale wells and 5.9 net operated SCOOP wells during the quarter. This represents around 59% of the operated Utica Shale wells and 41% of the operated SCOOP wells that Gulfport expected to turn-to-sales for the full year.

Gulfport's production will probably dip in Q4 2019 compared to Q3 2019 due to lower activity levels in the second half of the year. It appears likely that Gulfport is still on track to meet its guidance for average production of 1,360 to 1,400 MMcfe per day during 2019, though.

On Differentials

In terms of differentials, Gulfport appears to be on track to meet expectations for natural gas. It previously forecast its realised price for natural gas to average around $0.49 to $0.66 below NYMEX during 2019. It realised $0.62 below NYMEX in Q2 2019, bringing its first-half average to $0.54 below NYMEX.

Similarly, Gulfport's oil differential looks decent, having realised $2.97 less than WTI in Q2 2019, bringing its first-half average to $2.34 less than WTI. This compares to its expectation to average $3.00 to $3.50 less than WTI in 2019

Source: Gulfport Energy

There appears to be some risk with NGL realizations, though, as it averaged 32% of WTI during the quarter, bringing its first-half average down to 37% of WTI.

Gulfport's NGL production includes a fair amount of propane (37% of total) and propane prices have been particularly weak in 2019. Thus, I believe that Gulfport is probably more likely to realise in the mid-30s (as a percentage of WTI) for its NGLs in 2019, compared to its current guidance for 40% to 45% of WTI.

Source: Gulfport Energy

Gulfport's 2019 Outlook

Gulfport now looks set to deliver around $1.161 billion in oil and gas revenue during 2019. The negative impact of lower NYMEX natural gas prices and lower realised prices for NGLs is mostly offset by Gulfport's hedges, though. In particular, its second half natural gas hedges look to have over $100 million in value. As a result, Gulfport could end up with $1.283 billion in revenue net of hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 453,330,000 $2.02 $916 NGLs (Barrels) 5,876,500 $19.13 $112 Oil (Barrels) 2,518,500 $53.00 $133 Hedge Value $122 Total Revenue $1,283

This would keep its positive cash flow at around $129 million during 2019.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $81 Production Taxes $29 G&A $50 Interest $132 CapEx $582 Total Expenses $1,154

About 2020

At last report, Gulfport has only a modest amount of hedges for 2020 (its 2020 natural gas hedges would only cover 16% of its natural gas production if volumes did not change from 2019). Thus, it could be vulnerable to continued low prices for natural gas and NGLs.

If commodity prices were the same in 2020 as they currently are projected to end up for 2019 (around $2.60 NYMEX), then Gulfport's 2020 hedges would have around $20 million in positive value. Without hedges in 2019, Gulfport would have only reported $7 million in positive cash flow, so it needs higher gas prices to generate more than modest positive cash flow in 2020.

At $2.50 NYMEX gas, Gulfport might end up with a little bit of negative cash flow (such as negative $10 million) in 2020, all else held equal. At $2.50 or $2.60 NYMEX gas, Gulfport's Utica well economics start looking a bit mediocre as well. The 2020 strip for natural gas is currently around $2.52.

Source: Gulfport Energy

Conclusion

Gulfport's outlook for 2019 remains solid as its production appears to be on track to meet guidance, and its natural gas differentials are also within expectations. It is seeing lower realised prices for NGLs, but at 7% of total production, NGLs have only a limited impact.

Gulfport should be able to generate over $100 million in positive cash flow in 2019, but it may find generating positive cash flow in 2020 more challenging due to a relative lack of hedges and mediocre natural gas futures prices. Low 2020 gas prices should lead to reduced natural gas storage levels again, but the near-term could be fairly challenging for natural gas producers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.