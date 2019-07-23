Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Liana Centomo on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liana Centomo - CEO

Paul Einarson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Green - TD Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Noranda Income Fund Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session open to analysts and investors only. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, July 23, 2019 at 8.30 A.M. Eastern Time.

I will now turn the conference over to Liana Centomo, Noranda Income Fund's, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Liana Centomo

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter of 2019 results conference call. Also joining me this morning is Paul Einarson, Noranda Income Fund's, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start I would like to draw your attention to Slide 3 of the presentation regarding forward-looking information. During the course of today's presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors outlined on this slide.

As a result Noranda Income Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These assumptions and risks factors are outlined in detail on Slide 3 of the presentation. Also note that all dollar amounts in this presentation are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I will start with a brief overview of our performance in the quarter. Our results in Q2 primarily reflect production challenges some of which have persisted since Q1. In the second quarter production was impacted by both unplanned maintenance events and limitations in filtration capacity resulting in lower production levels. The impact of these challenges is reflected in our revenues which are also impacted by zinc prices in comparison term and in our higher production costs.

Zinc metal production was down 6% to 62,226 tonnes and zinc metal sales were down 11% in total 62,233 tonnes. As discussed on prior calls, the declining quality of concentrate is a global trend that other smelters have capability to treat. CEZinc historically benefited from trading lower impurity local concentrates. Concentrates with higher impurity levels generate increased volumes of residues to per tonnes being produced.

In the short term, the funded addressing the impact of higher impurity levels on production with its ongoing process optimization efforts along with feed mix optimization while they -- that continues to evaluate medium to long-term modifications to the plant.

As we challenge plant capacity, we experience some unplanned maintenance events in the areas of hydro metallurgy, sellout and filtration departments. We believe the corrections implemented and the changes we have done address the issues significantly and that the second half of the year will not have similar events.

As a result of these ongoing production challenges, we have revised our annual production and sales estimates for 2019 to the range of 255,000 to 265,000 tonnes from a prior range of 270,000 to 280,000 tonnes. With the first half of the year now behind us, we are confident that we will achieve this revised target.

Before I turn it over to Paul to discuss our financial results, let's take a look at some of our other key performance metrics for the quarter. Zinc concentrate and secondary feed processed was 122,928 tonnes down from 127,479 tonnes in Q2 2018.

Zinc grade was relatively stable at 52.3%,zinc recovery was slightly lower at 96.5%, average LME zinc price decreased to $25 from a $41 from the same period last year. By-products revenues improved to 8.4 million compared to 7.4 million in Q2 2018, mainly due to increased sulphuric acids prices offset by decreased volumes. The average foreign exchange rate was $0.75. Paul, over to you.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Liana, and good morning, everyone.

As mentioned by Liana, filtration capacity limitations in unplanned maintenance have negatively impacted production and sales volumes in 2019.This is reflected in our financial results. Adjusted net revenues in Q2 was $34.5 million. The $16.6 million decrease is a result of lower zinc metal sales volumes combined with lower prices in the second quarter of 2019. Negative adjusted EBITDA also reflects lower prices and volumes when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Looking at a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2018,the decrease to negative $8.3 million, primarily reflects a decrease in volume followed by pricing, which includes zinc prices and treatment charges.

Cash used by operating activities before cash distributions and net change in non-cash working capital items in the first half of 2019 was $9.6 million. In the same period of 2018 cash provided by operating activities was $14.5 million. Price and volume was the main reasons for the decrease.

CapEx for the quarter was $4 million including $1.1 million in investments for the acid plant and roaster -- acid plants and roaster equipment and $1.6 million on replacement of anodes in the cell house.

The liquidity as at the quarter end, we saw inventory levels decreased to $173.2 million, down from $208.5 million at previous quarter end as offshore inventory was consumed. We also did not receive any offshore deliveries during the quarter.

As previously mentioned, concentrate inventory levels continued to be variable due to the large and irregular offshore deliveries of concentrate and the requirement to make feed qualities to optimize our production.

Offshore concentrates arrive in large quantities by vessel versus domestic concentrates which arrives by train more frequently but in lower quantities. In February, the fund reached an agreement with Glencore on the terms under which zinc concentrates purchased and zinc metal sold for the period of May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020.

Keep in mind that the fund does not expect to realize the full impact of the terms of this agreement until all inventory purchase prior to May 1, 2019 has been fully processed, which we expect to be fully largely consumed by year-end. Our debt levels have remained relatively stable since year end.

In the interest of illustrating the impact of the new terms on our agreement with Glencore, last quarter we provided a pro forma illustrative adjusted EBITDA range based on certain assumptions. One of those assumptions is our annual production and sales estimate.

Even though we have revised our guidance for the year, we have also updated the illustrative adjusted EBITDA accordingly. Under these assumptions in our revised production and sales tonnage is now brings the illustrative adjusted EBITDA to a range of $39 million to $67 million.

As a reminder this range is provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be interpreted as 2019 guidance. The contractual period and the calendar year are not coterminous and our actual results within reporting periods may differ significantly due to a number of factors outside of our control.

In conclusion, and as mentioned by Liana at the beginning of the call, from an operational standpoint, we're working very hard to adopt our operations to the processing of higher volumes of higher impurity concentrates. We are adjusting our feed mix and focusing on our process optimization efforts and we're confident that we will meet our revised guidance. Our long-term objective remains to improve our operational performance and profitability to the benefit of all our stakeholders.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Steven Green from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Steven Green

Question regarding the guidance and resulting change in the illustrative EBITDA. So your sales guidance declined roughly 5%,it’s a very small decline but your illustrative EBITDA declined about 23%,so is it much bigger hit to that than you would expect just given the decline in sales guidance. Can you tell us what else changed in that calculation?

Paul Einarson

Yes, Steven, there was no other changes to the assumptions there. As we push through obviously with the sales guidance we would have also as you saw in the press release also revised the concentrate that was being pushed through but there would be some impact on the treatment charges well through that calculation.

Steven Green

And is that because you have more of the older volumes?

Paul Einarson

But if we are producing less zinc, obviously we’re processing less concentrate.

Steven Green

Right, but that changes like I said is very small compared to the change in the EBITDA guidance, so how that works?

Paul Einarson

No. The only changes we made in the assumptions Steven were on the volumes of concentrate and zinc.

Steven Green

And it seems that time you previously gave that guidance, spot TCs have actually increased, you know back in March I think they were ahead in the 250 range. Now they are closer to 270 I believe. So when there is some exposure that as well given the fact that you are 50% fixed, 50% floating?

Paul Einarson

Yes. What we wanted to do is to keep that base level the same, so we did have in the original illustrative guidance. We use the range of treatment charges to develop that range. So we did not adjust the assumptions in this latest round because we felt that we have taken that into account already in the first base case.

Steven Green

Okay. But all it’s been equal, if we do see changes in spot increases or decreases, we could expect that to flow through to results as well?

Paul Einarson

Yes. So in fact that -- yes, so its 50-50 fixed and floating on variable through the - for any concentrate that's purchased from May 1 through that onwards. So we would expect to see some variability through the next 12 plus months – 12 months I guess as spot prices change.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of [Gordon Bub] from Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, the 22% increase in unit production cost in the second quarter of 2019 from the first quarter of 2019 seems to have caught you by surprise. Could you please explain in more detail how cost could increase so much from one quarter to the next and is it reversible and if so how and when? Thank you.

Paul Einarson

Good morning Gordon, nice to hear you again on the call. There is a couple of items that effect our cost here, one is the lower volumes that push through so on a per unit basis the cost will go up. The other aspect that is with the electricity rebate that we have [L-minus 20] program and previously we were operating at the full rebate and in this quarter we only received about a month a little over a month of rebate.

So that wasn’t really a surprise to us but it’s something that we're managing and we do have for the last half of the year we just submitted a new program - a new audit report for the L-minus 20 rebate and we would expect to start receiving those rebates again in July and that would carry us through until the end of the year. So from a reversibility point of view at least on the L-minus 20 part, we would see a reversibility on that particular item.

The other item that had an impact in the quarter was on the unplanned maintenance. So there was certain costs that were in addition to reducing the volumes that were produced. There were costs that we needed to incur in order to correct those events. We have revised our maintenance plan and program for the last half of the year and we would expect to be on track correct the last of the year with respect to maintenance.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. Please note that a recording of today's conference call will be available on Noranda Income Fund's website within the next few business days. Thank you for your participation. The conference has now ended. We ask that you please disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you.