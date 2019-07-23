U.S. Dollar Remains Strong: Blame The Rest Of The World

Thus, it looks as if the value of the US dollar will remain strong and may even grow stronger as other nations attempt to improve their economic condition.

The reason for the strength of the US dollar can be traced to the weakness of other currencies and this will not change for some time.

The US dollar continues to keep up its value, in spite of the talk and efforts of policymakers to see it at a lower price.

The value of the US dollar remains strong in the foreign exchange markets.

This, despite President Trump’s desire for a lower value to the dollar.

This, despite the belief that the Federal Reserve will lower its policy rate of interest later this month.

This, despite growing federal deficits that will be around $1.0 trillion per year.

Tuesday morning, it cost only about $1.1154 to purchase one Euro.

This is getting close to the low for the past 52-week period. And, we have to go back before early May 2017 to find the dollar persistently below this level.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is around 97.65 and one, also, has to go beck to before May 2017 to find the index value remaining consistently above this level.

In this market, I believe, the only real explanation for the value of the US dollar remaining so strong is the economic situation in most other areas of the world.

The US dollar is so strong because all other currencies are so weak.

Take the British pound for example.

Today, Boris Johnson was elected prime minister of the United Kingdom. His aim is to pull the UK out of the European Union, an action that most analysts believe will have a very serious effect on the British economy.

So, the price of the pound falls relative to that of the US dollar.

In the European Union, Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, is talking up the need for cutting the policy rate of the ECB. This is in a time when the yield on the 10-year German bund is near an all-time low of a negative thirty-four basis points.

There are concerns about how slow the Chinese economy is growing and what economic policies are going to be let loose to turn this situation around.

And, any actions taken by these countries to correct their position is grist for the tweets of President Trump, accusing these other nations of a direct attack on the economic policies of the United States.

The world economy is not in very good shape and the actions being taken by many nations within this global dilemma seems to be exacerbating the situation.

If you are in the United States, and every other region of the world seems to be worse off than you, how can you gain anything by trying to create a lower value to your currency?

Yes, the US economy is not growing anywhere near the rate most would like it to grow.

But, economic growth in the United States is stronger than most other areas of the world.

What a dilemma.

One could argue that this is a time that nations should work together and not engage in currency battles or trade wars.

Rather than try and win a zero-sum game, one should be attempting to create an environment where all participants can gain rather than one where the only way I can win is when you lose.

Furthermore, have you noticed, there are more and more “experts” writing articles about the end of “globalization” as we know it now?

I am one that believes that globalization never really stops. It may slowdown for a while, but the spread of information, which is the underlying foundation for globalization, never ceases. History has shown that information continues to grow and spread and this is the foundation for a positive-sum game, one where many can win.

But, as other experts are writing, the globalization that is taking place right now is one founded upon the changes in information technology, changes in fields such as A.I. and 3-D production. The changes are more in the area of intellectual capital and not “real,” or physical, capital.

I think that the value of the US dollar will remain strong going forward, but because of the weaknesses being experienced elsewhere.

In this changing world, the United States is still at the top and it must use this position to build a world of positive-sum opportunities. We must not fight others as if there can only be winners and losers.

World history has shown, I believe, that if we contribute to the building of positive-sum games with other nations, globalization can spread and many nations can participate in the win-win opportunities that arise.

Unfortunately, I don’t see this happening in the near future.

Thus, if the value of the US dollar remains strong, I see this as the result of the weakness that is confronting much of the rest of the world. I just hope that this situation does not result in an outcome in which many countries pursue just win-lose games. This would result in a further decline in world trade as countries move toward more and more protective behavior.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.