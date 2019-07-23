3M Is Undervalued But Needs To Focus More On The Healthcare Segment

On July 25, 2019, 3M announces quarterly earnings for Q2 2019. It may have an update on how it will finance the Acelity acquisition, the reduction in share buybacks and its over-diversification of business lines.

On May 2, 2019, 3M said it would reduce its buybacks from a range of $2-$4 billion in 2019, down to $1 to $1.5 billion, to pay for Acelity.

On May 30, 2019, 3M announced it had realigned the company into 4 segments from 5. But this is irrelevant. It still has 28 lines of business, which is too many.

3M Co's announced acquisition of Acelity, Inc. on May 2, 2019, will make Healthcare its third-largest segment. It needs to focus on this area further.

3M Company's Acquisition of Acelity, Inc. Shows It Needs to Focus on Healthcare

Effect of Acelity Acquisition

3M (MMM) announcement on May 2, 2019, that it would pay $6.7 billion for Acelity, Inc., which has $1.5 billion in wound-care and health sales and $444 million in EBITDA, was one week after its April 25, 2019, earnings release for Q1 2019. This will make healthcare its third-largest segment on a pro forma basis. Here is how the company's sales will look on a pro-forma 2019 estimated basis, including a full-year inclusion of Acelity:

Source: Hake estimates based on MMM 8-K filing on May 2, 2019

This is a sort of hypothetical, pro forma estimate based on my estimate of organic 2.2% sales growth for MMM during 2019 based on the company's May 2, 2019, 8-K filing which shows the sales broken down into 4 segments instead of 5 as reported earlier for the Q1 2019 earnings results. It also includes a full year inclusion of Acelity on a pro-forma basis, even though the acquisition won't close until sometime in the second half of 2019. The point is that Health Care is now going to be 24% of total sales on a run-rate, pro-forma basis. The Consumer segment will be less than 15% of the total. More importantly, Health Care will be the second-largest segment in terms of profits operating margins:

Source: Hake estimates based on MMM 8-K filing on May 2, 2019

This table takes the Q1 2019 operating income, as adjusted by the company on May 2, 2019, and annualizes them along with the annualized inclusion of Acelity's adjusted EBITDA, which is a rough approximation for operating earnings. The table shows that Health Care margins, using the estimates for 2019 sales, will be at least 6.6% on a pro-forma basis. This makes that division the second-highest in terms of total profits and total margins. Note that the Consumer division is almost irrelevant at 2.7% of sales.

Over-Diversification

3M should continue to focus on health care and sell off the consumer division (except for the consumer health care subdivision). The company is already well over-diversified. Its 4 segments will still have 28 lines of business, including 9 in Safety and Industrial, 6 in Transportation and Electronics, 7 in Health Care (not including in Acelity), 5 in Consumer (including Consumer Health Care), plus discontinued Dual Credit. This is simply too much. The proof is the fact that on May 2, 2019, when the 3M announced the acquisition of Acelity, it also included the following statement:

Source: "3M to Acquire Acelity, Inc.", May 2, 2019, press release.

3M is going to dramatically reduce its shareholder returns by cutting its share repurchases by more than half to pay for the $6.7 billion purchase of Acelity. This makes no sense whatsoever. The share repurchases are a return of free cash flow to shareholders that supplement the dividend payments to shareholders. They provide a solid basis for the valuation of the company.

The company could maintain the same expected level of share repurchases if it decided to sell off the Consumer segment instead, not including the Consumer Health Care subdivision. The Consumer segment makes $5.2 in sales (see above) and about $932 million on an operating earnings basis, not including the Consumer Health Care subdivision, which has sales of about $400 million or so. The sale of the Consumer segment could easily bring in at least $8 to $10 billion. This would have the beneficial effect of completely paying for Acelity, eliminating a poor operating margin segment, providing money for unaltered buybacks, and leaving extra room for additional Health Care segment company purchases like Acelity, which have high operating margins. In addition, it would help to reduce the over-diversification problem at MMM.

MMM's History of Buybacks Has Significantly Increased Dividend Per Share

The simple fact is that MMM, up until now, has had a great record of using free cash flow ("FCF") to both increase dividends per share and reduce outstanding shares. The following tables and chart show that MMM has reduced its share count by over 13% in the past 5 years on a cumulative basis:

Source: Hake calculations based on SEC filings by MMM

In addition, MMM has a consistent record of not only increasing dividends but, because of the buybacks, also increasing the dividends per share declared each year. Dividends and buybacks have usually taken up the bulk of usage of FCF. These two points can be seen in the following tables and charts:

Source: Hake calculation based on company data

Notice in the last chart that dividends per share have increased by 14.6% at a compound average growth rate over the past 6 years, vs. only 11.5% in terms of actual dividend payments. This higher rate is solely due to the effect of lower shares outstanding. This is because the denominator in the dividends per share ratio is lower due to fewer shares outstanding than the dividends paid figure.

So by lowering the share buybacks because of the Acelity acquisition, and keeping the lower margin consumer segment, MMM is in danger of potentially limiting the increases in dividends per share in the near future, at least until Acelity is closed and absorbed into the business. This could take at least 2 years. Moreover, if it continues this kind of action with further acquisitions, the company's shareholders will not benefit.

MMM is Still Significantly Undervalued Compared to Its Peers

Based on my valuation analysis, I have estimated that MMM is worth at least 40% more than its present price, based on a comp basis with its peers. I adjusted the valuation for MMM's lower EBITDA margins, but its higher FCF cash margins compared to its peers. Here is that analysis and calculation:

Source: Hake estimates and peer valuations taken from Yahoo! Finance statistics for each company

Based on these numbers, I estimated MMM's value, with adjustments, as follows:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that MMM is worth at least 40% more than its present price as of Friday, July 19, 2019, at $242.77 per share. As I pointed out, I reduced the valuation due to MMM's lower than peer average EBITDA margin and increased it due to its higher than peer average FCF margin. This essentially means that MMM has a higher "conversion rate" than its peers. MMM spends a lot of time in its presentations talking about conversion rate and how it intends to improve it. The conversion rate is how much earnings are converted to free cash flow. For example, after the lower than expected Q1 2019 earnings were presented the company indicated that it would eliminate 2,000 jobs and take several provisions all designed to improve its profitability and conversion rate.

Summary and Conclusion

MMM will announce Q2 2019 earnings results on July 25, 2019. Perhaps we can a better idea of how the company will pay for the Acelity acquisition and if it really is going to slow down the repurchase of shares in order to "free up" more free cash flow to pay for the acquisition. I have shown that MMM should reduce its over-diversification and sell off most of the Consumer segment to pay for Health Care segment acquisitions like Acelity. Then the company would have room to continue its share buyback levels, and would now truely have "3M" segments instead of 4. I have shown that the stock is still 40% undervalued and is worth $242.77 per share even with the over-diversification problem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.