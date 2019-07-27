The Simple Path To Wealth Via Real Assets

The keys to effective long-term compounding are first, identifying long-term compounders and second, having the patience to let them work.

Real assets are arguably the best and most straightforward way to compound wealth over the long term.

Co-produced with Samuel Smith

Defined as interest earned on money that was previously earned as interest, compound interest is probably the most powerful wealth-creating machine there is on earth. In fact, Albert Einstein is believed to have called it “the eighth wonder of the world” for its ability to generate wealth at an exponential rate.

However, to gain the full benefits of compound interest, investors need to identify effective compounding vehicles and implement the correct compounding strategies. We believe that real assets – value-generating physical assets such as real estate, pipelines, airports, and farmland – are arguably the best and most straightforward way to compound wealth over the long term and will outline our reasoning and strategy in this article.

Why Real Assets Make Great Compounders

The current investment environment favors real asset investments as nearly $40 trillion is expected to pour into the sector in the decade ahead.

Furthermore, portfolio allocations to real assets were only 5% in 2000. Today, it's closer to 25%. And in 10 years, this figure is expected to exceed 40%:

As a result, we expect this strong investor demand for real assets to drive strong valuation appreciation in the sector. At High Yield Landlord, we are ahead of the crowd with the majority of our Core Portfolio already invested in high cash flowing real assets.

However, the reasoning behind this rush to real assets is what is really important. Rather than being a simple fad without grounding in economic fundamentals like Bitcoin (BTC-USD), we believe that real assets possess the components of being the best wealth compounders for the foreseeable future for the following two reasons:

(1) Offers Superior Returns on Equity

Thanks to sustained low interest rates – and the Fed’s recent failure to raise them a substantial amount – it appears that interest rates will remain low for the foreseeable future:

This effect boosts real asset cash flow returns because real assets, with their penchant for stable, long-term contracted cash flows, can often be financed with significant amounts of long-term leverage. The cheaper this leverage is, the wider the spread between the asset’s revenue and its interest expense, leaving a greater profit margin for investors.

In addition to boosting the cash flow potential of real assets, low interest rates also boost the asset appreciation potential even further, creating a very juicy total return potential.

With interest rates remaining at historic lows, pension funds and retirees looking for sufficient income to meet their obligations are being forced out of relying solely on conservative bonds and are now looking into alternative income generating assets. As we just discussed, real assets offer leveraged yields that are several times higher than bond yields and, due to the long-term contracted nature of their cash flows, do not expose a well-diversified portfolio to too much extra risk. As a result, real asset valuations should continue to surge in order to narrow the yield spread between real assets and bonds to more accurately reflect the differences in risk-to-reward. Combining this appreciation trend with the leverage that is often easily placed on real assets gives enormous total return potential to the sector.

This isn’t just a theory about the future, either, as recent history illustrates this clearly. Over the past 30 years, the Yale Endowment Fund returned an unparalleled 13% per year. Similarly, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) – one of the world’s largest real asset managers and investors – has earned a 16% annual return over the past few decades – compared to just 7% for the S&P 500 (SPY):

The third reason why real assets offer such an attractive total return potential is that, in addition to superior leveraged yield and appreciation potential, their cash flows are often inflation-linked. Therefore, as fiat currency continues its inevitable march towards worthlessness, organic cash flows will grow over the long term simply due to inflation. Given the past decade of artificially low interest rates and enormous currency creation through quantitative easing and the outlook that these inflationary practices are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, real assets are poised to receive a sizable boost in serving as inflationary safe havens. A fourth reason behind superior total return potential is that real assets can often have value added to them which yields outsized returns on equity. Therefore, in addition to cash flows from a real asset growing from inflation, income can also grow through operational and/or structural improvements implemented by a talented management team.

(2) Possesses a Natural Moat

Real assets are generally limited, necessary, and flexible - giving them remarkable durability and stability in value.

Real assets are limited because the amount of land and physical resources on planet earth are finite and only certain portions of earth are suitable for various types of productive enterprise (i.e., the Sahara Desert is not ideal for most types of farming).

Real assets are necessary because everyone in the world needs shelter in which to live, farmland for growing food, factories to produce goods, storehouses to keep surplus food and goods until needed, etc.

Finally, real assets are generally flexible in that many facilities can serve multiple purposes with only a little or even no changes needed to the land or the structure and even when significant redevelopment is needed, it can still often be done in a profitable manner over the long run. As a result, even property that is currently allocated to a business enterprise that is no longer sufficiently profitable still possesses significant value due to its flexibility. Even a ship which is no longer desired for its ability to transport goods or people across the seas still has intrinsic value in its demolition value. In contrast, a business like MySpace that was beaten by Facebook (FB) essentially became worthless as it has no underlying physical value or ability to be repurposed.

The Simple Path

In the case of real asset investing for the individual investor, the simple path is most likely the best path. While many enterprising individuals have and continue to build wealth by investing in and managing real assets themselves, these endeavors can quickly turn into a full-time job thanks to the “triple Ts” of tenants, toilets, and trash, not to mention the plethora of legal and regulatory issues that must be handled on a regular basis. Furthermore, individuals often lack the resources to properly diversify and achieve economies of scale in their real asset portfolios.

As a result, we recommend investors choose passive pass-through vehicles such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), and other publicly traded vehicles for achieving real asset exposure. These investments allow for complete passivity alongside easy diversification, economies of scale, professional asset and risk management, and zero personal liability. Furthermore, it allows investors to gain access to real asset classes that they wouldn’t be able to otherwise, such as airports, skyscrapers, hydropower plants, and other multi-billion-dollar investments across the globe. Finally, and most importantly, prudent investors can use stock market volatility to their advantage by purchasing these assets when their public market value is significantly lower than their private market valuation and then selling them when their public market valuation significantly exceeds their private market valuation. Between economies of scale, professional management, diversification, and capitalizing on the public-private market disconnect, investors can juice their real asset returns even more. Again, this isn’t just a theory, it has been proven in real life results. Active REIT investors have historically managed to outperform passive benchmarks by 100-200 basis points per year on average (after fees) and the best value investors have reached up to 22% annual returns over the course of many years:

Our Core Portfolio's after-tax returns over the past year have also materially outperformed following a similar approach to real asset investing:

When it comes to real asset investing and long-term wealth compounding, the results speak for themselves: there is no need to work harder, just work smarter.

While selling real asset securities when they trade at steep premiums to their underlying net asset value can juice returns, in some cases it is best not to overcomplicate matters and simply keep things simple by holding and allowing compounding to work its magic. This practice reflects the sage wisdom of Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A)(BRK.B) leaders Warren Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger. Warren Buffett says that “All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies.” In essence he is saying that the keys to building wealth over the long term are: (1) identifying long-term compounders, (2) locking in good compounding rates, and (3) having the patience to allow the magic of compounding to work for you.

Charline Munger then identifies what makes a good long-term compounder:

"Over the long term, it’s hard for a stock to earn a much better return that the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns six percent on capital over forty years and you hold it for that forty years, you’re not going to make much different than a six percent return – even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns eighteen percent on capital over twenty or thirty years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you’ll end up with one hell of a result."

Investments that offer attractive rates of return on equity in combination with the moat that allows it to sustain that return on equity over several decades are what make for a good compounder. As we have already discussed, real assets in general possess the ability to combine attractive yields, low cost leverage, value-add potential, and inflation resistance to generate exceptional market-beating total returns. Just as importantly, their limited, needed, and flexible qualities give them the potential – if managed and positioned properly – to sustain those high rates of return on equity for many, many years.

In addition to the BAM example shared earlier, there are numerous examples of these long-term compounders across the real asset spectrum, many of which employ remarkably simple business models in combining quality assets, inflation resistance, and conservative long-term leverage to generate sustainably high returns on equity and growing yields over time. These include:

1. Realty Income (O)

Referred to affectionately as “The Monthly Dividend Company”, this REIT employs a very simple business model of owning a broadly diversified portfolio of over 5,800 net lease properties that in turn funds the company’s monthly dividend checks to investors. These cash flows are supported by long-term leases, enabling the company to achieve an impressive record of 101 dividend hikes and a 4,190% total return since the IPO in 1994.

2. Simon Property Group (SPG)

As a world-leading landlord of high quality retail real estate, the company capitalizes on its broad geographic footprint across North America, Europe and Asia and fortress balance sheet to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors over the long term.

3. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

BAM’s top-performing subsidiary, BIP acquires high quality infrastructure assets (ranging from railroads, to pipelines, to ports and shipping, to electrical utilities) all across the globe on a value basis, performs operational and value-add improvements, and then typically sells the assets at rich profits in order to recycle the proceeds into repeating the process. Since inception about a decade ago, BIP has increased investor capital by more than five times.

4. AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

An owner of high quality multifamily properties all across the country, AVB has proven to be a highly effective long-term wealth compounder for investors as it has leveraged a strong balance sheet to execute effective development and capital recycling strategies, leading to significant outperformance since inception.

Investor Takeaway

Real Assets have a lot going for them in the current economic environment and investors would be prudent to allocate a healthy portion of their portfolio to this asset class. The best way to do this is also likely the easiest and the simplest. While there remains the challenge of selecting the right long-term wealth compounders, we believe that the real asset space has a much higher percentage of these given the dynamics of the space. Furthermore, by following the strategy employed by our real money core portfolio of simply focusing on those securities which possess a strong moat and attractive returns on equity thanks to low costs of capital, strong management teams, and cheap public valuations relative to private market NAV, long-term outperformance in real assets is highly likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.