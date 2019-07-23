The Latest Objections To The Illumina/Pacific Biosciences Tie-Up May Well Be Insurmountable

The CMA's argument that there's no meaningful difference between the short-read and long-read markets seems short-sighted, but the argument that it would make Illumina even more dominant long term has validity.

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (that country's antitrust regulator, in essence) had already forwarded the Illumina (ILMN) - Pacific Biosciences (PACB) merger on to a Phase II review, but on July 19, investors got a look at the agency's reasoning, and it doesn't look good for the deal prospects. With the U.K.'s regulator insisting upon looking at short-read and long-read sequencing technology as effectively the same thing, the body has found that the deal would further consolidate a market already dominated by Illumina and potentially lock new entrants out of the market.

I do not agree with the CMA's assessment, but my opinion is beside the point. While the investigative process and hearings that are part of Phase 2 review will give Illumina and PacBio another chance to make their case that the two technologies are quite different, the tone of the report suggests an uphill climb. Consequently, while Illumina's $8/share offer to PacBio does still stand as a best-case near-term outcome, I believe it is more prudent to look at PacBio from a standalone perspective.

The CMA's Findings

While the CMA's report contained numerous redactions of information that various companies deemed material and private, the general conclusions and feelings of the review are clear. In short, they believe that short-read and long-read sequencing technologies are not fundamentally or effectively different and that Illumina's acquisition, therefore, represents further consolidation of a market that it already dominates.

The CMA estimated Illumina's global share of the sequencing market at 80% to 90%, which is higher than what you often see in most sell-side Wall Street research estimates but is consistent with what scientists tell me on due diligence calls. Thermo Fisher (TMO) has basically abandoned the field to Illumina, choosing instead to focus attention on areas like bioproduction where there is abundant end-market growth and no 800lb gorilla to battle. Qiagen (QGEN), too, is barely a player on a global scale, and for all of its hype and promotional efforts, the U.K.'s own Oxford Nano has struggled to make a real dent. The CMA also included China's BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) in the mix; while this company hasn't really made a serious attempt to grow outside China, it is worth watching.

Moreover, not only does Illumina have minimal effective competition today (particularly in short-read lengths), there's really not much on the horizon. Illumina and PacBio have mentioned Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Omniome, Genapsys, and NanoString (NSTG) as potential entrants, but NanoString's sequencing product is unlikely to be available until 2021 (according to the company's filings), and it's unclear to me that they really intend to go head-to-head with Illumina in mass-market sequencing. For Roche's part, Roche was only ever seriously interested in the diagnostics applications for sequencing (as opposed to research-driven applications), and the company has gone very quiet on that effort over the last year or so.

While I know some investors believe that the U.K.'s activity here is a ploy to help support Oxford Nano, which would definitely be harmed by the pairing of PacBio's superior technology with Illumina's superior marketing and support, the CMA's report was definitely not a love letter to ONT, highlighting the company's struggles to gain share/acceptance, issues with the technology not performing as hoped, and ongoing issues with low accuracy. This latter point continues to be one of the more important points of differentiation with PacBio in my opinion - errors with PacBio's technology are non-systematic, meaning they disappear when the sequence is re-run, while the errors with ONT's technology are systematic.

The Central Issue Is Likely Unfixable

The single biggest issue is the CMA's insistence that there's no meaningful difference between short-read and long-read sequencing in terms of the market. While the CMA's report highlighted "one third-party source" that claimed short-read and long-read technologies are interchangeable in 60% of use cases, the reality is that the real use-cases for long-read are only just starting to emerge now that good, reliable, cost-effective long-read technology is available. In other words, it's very much an emerging market whose growth is being driven by the emergence of better tools.

With that finding, the argument gets much harder for Illumina, since the company cannot effectively argue that it is a big player in short-read sequencing but has almost no presence in dedicated long-read sequencing. The CMA's finding is basically that that is a distinction without a difference, since researchers have been able to cobble together the results garnered from short-read systems for long-read applications.

I don't necessarily disagree that putting PacBio's technology into Illumina's hands give the company a chance to dominate the long-read market the way they dominate the short-read market. Likewise, it's not farfetched to assert that Illumina could use PacBio's patent estate to aggressively litigate a wider perimeter in the long-read market. None of that is good for competition, but I still consider the "they're effectively the same" argument to be a stretch.

Unfortunately, for Illumina and PacBio, I see no effective remedy for this objection. Illumina clearly isn't going to give up its short-read business. I do wonder what sort of legal remedy the U.K. government would have if Illumina said "fine … we just won't sell PacBio systems in the U.K."; I assume the government could take them to court, fine them, and/or block them from the market entirely, so I don't see that as a likely option either. Still, it's interesting to speculate about the ramifications if Illumina decided that the U.K. was a market it could do without. As far as other legal remedies, Illumina could perhaps have recourse to the court system (the laws are unclear to me, and I'm not an expert in British business law), but that seems an unlikely path to success.

Where PacBio Goes From Here

It's important to remember a few things regarding PacBio's outlook. First, the company's quarterly reported losses are not the same as its quarterly cash burn. Second, the company would likely be entitled to all of the $100M break-up fee from Illumina if the deal is called off due to the CMA's objections. The break-up fee alone would cover a lot of the remaining gap to free cash flow breakeven (which I estimate occurring in 2020, and on a full-year basis in 2021). PacBio would need another dilutive funding round, but it would be manageable dilution.

More to the point is whether there's an acceleration in Sequel II orders and installations after the official launch on April 24. I believe the company is on track for a significant ramp in Q2 and through the second half of the year, but PacBio absolutely can't afford any stumbles here.

Frankly, the biggest issue for PacBio remains what it has long been - making its systems cost-competitive enough that dedicated long-read applications become more viable as end markets, and surviving long enough for those markets to take off. I do believe that PacBio can generate $1 billion in revenue down the road (long, long down the road…), but there's a great line from motor racing that goes "to finish first, first you have to finish."

The Bottom Line

I've discussed my financial modeling and valuation for PacBio in prior pieces and won't recapitulate it here, other than to say I believe the stand-alone value of the company is above $6/share. I do expect the shares to continue to trade below that if/when the Illumina deal falls apart, as investors are going to need to be convinced that the Sequel II is ramping and driving a meaningfully higher level of consumables utilization. As that happens, though, PacBio could still reward shareholders, even though this has been a difficult stock to own for quite a while already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.