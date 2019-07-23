Enhanced Shareholder Yield: Time Tested Market-Beating Strategy

If an investor would follow this approach month after month, and year after year, the underlying mass biases and systematic market mispricings exploited in this time tested strategy should ensure long-term outperformance.

Historically, investors who utilized this strategy managed to beat the market on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

For yield investors, paying attention just to dividends is not enough, because buybacks have surpassed dividends by a wide margin.

Sometimes a simple approach to investing as shareholder yield works remarkably well and outperforms throughout the history of the U.S. stock market.

Yield investor can not rely only on the

dividend yield

Sometimes, a really simple approach to investing like focusing on shareholder yield works remarkably well. This strategy unites a stock’s cash dividend yield with its buyback yield to present the percentage of total cash the firm is paying to its shareholders.

Due to the structural changes and the tax treatment, U.S. companies have shifted their payout mix in favor of buybacks, which are now on average bigger than dividends. For investors that experience such structural changes, it is essential that they adjust their investment strategies to take into account these developments.

Paying attention to dividends is essential. However, ignoring the stock repurchases is a big mistake, as, during the last two decades, their magnitude surpassed dividends by a wide margin.

Source: aswathdamodaran.blogspot.com

One of the reasons that companies pay out less in dividends is due to the SEC instituting rule 10b-18 in 1982, which provided a safe harbor for firms conducting stock buybacks from equity manipulation charges. However, the real growth of buybacks started in the early 1990s and has exploded during the last 20 years. This trend intensified because companies have changed the distribution method to reward their investors with a more favorable tax treatment.

Source: J.P. Morgan “Guide to the Markets”

Historically, from 1950 until 2018, dividends attributed 3.4%, and capital appreciation 7.5% to the average annualized return, or in other words, dividends accounted roughly for 30% of the total return. We have entered the first decade of this century with the record-breaking valuations, so it is hard to judge the components of the total return for the 2000s. However, during the current decade, average annualized dividend returns were only 2.4% or approximately 18% of the total annualized returns, which is significantly lower compared to the historical average.

The culprit for this development is definitively the stock buyback trend, which has weakened the predictive power of dividend yields and payout ratios.

The following table shows dividends and buybacks for the S&P 500 as a percentage of the market cap and net income. This table confirms the findings from the first graph, which is that both stock repurchases and dividends should be considered in any strategy that focuses on yield investing.

Source: aswathdamodaran.blogspot.com

Although the average dividend yield since the turn of this century is below the historical average, one needs to pay attention to the cash yield (shareholder yield or net payout yield), which provides a much clearer picture of the total cash returns.

Similarly, the dividend payout ratio could be misleading, as it shows only a smaller part of the combined cash payouts. As shown in the previous table, despite the average payout ratio for the last eighteen years being approximately 35%, the buyback ratio was the bigger of the two, which resulted in the total average cash payout being almost 85% of the annual net income.

One structural change in the equity market is that companies currently pay out a lower percentage of their earnings in cash dividends than they have historically. During the end of the 1960s, the 10-year moving average dividend payout ratio stood at approximately 55%. However, the payout ratio declined significantly, and the 10-year moving average in 2018 fell to 35%.

According to the Modigliani-Miller theorem, hypothetically, investors should not care whether their returns come from dividends or buybacks (capital gains). If the investor needs more money above dividends collected, he can always sell a part of his shares to make up for the difference. However, this assumes that the tax burden for capital gains and dividends is the same, which is not the case in the real world where investors are highly tax-sensitive. Although tax rates fluctuate with economic and political changes, it was often the case that the tax on dividends is higher than the tax on capital gains.

Regarding the pure dividend investing, numerous studies confirmed that historically the portfolio that invested in the highest dividend-paying companies beat the overall market on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

However, the predictive power of dividends for producing excess returns has declined. This is mostly due to the omission of buybacks, and the holistic way to approach the topic of yield investing would be to take into account both ways of returning cash to shareholders.

The question remains: does including data on stock buybacks improves the ability to forecast investment returns in the stock market? There have been numerous studies that have positively answered the previous question, and while dividend yield has lost its predictive power, the shareholder yield remained a robust indicator for excess stock return.

Beat The Market Using Enhanced Shareholder Yield Strategy

I will summarise two pieces of research that show that buying companies with high shareholder yield can lead to market outperformance. But before continuing, I want to define the methods of cash distributions to shareholders and their aggregate.

Dividend Yield = Trailing 12 Months Cash Dividends/Market Capitalization

Net Buyback Yield = Trailing 12 Months Stock Repurchases - Stock Issuances/Market Capitalization

Shareholder Yield (also alternatively called Net Payout Yield) = Dividend Yield + Net Buyback Yield (the combination of the two above)

After defining terminology, let us start with the quantitative research.

Patric O'Shaughnessy has published his research on shareholders yield in his work "Why U.S. Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yield." In this article, he described the method in which he divided the US stocks in deciles and simulated the returns for portfolios that held the top decile equities by dividend yield and shareholder yield.

These portfolios were rebalanced annually, and each year, new equities from the highest decile yield were included. Eighty four years of historical returns showed that top dividend decile outperformed all stocks by 1.35%, while the top shareholder yield decile managed to beat all stocks by a margin of 2.75%.

Source: O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

In the same article, he described an interaction between the shareholder yield factor and four other factors (EBITDA/EV, accruals, cash flow/debt, and external financing). In this analysis, from all stocks, he filtered 20% with the highest shareholder return. In the second part, he divided these equities in quintiles ranging from the best to the worst. The finding of this analysis was that quintile with the cheapest equities measured by EBITDA/EV historically would produce the highest outperformance with an annualized average return north of 17%.

Source: O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

Wesley R. Gray and Jack R. Vogel, in their article "Enhancing the Investment Performance of Yield-Based Strategies," published another research on shareholder yield.

In the first part of their analysis, they presented findings from 1982 until 2011 that are in line with the Patric O'Shaughnessy's article, however, they offered a few more pieces of information.

According to their analysis, constituents from the S&P 500 were divided into quartiles, and the one with the highest yielding equities (highest shareholder yield) had volatility that was slightly above volatility for the S&P 500. However, on average, the highest shareholder yielding quartile outperformed the S&P 500 by 2.23%, producing a Sharpe ratio of 0.53 vs. 0.40 for the S&P 500, which points to significant risk-adjusted outperformance.

Source: Enhancing the Investment Performance of Yield-Based Strategies

In the second part of their analysis, Wesley R. Gray and Jack R. Vogel combined high dividend, high net buyback, and high net debt paydown (cash flows for debt repayments) factors. They tested this kind of portfolio from 1982 to 2011, which showed that adding the third type of cash flow produced additional benefits that helped to increase the annual return and Sharpe ratio, and decrease volatility and max drawdown.

Source: Enhancing the Investment Performance of Yield-Based Strategies

Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio

In this part, I will present the current shareholder yield portfolio for which I select all U.S. companies with a market cap above $4 billion. After controlling for size, I remove all stocks with negative EBITDA. ADR securities, financials, and all other companies for which calculation of EV/EBITDA is not possible will be excluded from this portfolio.

Following these steps, around 680 companies remain. After this, I arrange stocks from the highest to the lowest shareholder yield and take the top quartile (approximately 170 stocks with the highest shareholder yield). These 170 stocks with the highest yield I arrange from the highest to the lowest EV/EBITDA and select the top 50 cheapest stocks.

These top 50 stocks, which present the best combination of the highest cash distributions coupled with the lowest valuations I call "Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio."

Weekly, I will update and publish the 50 stock portfolio with detailed characteristics, and present the top buy opportunities for new money, which I will discuss in greater detail.

Below are the current 50 mid-cap and large-cap companies with the highest shareholder yield and the lowest valuation, which form the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio.

Source: Financial reports; Proprietary research

The current Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 2.78% combined with a superior net buyback yield of 5.63%. The total cash return to the owner of this portfolio during the last 12 months was exceptional 8.42%. At the same time, constituents of the Model portfolio trade at deep value levels. For example, the median EV/EBITDA for these 50 stocks is 6.3, and the median price to earnings ratio is just 11.05.

The highest sector allocation under the GICS classification is capped at 25%. If the Model portfolio one sector is presented with more than 25%, I would remove the least appealing stock from the overrepresented sector, and include the next best investment from any other sector.

The main reason to own a stock is if you believe its price is discounted to intrinsic value, in which case you want companies to repurchase their shares, as this transfers the wealth from the seller to the buyer.

This is one of the reasons why I opted for this kind of strategy which offers superior cash returns at wonderful prices.

Risk Management

My portfolio is well-diversified and consists of 50 different stocks, with each position capped at 2% for the initial buy. As I have a long investment horizon with no foreseeable cash needs, my willingness and ability to tolerate risk are above average. Because of this, the largest part of my financial assets is allocated in equity investments, and in the case of an unforeseeable need, a smaller part in a cash account.

If you will use this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage allocation to equities, and the number of equity securities in your portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

As I have a steady income and monthly ability to invest, every month, I buy four to five new investments. These stock picks are from the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio, and consist of the cheapest companies included on the list. If I already own the best investment on the list, I move down the line and buy the second best that I do not own.

After one year passes, if a company is still on the list of the top 50 investments, then it stays in my portfolio. If it is not anymore on the list (either for the price increase or for fundamentals deterioration), subsequently this security is sold, and I buy the next top investment which I do not own.

This is one possibility for the utilization of this strategy. The other option would be to invest immediately in 50 top investments included in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio and rebalance after a year according to the updated Model portfolio.

With this strategy, I continuously buy mid-cap and large-cap U.S. equities, which have the highest cash distributions and at the same time sell at the cheapest valuations. As I will update the list every week, and discuss new entrants to the Model portfolio, there will be a possibility for you to follow and utilize the same robust market-beating strategy tested through history.

Conclusion

Companies from this Model portfolio have above-average dividend yields coupled with above-average buyback yields, which leads to exceptional cash returns at below-average valuations. If an investor would follow this approach month after month, and year after year, the underlying mass biases and systematic market mispricings exploited in this time tested strategy should ensure long-term outperformance.

Warren Buffett once said, "When companies with outstanding businesses and comfortable financial position find their shares selling far below intrinsic value, no alternative action can benefit shareholders as surely as repurchases."

