American Express: Stronger But Slower Q2, Cost Concerns Remain

However, rising costs in customer rewards and services mean that AXP's pre-tax margin shrank again; loan growth was also high at double-digits.

Card member spending and credit quality have remained strong, although growth rates have slowed from their 2018 peak.

Q2 2019 year-on-year EPS growth of +12.7% was low-quality, relying on lower tax rate and lower provisions; 2019 EPS was guided down.

American Express (AXP) reported their Q2 2019 results last Friday, and shares fell 2.8% on the day.

We review the results to re-examine the Neutral recommendation we published in March and to see if there is any read-across for Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), on which we have Buy recommendations for both.

Since our March recommendation, AXP shares have returned 14.8% (including dividends), far ahead of the S&P 500 (SPY) but slightly behind MA and V.

AXP Share Performance vs. V, MA & S&P 500 (Last 12 Months) Source: Bloomberg (19-Jul-19).

Our Neutral recommendation on AXP centered around the following concerns:

AXP reliance on co-brand partnerships for much of its volume, which may lead to further deterioration in economics

AXP reliance on rewards to attract and retain card members, in competition with deep-pocketed large banks, which can continue to pressure margins

AXP risk from any U.S. economic downturn, especially given its continuing double-digit growth in loans to card members

AXP's Q2 2019 results showed continuing pressures on its margins, but no near-term risk on either co-brand relationships or the U.S. economy. We will go through each of these areas in reverse order below.

Group Results Overview

AXP's EPS grew +12.7% year-on-year in Q2 2019, taking its H1 EPS growth to +4.5% (Q1 was affected by an one-off litigation charge), as shown below:

AXP Q2 2019 Results - Key Figures NB. Q1 2019 EPS was -3% y/y due to a litigation charge; adj. EPS was +8% y/y. Source: AXP results supplement (Q2 2019).

However, we consider the +12.7% EPS growth a low-quality one, given much of it is from a lower effective tax rate (due to the resolution of some previous tax audits) and buybacks. Pre-tax income only grew +6.1% in Q2 2019, behind revenue growth of +8.4%, due to expenses growing faster than revenues, and also benefited from lower growth in provisions. In addition, revenue growth was higher in net interest income (due to loan growth) and in card fees (from new members); growth in AXP's core discount fees revenue was only +6.1%.

Economic Outlook

AXP believes the economy is still growing strongly but not as strong as they originally expected or as strong as levels in 2018. (AXP's business is 74% in the U.S. by revenues, so management comments were focused on the U.S.).

AXP in effect reduced 2019 EPS guidance, which was likely the reason behind the 2.8% share price fall on the day. While reaffirming the range of $7.85-8.35, management changed its guidance to the "middle" of the range, instead of in the "middle or upper part" as before. The change was attributed to a lower growth outlook for the economy, as the CFO stated:

If you go back ... to the January call when we first talked about guidance, I said at the time that in the world where 2019 turns out to look kind of like 2018 in terms of the economy, you should expect us to be in the middle or upper part of the range. You know, in fact, while the economy is stable, it is clearly growing at a more modest level than it was in 2019 - 2018 when we put our plan together based on the more robust growth you saw in 2018. So, it's a little bit of softness in volume relative to our expectation."

- Jeff Campbell, AXP CFO, Q2 2019 earnings call

The year-on-year growth in AXP's billed business has clearly trended down since peaking in late 2018, as shown below. Year-on-year growth in AXP's proprietary billed business (which excludes Global Network Services) was +7% (ex-FX) in Q2 2019 compared to +9% in the prior year:

This trending down of year-on-year growth (albeit to a still healthy level) has been broad-based, affecting every segment, and also both the U.S. and International markets, as shown below:

AXP Billed Business Growth by Customer Segment (ex. FX) (Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018) Source: AXP results presentation (Q2 2019).

However, apart from this, AXP was generally upbeat about the economy and about credit quality, as management stated on the call:

We continue to see solid trends in Card Member spending led by consumers. This spending is occurring as the backdrop of an economy that is growing at a steady, with more modest pace relative to 2018."

- Stephen Squeri, AXP CEO, Q2 2019 earnings call

We still do not see anything in our portfolio that would suggest a significant change in the credit environment, both on the consumer and commercial side. In fact, all of these portfolios are performing better than we expected so far this year"

- Jeff Campbell, AXP CFO, Q2 2019 earnings call

Good credit performance in H1 was enough to convince AXP to reduce the level of credit loss provisions guided for 2019, which was a key reason in full-year EPS guidance not being cut further. (The reduction in provisions was $200m+, more than offsetting the $200m extra costs from the Delta co-brand renewal.)

Other U.S. financial institutions that have reported Q2 results so far have generally reported an acceleration in U.S. consumer spending in the quarter:

US Consumer Spending Growth Reported by Institution (Q2 2019 vs. Q1 2019) Source: Financial Times (21-Jul-19).

All these provide a positive read-across for V (due to report on 23 July) and MA (30 July). U.S. volume growth rates for AXP, MA, and V have tracked each other closely since late 2017 (see below). With AXP's U.S. volume growing at +7% in both Q1 2019 and Q2 2019, we expect V and MA to report similar U.S. results:

Gross Dollar Volume Y/Y Growth (U.S. Only) NB. All growth rates are y/y and in USD. Source: Company filings. Gross Dollar Volume Y/Y Growth (Global) NB. All growth rates are y/y and ex-FX. Source: Company filings.

(Note that AXP has a higher mix of U.S. business - 66% of its total in CY18 compared to V's 38% and MA's 30% - making global read-across less reliable. The underperformance of AXP and MA in the earlier years in the chart was due to the loss of specific customers - U.S.A.A. for MA and Costco for AXP.)

We believe AXP faces no imminent risk from a U.S. economic downturn, though it remains more exposed to one than MA and V.

Member Rewards & Margins

AXP's member "engagement" costs, which include marketing, business development, rewards, and services again grew faster than revenues in Q2 2019. In particular, the costs of Card Member Services (the most visible of which being AXP's airport lounges) grew +35% year-on-year. Total engagement cost margin rose 54 bps year-on-year in Q2 and 142 bps in H1, leading to a similar shrinkage in pre-tax margin:

AXP Q2 2019 Operating Expenses Source: AXP results supplement (Q2 2019).

The escalation in engagement cost margin and the shrinkage in pre-tax margin have been an ongoing feature of AXP financials since 2016, as shown below:

AXP Engagement Cost Margin Source: AXP company filings. AXP Pre-Tax Margin NB. 2014 excludes gain from Concur sale. Source: AXP company filings.

Management expects the high growth in engagement costs to continue in the near term, but hinted at OpEx growth returning to below revenue growth in the long term. However, given AXP is in competition with deep-pocketed large U.S. banks, we believe the escalating engagement costs may be structural.

We believe AXP continues to rely on card member rewards and services and this will continue to pressure its margins.

Co-Brand Partnerships

AXP's co-brand partnerships remain a key part of its business - responsible for 17% of its billings and 36% of its loans in 2018.

We were especially concerned about Delta, its largest co-brand relationship. However, in April, AXP announced a surprise early renewal of its co-brand partnership with Delta, in an agreement that lasts until 2029. While longer-term financial details are not disclosed, the cost to AXP in 2019 was $200m (2.5% of its 2018 pre-tax income), offset by lower provisions.

This is a huge positive for AXP. After Delta, only the British Airways co-brand partnership (which was only 1% of billings) is due for renewal in the near term (having been last renewed in 2015).

However, in an unwelcome development, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) President Scott Kirby made public comments demanding better economics from its co-brand partnership with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), which was signed in as recently as 2017.

We believe AXP's risk from co-brand partnerships has subsided for now but will continue to monitor the situation.

Valuation

At $124.82, AXP shares are trading on 15.4x 2019 EPS (taking the mid-point of management guidance). This is higher than at most previous year-ends (as shown below), and the 2017 year-end P/E was atypically high as investors were already pricing in a lower tax rate in 2018 after U.S. tax reform:

AXP P/E at Year-End (2011-Latest) NB. Each P/E takes year-end price and that year's EPS. Source: AXP company filings.

AXP's dividend per share is $1.72, based on annualising the announced 3Q 2019 figure, implying a yield of 1.4% (compared to MA at 0.4% and V at 0.6%).

AXP tends to return most of its earnings in dividends and buybacks, although its capital-intensive double-digit loan growth and the upcoming CCEL (Expected Credit Loss Methodology) implementation may reduce the amount of earnings that can be distributed.

Conclusion

There appears no imminent risk of a U.S. downturn, and AXP's risk from its co-brand partnerships has subsided, at least for now.

However, our structural concern around AXP's escalating costs for card rewards and services remain, and we also have concerns around its high loan growth.

At $124.82, AXP is trading on a P/E multiple that is near a multi-year high, and we continue to worry about the risk of a de-rating, more so than V and MA due to the latter two's higher growth and more resilient earnings.

Based on all of the above, our recommendation on AXP remains Neutral, and we prefer MA and V, which remain Buy-rated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.