At the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers on July 2nd, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo declared the new Charter of Cooperation a “Catholic Marriage” that would last for “eternity.” However, the draft text agreement is no more than a voluntary commitment. “The Meeting requests all participating countries to take the draft text through their respective national process,” the press release stated. In other words, the Charter has not yet been signed by members.

HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General. Source: OPEC.

Russian President Putin is expected to visit Riyadh in October and to sign the Charter in a ceremony possibly including other heads of state of the Charter members.

Source: AFP / SPUTNIK / Mikhail KLIMENTYEV

Poem Instead of Agreement

In OPEC grandstanding style, they released a poem instead of the actual draft text, probably because the market would not think much of it.

Source: OPEC.

Iran Hardliners Split

The ‘Catholic Marriage' appears to be nothing more than a marriage of convenience. And a major test of its value may be on the horizon if Iran sanctions are lifted, and the group has to make room for an additional 1.4+ million barrels coming back into the market.

A New York Times story reported that former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said that both sides should talk. He told the NYT in an interview:

Mr. Trump is a man of action. He is a businessman and therefore he is capable of calculating cost-benefits and making a decision. We say to him, let’s calculate the long-term cost-benefit of our two nations and not be shortsighted.” World peace, economy and culture would greatly benefit from us working together. The U.S. wants to address wider issues than the J.C.P.O.A. The issues at stake are more important and wider than whether the J.C.P.O.A. should live or die. We need to have a fundamental discussion.”

Source: Abedin Taherkenareh/European Pressphoto Agency

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly said that the Iranians want to talk in a Cabinet meeting last Tuesday, which immediately sent oil prices lower. The Trump administration has sent several signals that it wants to begin talks with Iran with “no preconditions.”

Iran wants relief from the crippling U.S. sanctions. President Trump wants an agreement prior to 2020 election to prove he could improve upon Obama’s deal. And it could also have the side-effect of unleashing Iran’s constrained exports into the world market, tanking oil prices. A period of low gasoline and diesel prices would be highly beneficial to Trump during the election with his Mid-Western base. And no democrat has a chance of carrying Texas, even if oil prices do drop for a temporary period.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has said that Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) would continue adjusting its production to shale production. But according to Petroleum Intelligence Weekly, Al-Falih also added, "that Riyadh would reassess production policy if the market failed to rebalance. Saudi Arabia is not 'committed endlessly to continue cutting our production.'"

The question is whether Saudi Aramco will also adjust to Iranian barrels coming back into the market.

Conclusions

I personally expect a deal between the U.S. and Iran to be hammered out prior to the 2020 election. And there does appear to be some movement in that direction. If there is a new deal and Iran’s barrels come back into the world market, I believe that the Charter of Cooperation would fail to constrain output, as it is a voluntary agreement countries designed for PR purposes.