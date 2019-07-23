Cboe Global Markets Should Follow The S&P To New Highs

Here's why the stock should catch up as the overall market reaches new records.

With most of the major stock market indexes recently reaching new all-time highs, you know what might be a profitable business about now? How about owning a stock exchange? It's my contention that investors have been a bit slow to price the latest market enthusiasm into shares of Cboe Global Markets (CBOE):

Since Cboe's IPO in 2010, the stock has modestly outperformed the S&P 500, while significantly trailing the tech-heavy NASDAQ. CBOE stock appears to be highly levered to the stock market's performance as a whole. For example, CBOE stock performed poorly during 2011 and 2012, when European worries weighed down markets globally.

2013, was a whole different matter, however. Global markets finally started to put the ghosts of 2008 behind them - the S&P 500 rose nearly 30%. And CBOE stock shot up more than 75% in calendar year 2013, leaving even the market's impressive gains in the dust:

Similarly, after a lackluster 2014 and 2015 for Cboe, while the stock market largely went sideways, CBOE stock enjoyed another amazing boom. From the 2016 lows, CBOE stock rallied more than 125% through January 2018 while the S&P 500 gained 50%. So, over the past two big stock market rallies, Cboe had roughly 2.5x beta to the stock market as a whole.

You might be seeing the opportunity now. With the stock market finally breaking out to new highs after 18 months of consolidation, it's time for the next big spike higher in Cboe. Conveniently, CBOE stock is still way short of where it peaked in January 2018:

Since the early 2018 peak, CBOE stock is still down 17% despite the recent rally. Meanwhile the S&P 500 is 5% higher and tech stocks have advanced 13%. At a minimum, CBOE stock should be 20% up from where it's trading now simply to keep pace with the S&P 500.

But arguably, CBOE stock should be up even more than that, as the company has a track record of outperforming - in a huge way - during bullish runs.

Why Has CBOE Stock Underperformed Since January 2018?

In February of last year, however, the VIX index suffered an unusually large spike, which caused many volatility-related ETFs and ETNs to shut down. If you look at the full name of VIX, in fact, it is the Cboe Volatility Index. Not surprisingly, Cboe is the leading market venue for volatility products.

Many volatility traders experienced large losses and the result of this, there has been diminished interest and activity in volatility trading since then. CBOE stock peaked right before the volatility collapse and has yet to make a meaningful recovery of its losses over the past year.

CBOE stock lost nearly a quarter of its value in the wake of the VIX incident, despite Barclays estimating at the time that direct VIX ETF/ETN related trading contributed just 2% of Cboe's revenues. Cboe does indeed - it discloses - generate a large portion of its transactional revenues from options listed on the VIX index and the S&P 500 index. In theory, the collapse of VIX products would be very bad news. Remember, however, that much of the VIX activity was in ETNs which often didn't trade in actual volatility but were instead debt instruments whose backers used swaps and non-exchange traded products to hedge their risk. All that to say that the loss of VIX ETF and ETN assets didn't necessarily cause trading in VIX options to collapse.

In fact, according to CEO Ed Tilly on the most recent conference call, the volatility business has largely recovered:

Others are turning to VIX futures and volatility-linked ETPs to express a view on implied volatility. Volatility-linked ETP, AUM which bottomed out at the start of 2019 has been steadily building and is now back over $3.5 billion quickly approaching pre-February 5, 2018 levels.

So if the aftershocks of the volatility explosion last year are largely gone, why isn't it reflected in the stock price yet?

Volatility Is (Mostly) Good For CBOE

There's a question of how much volatility is ideal for CBOE's business. Too much, as we saw last February, is harmful to the extent that it puts traders and volatility-related funds out of business. CBOE stock has fallen, and not yet recovered, on that perception.

And to be fair, there is "bad" volatility. For example, CBOE launched Bitcoin futures at the beginning of 2018. There had been hopes that Bitcoin would become a huge profit center for CBOE, with various folks touting CBOE stock as a picks and shovels play on the cryptocurrency boom. Instead, the price of bitcoin dropped 80% from its peak, and CBOE's bitcoin play has been largely forgotten. CBOE has essentially given up on crypto, allowing rival CME (NASDAQ:CME) to enjoy the spoils there as the Bitcoin market has recovered this summer.

In any case, for Cboe, you want volatility that causes further trading, not that either wipes it out (like VIX products) or that dies off from a one-sided market like Bitcoin. Enter the Q4 2018 stock market correction. As the CEO put it:

"Large daily moves and rapidly changing perceptions of risk marked the fourth quarter, which was the most volatile since 2011 and was the backdrop for record trading activity in our proprietary products."

Cboe enjoyed a massive Q4 2018 earnings number. Earnings dipped significantly for the most recent quarter, however, as a steadily rising stock market reduced interest in trading options and hedging. A rising market with significant corrections along the way seems ideal for Cboe.

Interestingly, despite the VIX blowup, trading in VIX futures hit a new record high last year and has increased 14 years in a row. For the fourth quarter in particular, VIX futures trading volume was up 18%, as traders returned to volatility despite the unfortunate events in February.

More broadly, the company's S&P 500 options trading volume hit new records in 2018, marking its sixth consecutive year of gains as well. Like with my recent recommendation of financial services firm Broadridge (BR), you have some serious downside protection if the market tanks because the company's primary products are indispensable. With Broadridge, companies don't stop communicating via proxy with investors simply due to falling prices - you may actually see more activist battles (which leads to more proxies) with weak share prices. With Cboe, trading volumes on the S&P 500 and VIX generally pick up when markets get more dicey.

Not surprisingly, given market conditions in 2018, the overall Cboe options business was similarly robust, posting close to 20% gains across the board for the year-end 2018 results:

Turning now to our overall Options business. Options average daily volume increased 23% for the quarter and 14% for the year at Cboe Global Markets the number one U.S. options marketplace. Multi-list options increased 22% in the fourth quarter and 14% for the year, while index options trading rose 24% in the fourth quarter making 2018 the sixth consecutive record year in that category.

My ears perk up when I see this sort of growth in a key market segment. Cboe has strong network effects - since it has the leading options exchange, most traders gravitate to it for their business. As such, it has better liquidity and spreads, more algos programmed for it specifically, and so on. There's talk of new competing stock and options exchanges lately, which explains some of the weakness in CBOE stock, but in general, it's difficult to displace established marketplaces that are already providing a high level of service. Cboe did note in its Q4 conference call that:

With regard to new competitors in the U.S. equity space, it should be noted that we've always been priced at a relative discount to our competitors for data and capacity feeds and that today's equities landscape is much different than it was in 2007 when Bats entered the marketplace and trading fees subsequently compressed materially.

Speaking of stock exchanges, Cboe made an acquisition of their own there, buying up the BATS stock exchange for $3.2 billion. That purchase got them a competing stock exchange to the NYSE and NASDAQ. BATS currently handles ~10% of equity trading volume. In addition, it got them an increasingly valuable set of exchange-traded products that are listed on BATS, as opposed to usual alternatives such as the NYSEARCA (Archipelago).

Notably, we recently saw the launch of BATS-listed VXX, which replaces the previous edition of VXX and is bringing substantial trading activity already as its assets under management ramps up. VXX is just one of roughly 300 exchange traded funds and notes listed on BATS - a figure that grew by 16% in 2018.

What's It Worth?

Barring a major economic calamity that will cause most stocks to decline and stay down for an extended period, I see Cboe enjoying more steady growth in coming years. The rise of certain trends, such as the digitalization of trading both in the U.S. and in many foreign markets where Cboe operates should increase overall trading volumes going forward. Sure, there will be fluctuations due to market conditions over time, but the overall trend should be clearly upward.

At this point, CBOE stock is selling for around 25x earnings. That's not bad at all, as shares were between 24 and 30x earnings for virtually all of the 2014-2018 stretch. And keep in mind that earnings nearly doubled over the past five years.

Arguably some of Cboe's higher valuation is due to M&A premium, as Cboe is a logical buyout target for a bigger stock exchange consortium. Between Cboe being busy integrating its own BATS purchase and the perceived headline risk around VIX trading, that M&A premium has seemingly bled out of the stock. But with double-digit earnings growth going forward and the stock market entering a new bullish phase, we could see the P/E ratio move back toward the high end of its range along with a nice jump in earnings.

For what it's worth, the company's dividend is rather modest at 1.1%. And the company paused its share buyback in conjunction with the BATS acquisition with barely any share repurchases since that deal closed. The lack of an immediate strong capital return program has deterred some investors from owning the stock. But with double-digit earnings growth, the volatility wreck from 2018 behind it, and favorable market conditions ahead, CBOE stock should run to new all-time highs in coming months.

This is an updated version of an Ian's Insider Corner report published for members in February 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBOE,BR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.