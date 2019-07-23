Weingarten Realty Investors' 6%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive, Company Has An E-Commerce Resistant Portfolio

Its portfolio of properties should be more resilient to the rise of e-commerce than many other retail REITs.

Weingarten Realty Investors has a portfolio of retail properties on the West Coast, East Coast, and the Sunbelt region of the U.S.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) delivered a solid quarter with positive same property net operating income growth. The company has a portfolio of properties located in markets with favorable demographic trends. In addition, most of its tenants have businesses that are more resilient to the threat of e-commerce. Weingarten also has a strong balance sheet that should help support it to pursue opportunistic acquisitions and invest in its development projects. The company pays an attractive 6%-yielding dividend. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

Weingarten delivered 3.2% SPNOI growth in Q1 2019. Despite a slight decline in its same property occupancy ratio (from 95.4% in Q1 2018 to 94.5% in Q1 2019), its annualized base rent per leased squared foot grew by 3.7% year over year.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental Information

Earnings and Growth Outlook

A portfolio of properties focuses in higher population growth markets

Weingarten has a portfolio of retail properties mostly in the West Coast, East Coast and Sunbelt region. Most of its markets are markets with favorable demographics. The projected household growth rate of 7.3% in its markets is much higher than the average growth rate of 5.4% peer's markets. Many of its target markets such as Seattle, Northern California, and Houston have strong job growth rates. These should help support strong retail activities.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Diversified tenants that have strong credit ratings

Weingarten has a diversified tenant base. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 tenants only represent about 16.7% of its total portfolio. Most of these tenants also have investment grade credit ratings as well (see table below). Therefore, the risk of concentration is low.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Robust development pipeline

Weingarten has a robust development pipeline that should help fuel its future growth. The company currently has two mixed-use projects and a 30-story high-rise residential tower at its River Oaks Shopping Center that were in various stages of development. The company has already invested $254.9 million through March 31, 2019 and the estimated total cost would be $485 million. Management expects these projects to yield an average stabilized return of 5.5% upon completion. Besides these projects currently under development, the company also have 10 redevelopment projects in which management plans to invest about $82.2 million to redevelop these sites.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

E-commerce resistant tenant base

While the rise of e-commerce has impacted and will continue to impact the brick-and-mortar retail sector negatively, Weingarten's retail portfolio should be less impacted. As can be seen from the illustration below, 79% of its tenants are e-commerce resistant. Its tenants are mostly restaurants, supermarkets, home furnishing shops, discount apparel stores, medical clinics or specialty services stores. These shops should be more e-commerce resistant.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Favorable leasing spreads should help support its SPNOI growth

In Q1 2019, Weingarten executed 145 renewal leases and 43 new leases. The company is able to secure a 2% rental rate increase for renewals and significantly increase the rental rate for new leases. As can be seen from the chart below, its growth in rental rate for new leases is 11.5% year over year. Its average blended leasing spread is 3.7% on a trailing 12-month basis. Management expects that the favorable spread should allow Weingarten to grow its SPNOI by about 2% ~ 3% for 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Investment grade balance sheet

Weingarten has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa1 stable (Moody's) and BBB stable (S&P). Its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3x is better than the 5.8x average of its peers. Weingarten also has a staggered debt maturities profile. As can be seen from the chart below, there are no material debts maturing before 2022. We believe the company's solid balance sheet will help support its development projects and help weather any storms the company may face in the future.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Supply and demand risk

Although Weingarten's portfolio may be more resilient than other retail properties, the rise of e-commerce will still result in lots of vacant retail properties in the market. In many instances, property owners do not need a lot of investments in order to re-lease these vacant spaces. Therefore, supply will continue to outpace demand. This will make it difficult for Weingarten to raise its rental rates.

Economic recession

If an economic recession happens, consumer confidence will drop and this may result in lower consumer spending. There may be more store closures. This will eventually result in lower occupancy. In such an environment, it will be difficult to raise rental rates.

Valuation

Weingarten expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $2.09 ~ $2.17 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, Weingarten is trading at a price to estimated 2019 AFFO ratio of 12.6x. This is not expensive.

Dividend Analysis

Weingarten currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of nearly 6%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is towards the high end of its yield range since 2012.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like that Weingarten's portfolio consists of mostly e-commerce resistant tenants. The company also has a strong balance sheet that should support its future development pipeline. Weingarten currently pays a 6%-yielding dividend. We think long-term investors will be rewarded. Therefore, we think any pullback will provide good buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.