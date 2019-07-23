As Predicted, JetBlue Beats On Earnings And Revenue; Chart Says Wait

Why in the world do I want you to trim positions in what is probably the best stock market in decades?

I think JBLU will move higher

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) beats on earnings and revenue, let's be careful before we get long or longer...

The all-time closing high is $19.80; the chart has a rounding bottom, albeit quite choppy. I drew the nearly year-long rounding process, and frankly, the chart has already shown a bullish formation. We see what is called the "Golden Cross", that is the 50-day moving average (the red line) has moved above the 200-day (the green line). This happened at about the middle of the last month. I could have drawn an ascending triangle with higher lows that should break through the overhead congestion. So let's wait for the stock to break through the overhead congestion before we add new money or initiate a position.

IPO focus: Medallia

SAP (NYSE:SAP) bought Qualtrics (XM) right before it was about to go public last year. It was generally considered the biggest player in this space. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was a close second, and it just recently went public.

MDLA profile: "The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites."

The key piece is that MDLA (and Qualtrics) uses AI techniques to create a view of employees as the "new customer". How do your employees feel about your company, who is the secret key employee, etc. It is this world of the employee as the "buyers' market" that makes MDLA a "killer app". The competition for new great employees is fierce. How about being able to identify that new great employee who is already working at your company, who is unheralded and is not getting the resources to make them better or even happy enough to stay.

So, if Qualtrics was better, or bigger, why bother with MDLA? Well, you would have to buy SAP, which is basically the loser in the cloud application sweepstakes. So no to SAP. Even if SAP was the winner in the Cloud industry, it wouldn't move the needle anyway. Also, the TAM here is huge, there is enough here for 5 players, and there probably is. However, we have an IPO that has staked out this space, and I believe that as long as it has good growth, the market will reward them.

At some point operating alone, it could very well become the biggest and best, and they may very well already be. Yes, their claim to fame is Customer Experience Management (CEM) as an enhancement to CRM. To me, the key is turning that capability on to the employee. MDLA will be free to partner with everyone else and they already offer interoperability with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). I expect that is for CX - customer experience. Again, to me, the real "secret sauce" is the EX part of their value prop is going to power exponential growth.

Fantastic earnings today and what this means for the rally

It looks like the ongoing theme is that the big cap names are doing very well and beating expectations. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) all did very well. The superstar is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), the biggest "gap up" at the open in years. It's up 5%, and when a huge, liquid, established name like this goes up, it is probably going much higher.

The only name that did not do well was Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG). This is a name mired in secular decline as this is a beloved name for baby boomers but does not resonate with later generations. I think their electric motorcycle is way too spendy for the Millennials. HOG is also building smaller motorcycles overseas and I think that makes a lot of sense. This is a fantastic brand that I believe should look to expand into other segments. This is blasphemy, but there is no law that they couldn't create an electric roadster, or maybe go into the recreational segment with an off-road 4X4. Sorry for any of the faithful out there, but it's starting to get existential for this venerable name. No one wanted Porsche to come out with a truck, but look at them now.

The long and short of it is, stay away from HOG, consider going long with KO. This is a great dividend name, so long-term investors probably already have it, but I bet there is an opportunity for some fast money trading too. Well done Coca-Cola and very well done CEO James Quincey. Mr. Quincey is a relatively young man so it is definitely a positive addition to the value of KO. A great CEO is an intangible that is not on any spreadsheet, but it will add billions in capitalization. Having someone who is willing to experiment with all sorts of beverages, even alcohol, an experiment in Japan right now. There is no doubt that at the right time KO will jump on the CBD bandwagon, no matter how much he is protesting right now. Long KO.

Please Remember to build towards 25% to 35%

It sounds like lunacy to new readers for me to tell you to reduce equities going into what looks like the best stock market in decades. Also, I just spent the bulk of this note talking up going long. So what gives?

I believe there are two ways to approach the market - have long-term investments that you never sell and then to trade a separate pile of money to take advantage of market and individual equity movements. Short-term movements create an opportunity for alpha. That means being a trader or a speculator, the definition of short-term investment/trading is to sell.

When should you sell? I believe the best time to sell is when the market is up, not when everyone is running to the door. You want to be the guy AT the door offering to buy dollars for pennies. So I am asking you to be mindful of cash, the saying "Cash is King" is exactly true.

So when I say trim, I mean that you very gradually sell a few shares off of each older position that hopefully has profits. When I say take profits, I mean to sell enough equity to return the profit but keep the rest invested. What I don't want is for someone to say, "Hey, when the market sells off, I will just add to my speculation account." This is the exact wrong time to add if you didn't take profits all along. Sure, if you have that 25% cash and you want to put more to work, then fine. You took profits and now you want to take advantage of the sell-off, great.

So you ask, "What sell-off?," there is no reason for one. I say you are absolutely right, I can't see anything that would cause a panic sale. That is absolutely the "best" condition for a sharp drop, the "Unknown, Unknown" coming out of nowhere. We must maintain this discipline and fight off the urge to be "All In". Greed is insidious, we don't even notice that we are taking too much risk until it's too late and find ourselves like everyone else rushing for the door selling dollars for pennies. So if you like MDLA or KO, sell other names to buy them and have some leftover cash to go for the "anti-panic" fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.