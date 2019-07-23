Obsidian Energy: What Does The Market Know

Buyer of Obsidian Energy's Peace River partnership announced that it will close the transaction in mid-August 2019. Management of Obsidian Energy decided not to announce this.

Investors in Obsidian Energy's (NYSE:OBE) stock should proceed very carefully. There are a lot of questionable developments that are ongoing around the company.

Strange Transaction

Although Obsidian Energy didn't disclose the buyer of its 55% working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership, you can do your homework and find it yourself. Happy new owner is Highwood Oil Company Ltd. which intends to finance it with debt.

About two weeks ago, the buyer announced that the closing of the transaction will be delayed to mid-August. Obsidian Energy decided not to inform its shareholders about it which is quite strange in light of its debt problems.

When two companies announce to their shareholders that they make a profitable transaction with the same asset, it makes one wonder who the loser is in the deal. It looks like Obsidian cannot survive without this transaction being executed. So, for Obsidian, this is not an opportunity but a necessity.

How Bad Is It?

If you compare two presentations from November 15, 2018, and from June 5, 2019, you will notice some crucial differences.

Back in November (when they had another CEO), Obsidian claimed that their Cardium asset "is self-funded and generates >$60MM of Free Cash Flow per year". They took away this wording in the recent presentation. Notice that oil price was higher at the latter date.

Now, they emphasize the need for divestiture to pay down debt and grow Cardium production. Looks like something went terribly wrong and company did not expect it.

Source: Obsidian Energy

During the Annual Meeting, the company mentioned many times that it has a wonderful business with WTI at around $60 a barrel. At the same time, they claimed that the main priority is to pay down debt and grow production, and if there is something left - buy back some shares. Share price decided to go down again. Overall share price destruction during last years is unbelievable:

Source: Morningstar.com

A lot of people argue that share price is ridiculous, everybody should buy shares, and it will go up 10+ times, etc. As always, insiders know better. If there are no buybacks, it looks like there is no cash to do it. If they reduce capital expenditures, they will have declining production and no opportunity to service and pay down debt. The Peace River divestiture shows that they have no opportunity at current prices to service debt, otherwise they would keep it.

There is also another bad sign - the company does not provide any models of cash flow under various oil price scenarios in their presentations. Most companies (even much bigger and more complex) do it routinely. Either company is hiding something or they have no clue.

Should You Become An Investor In Obsidian Energy?

Obsidian Energy has a long history of shareholder-unfriendly actions: accounting fraud, name change, stock split, confrontation with big shareholder, etc.

Some investors argue that there is a lot of value in the company. But is it true? If the company generates very small (or none at all) amount of free cash flow after all expenses, then does it really have any value for shareholders (do not forget ~500 million CAD of debt)? Would you ever buy anything which is not producing any cash for you as an owner (and with lower prices will consume it)?

Current stock market price indicates a very high probability of bankruptcy.

When a lot of oil companies have depressed shares to choose from, you should be a real gambler at heart to buy OBE stock. Of course, it can go way up (if oil shoots up and stays there). But to risk losing 100% of your investment for the promise of 1000% return is not intelligent given you can make 100% in some safe oil stock without much risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.