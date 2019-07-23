Long Ideas | Financials 

Winter Is Coming For Banks, But Bank OZK May Have A Trick Or Two Left

|
About: Bank OZK (OZK), Includes: CBSH, CMA, FHN, MTB
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Long only, growth at reasonable price, value, research analyst
Kratisto Investing
Summary

Spread compression will hit Bank OZK, but maybe not as hard as investors believe, as management could have more flexibility on deposit costs.

Pre-provision profits are likely to decline from here, but Bank OZK looks positioned to return to growth more quickly than many of its peers.

The short-term outlook for Bank OZK is still very challenging, but the long-term undervaluation is becoming more significant and noticeable.

I’ve been fairly bearish on Bank OZK (OZK) for some time, as I thought the bank’s heavy exposure to variable-rate construction and CRE lending was the wrong mix for this point in the