Winter Is Coming For Banks, But Bank OZK May Have A Trick Or Two Left
About: Bank OZK (OZK), Includes: CBSH, CMA, FHN, MTB
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Spread compression will hit Bank OZK, but maybe not as hard as investors believe, as management could have more flexibility on deposit costs.
Pre-provision profits are likely to decline from here, but Bank OZK looks positioned to return to growth more quickly than many of its peers.
The short-term outlook for Bank OZK is still very challenging, but the long-term undervaluation is becoming more significant and noticeable.
I’ve been fairly bearish on Bank OZK (OZK) for some time, as I thought the bank’s heavy exposure to variable-rate construction and CRE lending was the wrong mix for this point in the