Pushing On A String: Why Rate Cuts Won't Matter

But markets will ignore all of this in the short term. I look for the S&P to make a new ATH, be range-bound, and then the end will be upon us.

I believe the problem is demographic, with too many older people being supported by working-age populations in the developed world.

I believe rate cuts will be as ineffective in growing GDP as they have been during the past two cycles.

We are seeing global central bank rate cuts, and the Fed looks to be joining the party.

I went over this in great detail a few months ago, but the thing that I underestimated coming into 2019 is how much the sea of liquidity we have been soaking in over the past two decades has affected sentiment. The only news that seems to interest investors these days is central bank liquidity, and how much they can fill up on.

As is typical at the end of cycles, sentiment has become divorced from fundamentals. In the past, it has usually been investors chasing growth, like in 2000, or yield, like in 2006. Now everyone chases any signs of liquidity in the system, whether they understand what that means or not. Demand for US Treasuries remains very high despite all-time record supply, because many investors see an interest rate just above inflation as the best use of their capital. No amount of added liquidity is going to change that.

The surge in buybacks is clear evidence that companies don’t believe investing in new capacity with all this liquidity is a very good bet. They have generated record amounts of cash, and are returning all of it to investors. Some companies are even taking out debt at historically low rates to do buybacks, essentially changing capital structure from equity to debt.

In 2018, the S&P 500 companies returned over 99% of GAAP earnings to shareholders. To put this in context, all US companies spent an additional $251 billion in nominal dollars over 2017 on fixed investment in 2018. Instead of adding to that, just the S&P 500 companies chose to return $1.26 trillion to shareholders, a $324 billion increase over 2017, the previous record year. This should tell you everything you need to know about how corporate leadership view organic earnings growth prospects.

This is a version of the Liquidity Trap that Keynes originally described. In his telling, when interest rates hit the lower bound, investors prefer cash to bonds and stop buying, driving rates back up when the central bank is trying to keep them low.

But that’s not what we see happening in the US or elsewhere, where rates are even negative.

In this version, let’s call it LT2.0, the system is awash with liquidity, but the growth in the system doesn’t seem as attractive as a 6-month bill at 2.11% yield, or a 3-year bond at 1.77%, or the 10-year German Bund at -0.31%, or buying your own shares. So the central bank loses the ability to juice the real economy with cuts to the lower bound, and only inflates asset prices.

Well, How Did We Get Here?

Now that we’re on the same page, what got my short hairs up was this chart from Lance:

I’ve been looking at many charts that look like these, where the economy’s momentum seems to peter out after the 1990s cycle. We are now two increasingly limp cycles into this syndrome.

I call it a syndrome, because we are not the first to get here. Japan and Germany are already deep into the process — low growth, low inflation, low interest rates — and central banks seemingly incapable of doing anything about it.

You thought we were bad… Germany and Japan: Eurostat, JP. Cabinet Office, OECD, World Bank; retrieved from FRED. US: BEA, BLS, Board of Governors, World Bank; retrieved from FRED

Moreover, while the Fed has hardly been shy with QE, currently holding QE assets equal to 18% of 2018 GDP, the ECB and the BOJ have not been outdone.

ECB:

BOJ:

Yes, the BOJ holds QE assets equal to over 93% of 2018 nominal GDP and they still have not been able to crack 2% annual real GDP growth since 1995. Of the 23 years that followed, 8 had negative growth rates. Germany has not been over 2.25% real GDP growth since 2011.

What I Used to Think

The story I used to tell about this went something like this. The explosion of free trade that began in the 1990s, coupled with the decline of trade unions in the US, reduced both prices and workers’ bargaining power. Wage growth would be muted, but so would inflation.

At the same time, investments in IT and automation would increase productivity at a higher rate than wage growth. The benefits of this increased productivity would increasingly go to owners of capital.

The result of all this would be downward pressures on inflation. Having no cues from inflation, central banks would keep interest rates low, which would lead to increasingly frequent large asset bubbles that would pop spectacularly.

With interest rates already low before the pop, central banks would have increasingly less ammo to take on the incipient recessions, and would eventually have to resort to alternate methods to boost liquidity.

But none of this works, because wage growth is limp to begin with and demand growth is weak. Increased liquidity goes to asset price inflation, and not investment and GDP growth.

Sounds good right? But it’s wrong.

What I Think Now

Through about 2011, I was just about positive this was right, and indeed many of those predictions did come true. Since then we have seen the dot-com and housing bubble’s pop spectacularly, with the Fed less and less able to contain the problem.

But there was one problem. Productivity growth skyrocketed through the 1990s, but peaked in 2003 in the US, and now it even trails wage growth slightly. Also in 2011, the Japanese economy double-dipped into recession, despite the Herculean efforts of the BOJ. What was happening in the US seemed like a low-grade case of whatever was going on in Japan.

We tend to latch on to explanations based on policy, because it is something that can be controlled. But not everything is in our control. We can’t, for example, control how many old people there are relative to working-age people. That was determined by birth and immigration rates from decades past.

Besides increased life expectancy driving this trend, postwar population bubbles are starting to retire. A Boomer born in 1946 will turn 73 this year. She likely has little or no wage income, spends little on goods, and relatively much more on services, health care above all. She receives large taxpayer provided payments for retirement insurance and health care, which take up a large part of the budget, and an increasing portion of real GDP.

Productivity gains from working age people begin to get spread too thin. In Japan, there is 0.46 of an aged 65+ person for everyone aged 15-64. That number was 0.09 in 1960.

Think about a Japanese baby born in 1997. She grew up in a time of slow economic growth, so it is unlikely she saw her parents' lot improve much. She turns 22 this year, maybe just graduated from college. Her whole life is in front of her.

Except, just by virtue of her year of birth, she is not just responsible for herself economically, but 0.46 of an older non-working person on average. If she gets married, she and her spouse are responsible for almost an entire other person economically on average, and this is before they decide to have children, which I hear is not free. Remember, their parents are still working. These are old people they don’t even know.

With limp growth below 1% annually, this is a huge burden on an entire upcoming generation. Do you think it may weigh on their decision to have children, or how many they may plan on having? This is a self-reinforcing trend.

Another way to look at how this is working is real GDP per working age person. This is like per capita data, but only counting the 15-64 year-old cohort. When we remove the effect of negative growth in this cohort, the 21-year CAGR is 1.45%. This is hardly rock-star performance, but it is almost double the 21-year CAGR for unadjusted real GDP.

The spread between the two annual growth rates:

World Bank World Development Index; Japanese Cabinet Office SNA

The spread has not been negative since 1997, and you can see it spikes after the two recessions in the sample. The fitted line predicts a 5 bps per year rise in this spread. So not only is the population-adjusted GDP growth not as bad as the topline growth, the difference is getting wider.

I think we can safely say a large part of weak Japanese growth in this period is the shrinking working age population relative to the older non-working age population they must support. This will get worse before it gets better.

Turning Japanese

I believe we have entered the same syndrome as Japan, just a lot slower. The Japanese went from a dependency ratio (the ratio of 65+ year-olds to those aged 15-64) of 9% in 1960 to 46% in 2018 — a rapid, unabated rise that eventually sunk their economy by the mid-90s. In Germany, the dependency ratio did not begin to rise quickly until the late-1980s, rising from 21% in 1989 to over 33% in 2018.

The US experience is a bit different. As the children of the baby boomers hit working age while their parents remained in the workforce in the 1990s, the US dependency ratio fell from 19.4% in 1993 to 18.4% in 2005. But in 2006, the ratio began rising as the Boomers started approaching retirement. Since then, it has risen to 24.2%. The World Bank projects we will hit 33% within 10 years — where Germany is now.

I’ve recreated Lance’s chart, but added a couple of things, most notably the growth rate in the US dependency ratio.

BEA, BLS, Board of Governors, World Bank; retrieved from FRED

The 1990s keep looking pretty good. We see declines of all these important metrics since the 2001 recession. This is a period marked by low interest rates, TARP, QE, and fierce fiscal stimulus first via successive rounds of tax cuts starting in 2001, and also the 2009 stimulus bill.

I believe the reason that both fiscal and monetary stimulus have been ineffective is because of the thick black line — the growth rate in the dependency ratio. The growth rate was falling until 2001 and then turned up, coincident with the declines in the other growth rates. If we draw a line at 2005, the last year of negative growth in the dependency ratio, we see that the long-term growth rates of these important metrics have all fallen:

BEA, BLS, Board of Governors, World Bank; retrieved from FRED

In fact, they are all pretty well correlated with dependency ratio growth, especially real GDP growth.

Stats 101 warning: correlation does not equal causation. You have been warned. BEA, World Bank; retrieved from FRED

Drilling down deeper, we can see that the dependency ratio is also tightly correlated with spending on Social Security and Medicare, the primary Federal transfer programs for retirees.

Real Social Security transfers as a percentage of real GDP correlated to the 5-year dependency ratio CAGR (Social Security was deflated using the top line PCE deflator, and Medicare was deflated using the PCE health care deflator):

BEA, World Bank; retrieved from FRED

Real Medicare transfers as a percentage of real GDP correlated to the 5-year dependency ratio CAGR:

BEA, World Bank; retrieved from FRED

Those are some pretty tight correlations. As the dependency ratio rises, more of real GDP goes to retirees. In 2018, over 8% of real GDP was transfer payments to retirees and that will continue to grow if the World Bank’s projections are correct. If we look at the population-adjusted stats for 2018, we can see where we are:

Real GDP 5-year CAGR: 2.39%

Real GDP per capita 5-year CAGR: 1.69%

Real GDP per working-age person 5-year CAGR: 1.97%

Real GDP per 65+ person 5-year CAGR: -0.87%

Demographics are already providing a drag on growth. When the spread between real GDP growth and per working-age growth goes positive (currently just off an all-time high at -42 bps), that is the point where productivity gains by working age people are going to retirees, like they have been in Japan since 1997.

Sympathy for the Fed

So what’s a Fed Chair to do? Core PCE inflation is at 1.60%, 40 bps below target, and the employment situation is not nearly as rosy as headlines would lead you to believe. The economy is surely slowing, but not yet in recession territory. According to the “dual mandate” of prices and employment, ease away!

Except with Fed Funds at 240 bps above zero, that’s not a ton of ammo for a real emergency, and giving up 25 bps now may seem pretty foolish a year from now. The Fed’s balance sheet is already bloated, but they can go farther as the ECB and BOJ have proven, though to little effect. With federal net borrowing at $1.4 trillion in 2018, there is likely little appetite for more fiscal stimulus.

The likely outcome of a July rate cut will be again to inflate dollar-denominated asset prices, with little or no effect on GDP, just as we’ve seen for a couple of cycles now. While that’s the case, dollar-denominated assets will be the thing to own. Get some!

Until the day everyone realizes that we have only inflated asset prices, and the economy continues to slow. I would really like to know what day that is.

The Part Where People Get Mad at Me

Jay Powell may not be able to create working-age people out of thin air, but Congress can. They can increase immigration levels, focusing on young families, adding to both current and future working-age populations. We have a strong record, now centuries-long, of bringing in immigrant families from all over the world and successfully integrating them into the American society and economy.

Moreover, immigrants bring advantages from self-selection bias. They skew towards working age, so they alleviate the age dependency issue. They also have higher fertility rates, so it will add to working-age population growth in the next generation.

But moreover, immigrants self-select for risk-takers. They are leaving everything they’ve ever known for something unknowable, in the hope that it will improve their lot in life. That’s risky. That’s why immigrants start businesses at higher rates than American natives. Once you’ve taken one giant risk, starting a business doesn’t seem like such a big deal.

So my suggestion is that we go with our secret sauce: increasing legal immigration in a slow and deliberate manner. In the current political environment, this seems highly unlikely to say the least. All eyes on the Fed.

Pushing on a String

Despite a bit of very positive early June data (the Fed will have the more reliable BEA data for June when they make their decision), I believe they will go ahead with a 25 bps cut, likely taking the effective rate down 20 bps to 220, where is was before December.

Since late fall, I have felt we are in the same sort of irrational end-of-cycle psychology that characterized the late 1999 and 2000. Then, everyone was chasing growth, whether it led to profit or not. Today, it’s Fed-sponsored liquidity, whether it leads to inflated GDP or not.

Like in 2000, I believe we will hit a new all-time high, somewhere in the range of 3150-3200, hang out there for a few months, and then the end will be upon us.

I remain a Fat Bear, hibernating in my cave, at about 80% cash in my actively managed accounts (about ⅓ of my holdings is passive instruments I never touch). If the market surges to 3200, that will be 7.5% that I will be resigned to miss out on.

So I’ll be here in the cheap seats, missing out on much of the excitement of the remainder of this summer and early autumn. I believe we are about to enter a period of high volatility, and I am patient enough to wait for the next cycle, when everyone will be a genius again. Even I may come off as wise, or at least not stupid.

